The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant
CFH
CFH DINNER
FIRECRACKER SHRIMP
tempura-battered gulf shrimp, sweet & spicy sauce
LAMB LOLLIPOPS
charred lemon, greek yogurt, chimmichurri sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
point judith calamari, calabrian chili aioli, cocktail sauce
HOUSEMADE RICOTTA KNOTS
prosciutto, roasted garlic, basil, fresh cherry tomato sauce
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
old bay, remoulade sauce
DRY AGED MEATBALLS
prime beef and pork, ricotta dumplings, calabrian chilis, spicy arabiatta sauce
WILD MUSHROOM & CAMEMBERT TART
hen of the woods mushrooms, nancy's camembert, preserved oyster mushrooms
CFH OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER
creamed spinach, anisette, asiago cheese
JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL
atomic cocktail sauce, lemon
CHILLED SHELLFISH PLATTER
2 east coast oysters, 2 west coast oysters, 2 jumbo shrimp cocktail, half lobster tail, 2 oz king crab, drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce, mignonette, tabasco, house saltines
HALF POUND CHILLED KING CRAB
drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce
ONE POUND CHILLED KING CRAB
drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce
FRENCH ONION SOUP
beef broth, gruyere cheese
SIGNATURE LOBSTER BISQUE
puff pastry
MIXED BABY LETTUCES SALAD
pink lady apples, manchego cheese, endive, candied sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette
CFH CHOPPED SALAD
tomatoes, red cabbage, bacon, scallions, tubetti, romaine, blue cheese, italian vinaigrette
KNIFE & FORK CAESAR SALAD
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmigiano
BABY ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD
cherry tomatoes, bacon lardons, roquefort blue cheese
BURGER 104
two angus beef patties, benton's bacon, american cheese, b&b pickles, pretzel bun, special sauce, french fries
STEAK FRITES
8 ounce sirloin steak, kennebec fries, bearnaise sauce
FISH & CHIPS
beer-battered walleye pike, fries, lemon, tartar sauce
FARMER'S MARKET PASTA
housemade fresh pasta
ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
local amish chicken, mashed potatoes, tuscan kale, lemon & caper jus
CFH MEATLOAF
prime beef, bacon, whipped potatoes, garlic toast, mushroom gravy
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
crispy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, crystal hot sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, brioche bun, french fries
TWIN PETITE FILETS
benton's bacon-wrapped, diane mushroom sauce
SMOKED BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP
roasted michigan peaches, lavender honey
FAROE ISLANDS SALMON
spring peas, asparagus, local mushrooms, miso
ROASTED WHOLE DOVER SOLE
grapes, almonds, lemon, brown butter
SAUTEED SEA BASS
baby arugula, lemon, extra virgin olive oil
BROILED 9 OZ LOBSTER TAIL
drawn garlic butter, lemon
8 OZ FILET MIGNON
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
12 OZ FILET MIGNON
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
6 OZ WAGYU STRIP LOIN
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
14 OZ DELMONICO RIBEYE
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
16 OZ NEW YORK STRIP
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
18 OZ DRY-AGED RIBEYE
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
24 OZ BONE-IN RIBEYE
all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees
THE EXECUTIVE
two cups of signature lobster bisque, baby iceberg wedge salad, two prime 8 oz filet mignon steaks, potatoes au gratin, brussels sprouts, creamed spinach, choice of dessert
SIZZLING BLACK TRUFFLE BUTTER
SIGNATURE RED WINE SAUCE
ROASTED BONE MARROW
HERB BUTTER
BEARNAISE SAUCE
BLUE CHEESE CRUST
DIANE MUSHROOM SAUCE
TRI-COLOR PEPPERCORN CRUST
HORSERADISH CRÈME FRAICHE
GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP (2)
KING CRAB OSCAR
KING CRAB LEG
4 OZ LOBSTER TAIL THERMIDOR
9 OZ LOBSTER TAIL
EXTRA GARLIC BULB
CREAMED SPINACH
crème fraiche, crispy onions
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
benton's bacon, medjool dates
ROASTED BROCCOLINI
crispy garlic and red chilis
POTATOES AU GRATIN
cheddar and gruyere cheese
VIDALIA ONION RINGS
spicy ketchup, maple mustard
KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES
housemade ranch, ketchup
SAUTEED ASPARAGUS
bearnaise sauce
CLASSIC WHIPPED POTATOES
roasted garlic
MACARONI & CHEESE
four cheese mornay sauce
CHOCOLATE CAKE
three layers, chocolate & salted caramel mousses
CHERRY CROSTATA
tart michigan cherries, housemade buttermilk ice cream
CARROT CAKE
crème cheese frosting, candied pistachios
COCONUT BUTTERMILK PIE
buttermilk custard, toasted coconut
BANANA CAKE
warm butter cake, banana pudding, rum caramel sauce
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
almond crust, local blueberries (gluten free)