The Charging Station 6128 Havelock Avenue
Drinks
Espresso
- Macchiato$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk in a 1:2 ratio and dollop of milk foam on top to "mark" it, traditional
- Cappuccino$3.75
Espresso with a thick foam head and steamed milk body in a ratio of 1:6
- Espresso$2.75
1:2.5 ratio espresso double-shot
- Flat White$4.25
Double Espresso with steamed milk in a 1:4 ratio, no foam
- Breve$4.50
Espresso with steamed milk in a 1:14 ratio, served in a large cup for dine-in
- Cortado$3.50
Espresso with steamed milk in a 1:4 ratio, served in a small glass for dine-in
- Latte$4.25
Espresso with steamed milk in a 1:4 ratio
- Americano$3.00
Espresso extracted into hot water in a 1:5 ratio
- Cubano$4.75
Espresso extracted with brown sugar and served with steamed milk in a 1:4 ratio
- Espresso Tonic$4.95
Espresso extracted into ice and mixed with tonic water
- Piccolo
- Freddo Cappuccino
- Frappe$5.25
Blended Cappuccino with ice and milk
Tea
- Hot Tea$2.25
Single-serving of premium tea, served in a tea pot
- Chai Tea$3.25
Chai concentrate with hot water
- Chai Latte$4.50
Chai Concentrate with steamed milk
- Iced Tea$2.50
Brewed tea served over ice
- Iced Chai Latte$4.75
Chai concentrate served over ice with cold milk in a 1:4 ratio
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$4.50
Fresh Matcha tea prepared by our barista and served with steamed milk, served in a cup for dine-in