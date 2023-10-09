The Chimes Lafayette
BEVERAGES
Appetizers
BOUDIN EGGROLLS
BOUDIN BALLS
8 battered and fried boudin balls served with gator sauce
HAND CUT ONION RINGS
large cut yellow onion rings that are battered and deep-fried. (Approximately 18-20 rings)
THE WORKS CHEESE FRIES
French fries topped with jalapenos, bacon, melted cheddar cheese and melted pepperjack cheese
CRAWFISH FRIES
Fries layered with a pepper jack cream sauce, sautéed crawfish and topped with a melted gouda mix. Garnished with fried crawfish tails and green onions. Served with ranch and au jus gravy.
CRABMEAT STUFFED MUSHROOMS
5 mushroom caps stuffed with a dab of sour cream and crab meat stuffing. Topped with butter and a Parmesan cheese blend and baked. Garnished with parsley and lemon
BUFFALO WINGS
5 drummettes and 5 flappers deep fried and tossed in wing sauce
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Cream based dip filled with spinach, artichoke hearts, and pepper jack cheese. Served with spicy battered bowtie pasta chips
FRIED MOZZARELLA
4 Mozzarella logs battered and fried, served with marinara.
BLACKENED GATOR
FRIED GATOR
SAUTEED CRAB FINGERS
Crab claws sautéed and finished in white wine garlic butter. Garnished with parsley
FRIED CRAB FINGERS
Crab claws battered in a spicy blend and fried served with cocktail sauce
Soups
CRAB AND BRIE LARGE
CRAB AND BRIE SMALL
SEAFOOD GUMBO LARGE
crabmeat, oysters, shrimp and okra in a roux-based stock and served over rice. Served with a butter roll and garnished with parsley (12 ounce serving)
SEAFOOD GUMBO SMALL
crabmeat, oysters, shrimp, and okra in a roux-based stock served over rice. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with parsley. (8 ounce serving)
DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO LARGE
Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces and served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (12 ounces)
DUCK & SAUSAGE GUMBO SMALL
Gumbo made with duck stock and sausage pieces, served over rice. Comes with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions. (8 ounces)
SAMPLE GUMBO
SAMPLE DUCK
SAMPLE BRIE
SAMPLE ETOUFFEE
SAMPLE RED BEANS
Salads
Specialties
SEAFOOD LASAGNA
SHRIMP & GRITS
CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE
Thick tomato-based sauce with crawfish tails served over rice with a buttered bread roll and garnished with green onions.
PORK SCALLOPINI
CATFISH PERDU
5 ounces of thin cut fried catfish filets on a bed of rice and topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with a buttered roll and garnished with green onions
SEAFOOD PASTA
RED BEANS & RICE with SAUSAGE
BACON WRAPPED BBQ SHRIMP & JAMBALAYA
BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
SALMON ALFREDO
6oz. Salmon served over a bed of alfredo. Comes with a bread roll.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
8 jumbo shrimp served over a bed of alfredo with a bread roll.
Fried Seafood
Grilled
PORK CHOPS
Two grilled pork chops topped with a homemade Abita root beer BBQ glaze served with a bread roll and a side.
CHARBROILED CATFISH
3 charbroiled catfish filets on a bed of sautéed spinach and topped with a garlic butter. Served with a side and a buttered roll
CHICKEN BREAST
SALMON PLATTER
9oz. Salmon filet topped with dill butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.
RIBEYE
12oz. USDA ribeye topped with garlic butter. Served with a side and a bread roll.
Sides
STEAMED VEGETABLES
Carrots, Cauliflower, and Broccoli steamed and topped with butter and Tony's.
RED BEANS
MACARONI & CHEESE
Shells in a creamy pepper jack, cheddar, and smoked gouda cheese sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
STUFFED POTATO
Twice baked potato stuffed with sour cream, bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions.
SWEET POTATO MASH
HUSH PUPPIES
Deep fried corn meal balls. They come 6 to an order and are served with butter
CHEESE GRITS
CHICKEN & SAUSAGE JAMBALAYA
Sandwiches
CHIMES CLUB
piece of chicken served on whole wheat toast and dressed with swiss cheese, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickle
T BIRD SANDWICH
piece of chicken served on a cracked whole wheat bun and dressed with bacon, swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
FRIED CAULIFLOWER SANDWICH
SALMON SANDWICH
blackened salmon served on a whole wheat bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Chicken salad served on a croissant and dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, spicy mayo and avocado.
Burgers
HAMBURGER
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
JALAPENO BACON BURGER
burger served on a brioche hamburger bun and dressed with pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle and red onion
RIBEYE BURGER
ground ribeye burger on brioche bun. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, cheddar and swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Poboys
FRIED SHRIMP
fried shrimp served on poboy bread and dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and ketchup
FRIED CATFISH
fried catfish on poboy bread and dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and ketchup
NEW ORLEANS STYLE BBQ SHRIMP
Fried popcorn shrimp tossed in NOLA BBQ Stock, on poboy bread. Dressed with Lettuce, Pickles, and swiss.
HOT ROAST BEEF
roast beef and au jus gravy served on poboy bread, dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo and pickles
CRISPY FRIED SPICY SALMON
Fried salmon strips on a whole wheat bun, dressed with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Siracha mayo.