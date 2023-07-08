The Chase Sports Bar 105 E Michigan Ave
Food
Starters
Fried Pickle Spears
A large basket of hand battered dill pickle spears served with a spicy dipping sauce
Pretzel Basket
A basket of four pretzels served with house made beer mustard
Chase Sampler
Pretzels, onion rings, fried pickles, and cheesesticks
Loaded Waffle Fries
Golden waffle fries layered with cheese, bacon, and sour cream
Basket of Fries
A large order of house fries
Hot Pepper Cheese Balls
Cheddar Jack cheese balls battered and deep-fried, served with ranch for dipping
Cauliflower Bites
Cauliflower bites, battered, and fried
Onion Rings
A pub classic served with spicy dipping sauce
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini corn dogs served with beer mustard
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese battered and fried golden brown
Loaded Potato Skins
Six skins loaded with Cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, and topped with green onions. Served with sour cream
Pork Nachos
House made tortilla chips loaded up with slow roasted pork, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and drizzled with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
Chips & Salsa
A large order of our house-made tortilla chips with salsa
Spicy Pickle Chips
Garlic pickle slices hand battered and fried crispy, served with a zesty dipping sauce
Breadsticks
Baked to order and served the way you like
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, bacon, with a melted three cheese blend
Side Fry
Waffle/O Ring Up Grade
Soups & Salads
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our signature hot wing sauce atop a crisp lettuce blend with fresh tomatoes, red onions, and Cheddar cheese. Fried chicken upon request
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our signature hot wing sauce atop a crisp lettuce blend with fresh tomatoes, red onions, and Cheddar cheese. Fried chicken upon request
Small Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop our lettuce blend, served with your choice of dressing. Topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons, and cheese. Fried chicken upon request
Large Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken atop our lettuce blend, served with your choice of dressing. Topped with tomatoes, onions, croutons, and cheese. Fried chicken upon request
Small Italian Salad
Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing
Large Italian Salad
Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, black olives, pepperoncini, onions, and fresh tomatoes. Served with Italian dressing
Small Parmesan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our Parmesan garlic sauce and served atop our house lettuce blend, red onions with mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Fried chicken upon request
Large Parmesan Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in our Parmesan garlic sauce and served atop our house lettuce blend, red onions with mozzarella cheese, and croutons. Fried chicken upon request
Small Chase House Salad
House lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, and croutons
Large Chase House Salad
House lettuce mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, and croutons
Small Raspberry Walnut Salad
House lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Large Raspberry Walnut Salad
House lettuce blend topped with grilled chicken, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Small Club Salad
Fresh lettuce blend with tomatoes, black olives, red onions and croutons all topped with ham, turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Large Club Salad
Fresh lettuce blend with tomatoes, black olives, red onions and croutons all topped with ham, turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Side Salad
House lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, onion, and croutons
Cup of Housemade Chili
Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection
Bowl of Housemade Chili
Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection
Cup of Soup
Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection
Bowl of Soup
Chili and soups are made daily! Ask about todays selection
Chicken & Fish
5 Pc Chase Wings
Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce
10 Pc Chase Wings
Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce
20 Pc Chase Wings
Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce
50 Pc Chase Wings
Choose traditional or boneless wings tossed in your choice of wings sauce
Chase Tenders
Chicken tender breaded and fried, served with fries and your choice of sauce
Buffalo Tenders
Chicken tenders breaded, fried, and tossed in our hot wing sauce, served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our hot wing sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese crumbles
Fish Sandwich
Two pieces of deep-fried cod placed on a egg washed bun and topped with lettuce and tartar sauce
Fish & Chips
Three pieces of deep-fried cod served with coleslaw and tartar sauce
Wing Wed.
Burgers
Chase Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with your choice of cheese and toppings
Black N Blue Burger
Half pound angus patty grilled with blackening seasoning and topped with grilled onions, BBQ sauce, and crumbled bleu cheese
PB & J Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty smothered in creamy peanut butter, jelly, and topped with bacon
Chipotle Ranch Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo
Olive Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with our special green olive sauce and seasonings
Pizza Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and your favorite three toppings
Mushroom Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese
Buffalo Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with our signature hot wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
Smoked Bacon Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with BBQ sauce, smoked bacon, crispy onion straws, and Cheddar cheese
Roasted Pork Burger
Half pound grilled angus patty topped with slow roasted pork, Cheddar cheese, Mom's homemade coleslaw and drizzled with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce
Chase Pizza
12" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, and cheese
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef, and bacon
12" Cheesy Pepperoni
Layers of pepperoni and extra cheese
14" Cheesy Pepperoni
Layers of pepperoni and extra cheese
12" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
14" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon, and pineapple
12" Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and tomatoes
14" Buffalo Chicken
Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and tomatoes
12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and bacon
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and bacon
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, onion, green pepper, and mushrooms
12" Create Your Own
Choose your favorite items
14" Create Your Own
Choose your favorite items
12" Half and Half Pizza
14" Half and Half Pizza
Pizza Specials
Grinders
Ham & Cheese Grinder
Shaved ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Pizza Grinder
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and your choice of three toppings
Turkey & Cheese Grinder
Thin shaved turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Italian Grinder
Ham, pepperoni, salami, and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
Chase Club Grinder
Ham, turkey, smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
BLT Grinder
Smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
BBQ Pulled Pork Grinder
BBQ pork with mozzarella cheese, and BBQ sauce on top
Cuban Grinder
Slow roasted shredded pork with shaved ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and bistro sauce
1/2 Grinder & Soup
1/2 a grinder of your choice and a cup of soup
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green peppers, shredded cheese blend and choice of dressing
Italian Wrap
Grilled ham, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, and Italian dressing
Club Wrap
Grilled ham, turkey, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce and Cheddar cheese