BEVERAGES

BARQS ROOT BEER

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH

$3.50

LIQUID DEATH GREEN TEA

$4.00

SODA WATER

SPRITE

$2.50

WATER

Appetizers

BOUDIN EGGROLLS

$12.00
BOUDIN BALLS

$10.00

8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce

HAND CUT ONION RINGS

$10.00

large cut yellow onion rings that are battered and deep-fried. (Approximately 18-20 rings)

THE WORKS CHEESE FRIES

$12.50

French fries topped with jalapenos, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and melted pepperjack cheese

CRAWFISH FRIES

$14.00

Fries layered with a pepper jack cream sauce, sautéed crawfish and topped with a melted gouda mix. Garnished with fried crawfish tails and green onions. Served with ranch and au jus gravy.

CRABMEAT STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.50

5 mushroom caps stuffed with a dab of sour cream and crab meat stuffing. Topped with butter and a Parmesan cheese blend and baked. Garnished with parsley and lemon

BUFFALO WINGS

$15.50

5 drummettes and 5 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.50

Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$12.50

4 Mozzarella logs battered and fried, served with marinara.

BLACKENED GATOR

$12.50

FRIED GATOR

$12.50
SAUTEED CRAB FINGERS

$17.00Out of stock

Crab claws sautéed and finished in white wine garlic butter. Garnished with parsley

FRIED CRAB FINGERS

$17.00Out of stock

Crab claws battered in a spicy blend and fried served with cocktail sauce

Soups

CRAB AND BRIE LARGE

$12.00

CRAB AND BRIE SMALL

$9.00

SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE

$10.00

crabmeat, oysters, shrimp and okra in a roux-based stock and served over rice. Served with a butter roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)

SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL

$7.00

crabmeat, oysters, shrimp, and okra in a roux-based stock served over rice. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with parsley. (8 ounce serving)

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE

$10.00

Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces and served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (12 ounces)

DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL

$7.00

Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces, served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (8 ounces)

SAMPLE GUMBO

SAMPLE DUCK

SAMPLE BRIE

SAMPLE ETOUFFEE

SAMPLE RED BEANS

Salads

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

LARGE CLUB SALAD

$13.00

LARGE SPRING SALAD

$13.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.75

SOUP & SALAD

$13.50

Side salad and a large soup of choice. served with buttered roll

Specialties

SEAFOOD LASAGNA

$29.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$19.00

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$15.00

Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered bread roll and garnished with green onions.

PORK SCALLOPINI

$14.00

CATFISH PERDU

$18.00

5 ounces of thin cut fried catfish filets on a bed of rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions

SEAFOOD PASTA

$20.00

RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE

$11.00

BACON WRAPPED BBQ SHRIMP & JAMBALAYA

$19.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$13.00

SALMON ALFREDO

$19.00

6oz. Salmon served over a bed of alfredo. Comes with a bread roll.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$17.00

8 jumbo shrimp served over a bed of alfredo with a bread roll.

Fried Seafood

SHRIMP PLATTER

$18.00

8 jumbo fried shrimp, fries and 3 hushpuppies

CATFISH PLATTER

$19.00

3 fried catfish filets, fries and 3 hushpuppies

STUFFED SHRIMP PLATTER

$19.50

HALF & HALF

$20.00

BOAT LOAD

$25.50

WHOLE FRIED CATFISH

$25.50

Grilled

PORK CHOPS

$16.00

Two grilled pork chops topped with a homemade Abita root beer BBQ glaze served with a bread roll and a side.

CHARBROILED CATFISH

$20.00

3 charbroiled catfish filets on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with a garlic butter. Served with a side and a buttered roll

CHICKEN BREAST

$14.00

SALMON PLATTER

$23.00

9oz. Salmon filet topped with dill butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.

RIBEYE

$32.00

12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.

Sides

STEAMED VEGETABLES

$4.75

Carrots, Cauliflower, and Broccoli steamed and topped with butter and Tony's.

RED BEANS

$4.75

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.75

Shells in a creamy pepper jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese sauce.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.75

STUFFED POTATO

$4.75

Twice baked potato stuffed with sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.

SWEET POTATO MASH

$4.75
HUSH PUPPIES

$4.75

Deep fried corn meal balls. They come 6 to an order and are served with butter

CHEESE GRITS

$4.75

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA

$4.75

Sandwiches

CHIMES CLUB

$14.00

piece of chicken served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle

T BIRD SANDWICH

$14.00

piece of chicken served on a cracked whole wheat bun and dressed with bacon, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles

FRIED CAULIFLOWER SANDWICH

$11.00

SALMON SANDWICH

$15.00

blackened salmon served on a whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Chicken salad served on a croissant and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy mayo and avocado.

Burgers

HAMBURGER

$11.00

burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

JALAPENO BACON BURGER

$13.50

burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion

RIBEYE BURGER

$14.00

ground ribeye burger on brioche bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, cheddar and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Poboys

FRIED SHRIMP

$12.00

fried shrimp served on poboy bread and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup

FRIED CATFISH

$13.00

fried catfish on poboy bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup

NEW ORLEANS STYLE BBQ SHRIMP

$14.00

Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in NOLA BBQ Stock, on poboy bread. Dressed with Lettuce, Pickles, and swiss.

HOT ROAST BEEF

$14.00

roast beef and au jus gravy served on poboy bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles

CRISPY FRIED SPICY SALMON

$13.00

Fried salmon strips on a whole wheat bun, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Siracha mayo.

Desserts

LEMON BLUEBERRY OOEY GOOEY

$6.75

BREAD PUDDING

$6.75

Bread pudding with white chocolate chips baked inside. Topped with a pecan praline sauce.

OREO CHEESECAKE

$6.75

Kids

KIDS SHRIMP

$7.00

KIDS CATFISH

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00