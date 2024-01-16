Online Ordering Coming Soon!
The Canteen on Portland
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Kale Caesar
kale, double-smoked bacon, breadcrumb, creamy Caesar dressing, Ciro's Asiago (GFO)$14.00
- Snow Crab Dip
Nova Scotia snow crab, dill, lemon, cream cheese, house crackers (GFO / VO)$17.00
- Renee's Chopped Salad
local radicchio mix, Genoa salami, pecorino, Castelvetrano olives, chickpeas, Italian vinaigrette, pistachios (GFO / VO)$17.00
- Seafood Chowder
haddock, smoked haddock, mussels, lobster, bacon, fresh dill, house made biscuit (GFO)$17.50
- Soup of the Day$8.00
Sandwiches
- Canteen Burger
two all beef patties, melted cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, frizzled onions on our sesame bun (GFO)$16.00
- Haddock Burger
pan-fried haddock, house tartar sauce, shredded cabbage, pickled red onions & greens on our sesame bun (GFO)$16.50
- Crobster Roll
Nova Scotia snow crab & lobster, grainy mustard, truffle aioli, fresh dill, on our toasted long bun$24.00
- The BLT
Oulton’s back bacon, tomato, greens, pickled red onions, and herbed cream cheese on our toasted Pullman loaf$16.00
- Roasted Asparagus & Halloumi Sandwich
roasted local asparagus, seared halloumi, arugula, radish, pickled red onion, citrus labneh, mint-sunflower seed pesto and breadcrumbs on warmed Naan$16.00
Bowls
- The Grain Bowl
brown rice, quinoa, fried tofu, radish, cucumber, roasted asparagus, whipped feta, herb salad, pickled red onions, green tahini vinaigrette (GFO / VO)$16.00
- Mussels & Frites
1lb steamed mussels, Lake City Cider, Oulton’s bacon, apple & tarragon, side of tarragon aioli and fries (GFO)$18.00
- Steak Vermicelli Bowl
seared steak, rice vermicelli noodles, pickled carrot, cucumber, radish, basil, mint, coconut-peanut dressing, scallions, peanuts, pickled thai chilies (GFO)$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- The Falafel Bowl
house made falafel, tomato, cucumber, pickles, feta, greens, garlic sauce, hummus, crispy chickpeas (GFO / VO)$17.00
Desserts
- Yogurt-Citrus Loaf
citrus & yogurt olive oil loaf, honey yogurt, wild blueberry compote, pistachio$9.00
- Carrot Cake
House-made carrot cake, cream cheese icing, caramel, coconut streusel$10.00
- Chocolate-Tahini Brownie
flourless chocolate tahini brownie, crème anglaise, chantilly cream, sesame brittle, toasted sesame seeds (GFO)$10.00
- Cookie$2.50
- Pavlova$12.00
Add-Ons
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Kale Caesar
kale, double-smoked bacon, breadcrumb, creamy Caesar dressing, Ciro's Asiago (GFO)$14.00
- Roasted Asparagus Salad
roasted asparagus, pickled red onions, radish, seared halloumi, mint-pistachio pesto, citrus labneh, savoury bread crumb (GFO / VO)$16.00
- Coldwater Shrimp Toast
Coldwater shrimp, heirloom tomato, orange, basil, ricotta, and herb salad on Birdie’s toasted sourdough$18.00
- Beef Tartare
hand chopped Atlantic beef, capers, grainy mustard, tarragon, lemon, dijon aioli, dill oil, fried parsley, crostini$18.50
- Snow Crab Dip
Nova Scotia snow crab, dill, lemon, cream cheese, house crackers (GFO / VO)$17.00
- Mussels & Fries (D)
steamed mussels, Lake City Cider, Oulton’s bacon, apple & tarragon, side of tarragon aioli and fries (GFO)$18.00
- Spinach & goat's cheese salad$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tuna Ceviche$17.00
Mains
- The Crobster Roll (D)
Nova Scotia snow crab & lobster, grainy mustard, truffle aioli, dill, toasted long bun, hand-cut fries (GFO)$28.00
- Scallop & Pea Risotto
seared scallops, pea & mint risotto, asiago cream, crispy pancetta, apple, pea shoot & pickled shallot salad (GFO)$27.00
- Seafood Chowder (D)
lobster, haddock, smoked haddock, mussels, bacon, potatoes, cream, dill oil, topped with a seared scallop, house buttermilk biscuit (GFO)$23.00
- Pan-Seared Haddock & Hodge Podge
local pan-fried haddock, seasonal vegetable hodge podge, crispy kale, dulse butter$26.00
- Steak Frites
pan-seared Atlantic Petit Filet, hand-cut fries, seasonal vegetables, tarragon aioli (GFO)$25.00
- Burger Platter
wo beef patties, melted cheddar, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, frizzled onions, sesame bun, hand cut fries$21.00
- Spring Carbonara
Maria’s Pantry fresh mafaldine pasta, asparagus, peas, mint, pecorino, egg, cream (VO)$23.00
Desserts
- Yogurt-Citrus Loaf
citrus & yogurt olive oil loaf, honey yogurt, wild blueberry compote, pistachio$9.00
- Carrot Cake
House-made carrot cake, cream cheese icing, caramel, coconut streusel$10.00
- Chocolate-Tahini Brownie
flourless chocolate tahini brownie, crème anglaise, chantilly cream, sesame brittle, toasted sesame seeds (GFO)$10.00
- Pavlova$12.00