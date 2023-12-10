The Chemist 109 High street
Food
Sandwich
Appetizer
Weekly Special
Beverages
Beer
- Guinness$8.00
- Yuengling$5.00
- Foam Dead Flowers$10.00
- Carlsberg$5.00
- BelleFlower$10.00
- Blue Moon$7.00
- Sam October$6.00
- Bissel Brothers$9.00
- Stella$7.00
- Tributary$8.00
- Downeast$7.00
- Fiddlehead$9.00
- Definitive$8.00
- Blushing$10.00
- Oishii$8.00
- Unfinished Buisiness$12.00
- Sip of Sunshine$9.00
- Ember$8.00
- Equilibrium$9.00
- Psuedo Sue$9.00
- Flying Monkey$11.00
- Frost$10.00
- Oskar Blues$10.00
- Stowe$9.00
- Harpoon Rec$7.00
- Narragansett$6.00
- Athletic$6.00
- Guiness 0.0$7.00
- Corona$7.00
- Highlife$5.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
Chemist Cocktails
Liqour
- Well Vodka$12.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Chopin$14.00
- Grey Goose$13.00
- Ketel One$13.00
- Stoli$12.00
- Well Gin$12.00
- Beefeater$12.00
- Bombay Saphire$13.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Tanqueray$13.00
- Empress$14.00
- Plymoth$14.00
- Well Rum$12.00
- Captain Morgan$13.00
- Gosling'S$13.00
- Sailor Jerrys$13.50
- 10 to 1$12.00
- Flora White$12.00
- Flora Gold$13.00
- Well Tequila$12.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- Pueblo Viejo$13.00
- Ghost Mezcal$14.00
- Espolon Resp$16.00
- Espolon Blanco$14.00
- Camarena$13.00
- Casa Migos Resp$16.00
- Casa Migos Anejo$17.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Casa Migos Blanco$14.00
- Casa Azul$40.00
- Peloton$13.00
- Well Whiskey$12.00
- Basil Hayden$15.00
- Jack Daniels$12.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Makers Mark$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Bakers$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$16.00
- Mitchers$14.00
- Eagle Rare$15.00
- Larceny$14.00
- Old OverHolt$13.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Whistle Pig$17.00
- RittenHouse$13.00
- West Cork$13.00
- RedBreast$13.00
- Old Elk$14.00
- Templeton Rye$13.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Toki$13.00
- Widow Jane Rye$13.00
- Widow Jane Decadence$15.00
- Bookers$17.00
- Well Scotch$13.00
- Balvenie 12$14.00
- Oban 14$16.00
- Lagaluvin$14.00
- Laphroig$15.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$47.00
- Macallan 12$15.00
- Glenfiddich 12$14.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno
- Aperol
- Campari
- Chartreuse, Green
- Cointreau
- Drambuie
- Frangelico
- Godiva Chocolate
- Grand Marnier
- Jagermeister
- Kahlua
- Lemoncello
- Mathilde Cassis
- Fernet$8.00
- Montenegro$12.00
- Braulio$13.00
Wine by the Bottle
Standard Cocktails
- Manhattan$13.00
manhatten
- Martini$13.00
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Margarita$11.00
- Appletini$14.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$12.00
- Champagne Cocktail$13.00
- Cosmopolitan$14.00
- Daiquiri$13.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
- Gimlet$13.00
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$14.00
- Madras$13.00
- Mai Tai$13.00
- Mimosa$12.00
- Mint Julep$13.00
- Mojito$13.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mudslide$13.00
- Rob Roy$12.00
- Sazerac$12.00
- Screwdriver$12.00
- Sea Breeze$12.00
- Sidecar$13.00
- Tequila Sunrise$13.00
- Tom Collins$12.00
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
- White Russian$12.00
- Vespar$14.00
- Final Word$13.00
- Last Word$13.00
- SouthSide$13.00
- Boulevardier$13.00
- Negroni$14.00
Employee Named Drinks
Wine by the Glass
The Chemist 109 High street Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 504-3834
Open now • Closes at 2:30AM