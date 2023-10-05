CFH

CFH DINNER

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$15.00

tempura-battered gulf shrimp, sweet & spicy sauce

LAMB LOLLIPOPS

$19.00

charred lemon, greek yogurt, chimmichurri sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00

point judith calamari, calabrian chili aioli, cocktail sauce

HOUSEMADE RICOTTA KNOTS

$13.00

prosciutto, roasted garlic, basil, fresh cherry tomato sauce

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$22.00

old bay, remoulade sauce

DRY AGED MEATBALLS

$15.00

prime beef and pork, ricotta dumplings, calabrian chilis, spicy arabiatta sauce

WILD MUSHROOM & CAMEMBERT TART

$16.00

hen of the woods mushrooms, nancy's camembert, preserved oyster mushrooms

CFH OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER

$16.00

creamed spinach, anisette, asiago cheese

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$22.00

atomic cocktail sauce, lemon

CHILLED SHELLFISH PLATTER

$48.00

2 east coast oysters, 2 west coast oysters, 2 jumbo shrimp cocktail, half lobster tail, 2 oz king crab, drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce, mignonette, tabasco, house saltines

HALF POUND CHILLED KING CRAB

$70.00

drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce

ONE POUND CHILLED KING CRAB

$140.00

drawn butter, lemon, mustard-mayonnaise, cocktail sauce

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

beef broth, gruyere cheese

SIGNATURE LOBSTER BISQUE

$14.00

puff pastry

MIXED BABY LETTUCES SALAD

$12.00

pink lady apples, manchego cheese, endive, candied sunflower seeds, sherry vinaigrette

CFH CHOPPED SALAD

$14.00

tomatoes, red cabbage, bacon, scallions, tubetti, romaine, blue cheese, italian vinaigrette

KNIFE & FORK CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

romaine hearts, garlic croutons, parmigiano

BABY ICEBERG WEDGE SALAD

$17.00

cherry tomatoes, bacon lardons, roquefort blue cheese

BURGER 104

$19.00

two angus beef patties, benton's bacon, american cheese, b&b pickles, pretzel bun, special sauce, french fries

STEAK FRITES

$39.00

8 ounce sirloin steak, kennebec fries, bearnaise sauce

FISH & CHIPS

$29.00

beer-battered walleye pike, fries, lemon, tartar sauce

FARMER'S MARKET PASTA

$24.00

housemade fresh pasta

ROASTED HALF CHICKEN

$29.00

local amish chicken, mashed potatoes, tuscan kale, lemon & caper jus

CFH MEATLOAF

$25.00

prime beef, bacon, whipped potatoes, garlic toast, mushroom gravy

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

crispy buttermilk fried chicken, havarti cheese, crystal hot sauce, blue cheese coleslaw, brioche bun, french fries

TWIN PETITE FILETS

$39.00

benton's bacon-wrapped, diane mushroom sauce

SMOKED BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$36.00

roasted michigan peaches, lavender honey

FAROE ISLANDS SALMON

$32.00

spring peas, asparagus, local mushrooms, miso

ROASTED WHOLE DOVER SOLE

$75.00

grapes, almonds, lemon, brown butter

SAUTEED SEA BASS

$46.00

baby arugula, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

BROILED 9 OZ LOBSTER TAIL

$65.00

drawn garlic butter, lemon

8 OZ FILET MIGNON

$57.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

12 OZ FILET MIGNON

$75.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

6 OZ WAGYU STRIP LOIN

$68.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

14 OZ DELMONICO RIBEYE

$62.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

16 OZ NEW YORK STRIP

$64.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

18 OZ DRY-AGED RIBEYE

$78.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

24 OZ BONE-IN RIBEYE

$99.00

all steaks are seasoned and broiled at 1200 degrees

THE EXECUTIVE

$185.00

two cups of signature lobster bisque, baby iceberg wedge salad, two prime 8 oz filet mignon steaks, potatoes au gratin, brussels sprouts, creamed spinach, choice of dessert

SIZZLING BLACK TRUFFLE BUTTER

$8.00

SIGNATURE RED WINE SAUCE

$6.00

ROASTED BONE MARROW

$9.00

HERB BUTTER

$5.00

BEARNAISE SAUCE

$5.00

BLUE CHEESE CRUST

$6.00

DIANE MUSHROOM SAUCE

$7.00

TRI-COLOR PEPPERCORN CRUST

$3.00

HORSERADISH CRÈME FRAICHE

$4.00

GRILLED JUMBO SHRIMP (2)

$10.00

KING CRAB OSCAR

$34.00

KING CRAB LEG

$32.00

4 OZ LOBSTER TAIL THERMIDOR

$29.00

9 OZ LOBSTER TAIL

$65.00

EXTRA GARLIC BULB

$3.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$14.00

crème fraiche, crispy onions

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

benton's bacon, medjool dates

ROASTED BROCCOLINI

$15.00

crispy garlic and red chilis

POTATOES AU GRATIN

$14.00

cheddar and gruyere cheese

VIDALIA ONION RINGS

$12.00

spicy ketchup, maple mustard

KENNEBEC FRENCH FRIES

$12.00

housemade ranch, ketchup

SAUTEED ASPARAGUS

$15.00

bearnaise sauce

CLASSIC WHIPPED POTATOES

$12.00

roasted garlic

MACARONI & CHEESE

$15.00

four cheese mornay sauce

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$16.00

three layers, chocolate & salted caramel mousses

CHERRY CROSTATA

$15.00

tart michigan cherries, housemade buttermilk ice cream

CARROT CAKE

$14.00

crème cheese frosting, candied pistachios

COCONUT BUTTERMILK PIE

$14.00

buttermilk custard, toasted coconut

BANANA CAKE

$14.00

warm butter cake, banana pudding, rum caramel sauce

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$14.00

almond crust, local blueberries (gluten free)

ANNIVERSARY SCOOP

$3.00

TOMATO & BURRATA

$17.00

SAUTEED SWEET CORN

$14.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$20.00

KIDS SLIDERS

$20.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES

$20.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$20.00

KIDS PASTA MARINARA

$20.00

NA BEVERAGES

COCA COLA

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER (STILL)

$9.00

BOTTLED WATER (SPARKLING)

$9.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

TONIC

$3.00

BLUE ROOM

BLUE ROOM FOOD

BR FRENCH FRIES

$11.00

BR DEVILED EGGS

$16.00

BR SMOKED SALMON DIP

$12.00

BR CLUB SANDWICH

$16.00

BR MUSHROOM FLATBREAD

$16.00

BR RELISH TRAY

$17.00

BR BABA

$15.00