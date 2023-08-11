The Cheese Board South 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100
Bistro Menu
Starters
The Cheese Board
artisan cheeses, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, toasted nuts, crackers and a savory jam
The Graze Board
artisan cheeses and cured meats served with fresh & dried fruits, toasted nuts, savory snacks, whole grain mustard, saovry jam and crackers
Warm Brie and Apple
wedge of warm brie served with sliced apples, prosciutto, savory jam and crostini
Salads
House Salad
baby greens, shaved carrots, and cabbage, cucumbers, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and choice of dressing
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, chpped apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, shaved parmesan and your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made crostini and creamy caesar dressing
Trio Salad
baby greens, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, shaved red onion, slivered almonds and your choice of dressing
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich
build your own sandwich
Ham Sandwich
build your own sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
build your own sandwich
Salami Sandwich
build your own sandwich
Curried Chicken Salad Croissant
chicken salad has shaved almonds, grapes, apples, celery, madras curry, craisins, mayo and served with lettuce and tomato
Veggie Sandwich
fresh cucumber, carrots, tomatoe, spinach, black olives, sunflower seeds, provolone cheese and mayo served on artisan wheat bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
made with dill, mayo, celery topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread
Hot Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
provolone, swiss and cheddar cheese melted perfectly on grilled sourdough bread
Chicken and Swiss
grilled chicken breast with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and mayo on toasted french roll
Turkey Focaccia
sliced turkey with melted provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, pesto and green leaf lettuce on toasted focaccia bread
Italian Melt
prosciutto and salami with melted provolone, pesto and tomato on toasted focaccia bread
Tuna Melt
white albacore tuna salad with melted swiss cheese and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough
Hot Pastrami
grilled sliced pastrami and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with dijon mustard on the side
Beef & Bearnaise
roast beef with shaved red onions, creamy bearnaise, arugula and toasted french roll
Veggie Focaccia
grilled squash, onions, roasted bell peppers, melted provolone, spinach, tomato, pesto and balsamic aioli on grilled focaccia bread
Soups
Favorites
Quiche and Side
quiche of the day with your choice of cup of soup or petite salad
The Trio
petite grilled cheese, cup of soup and petite salad of baby greens, fresh & dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion and honey-lemon vinaigrette
DUET: Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
DUET: Salad & Soup
DUET: 1/2 Sandwich & Salad
Specials
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders with bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, red onion, arugula, and tomato in a spinach wrap
Cobb Salad
marinated and roasted chicken breast served over a bed of baby greens with shaved red onion, apple wood smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, toasted pecans, and gorgonzola cheese with honey mustard vinaigrette
Incan Quinoa Salad with Chicken
This gluten free favorite is mixed with a sweet combination of dried mangos and cranberries, fresh blueberries, crisp apples and celery, red onion & chopped parsley.We serve it over a bed of tender baby spinach and top it with feta and toasted pepitas and served with *balsamic vinaigrette
Brie & Apple Grilled Cheese
Melted brie cheese with crisp granny smith apples & lingonberry preserves served on toasted truckee sourdough bread
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, crunchy croutons and house made caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach wrap
Desserts
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
Fresh Baked
Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)
Gluten Free
Lemon Bar
Short Bread crust topped with tangy lemon curd and dusted with powdered sugat
Raspberry Bar
raspberry jam sandwiched between short bread crust and crumble topping and drizzled with almond glaze
Brownie
decadent brownie with walnuts
Carrot Cake
Classic Cheese Board recipe with cream cheese frosting. Contains Walnuts.
Keylime Pie
Creamy Key Lime Pie in a graham cracker and almond crust topped with whipped cream