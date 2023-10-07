Popular Items

MAIN MENU

BURRITOS

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.99

Chile Relleno, Chori-Beans, Rice, with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo. We recommend the Green Pork Chorizo.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.49

Our signature creamy Chori-Beans and melted cheese with your choice of chorizo, chipotle braised beef or soyrizo.

No Egg Breakfast Burrito

No Egg Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

The Chori-Man breakfast burrito without Egg. (Crispy potatoes, cheese, and your choice of Chorizo, Chipotle Braised Beef or Soyrizo)

Bean and Cheese Burrito No Meat

Bean and Cheese Burrito No Meat

$7.69

Our signature creamy Chori-Beans with melted cheese.

SPECIALTY BURRITOS

Chicken Adobada Burrito

Chicken Adobada Burrito

$13.99

Grilled chicken marinated in Zacatecano red chorizo adobo, melted cheese, rice, beans, fresh onions and cilantro and chile poblano crema.

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito

Vegan Soyrizo Burrito

$11.99

Zacatecano Red Soyrizo, Chori-Beans, Crispy Potatoes, Pickled Onions and Avocado Cream.

CHILAQUILES

Classic Chilaquiles Verdes

Classic Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

Fried corn tortillas, cooked in fresh salsa verde, topped with crema, avocado cream, cotija cheese, pickled onions and a fried egg. Add your choice of chorizo, beef or soyrizo for an additional charge.

Vegan Chilaquiles

Vegan Chilaquiles

$11.99

Crispy corn tortillas cooked in our fresh salsa verde, topped with Chori-beans, avocado cream, pickled onions, fresh cilantro and topped with our Zacatecano Soyrizo.

SANDWICHES

Sunshine Sammy

Sunshine Sammy

$11.99

Maple Habanero Pork Chorizo Patty, Melted Cheese, Crispy Hashbrown, Fried Egg and Ancho Chile Mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Sunset Sammy

Sunset Sammy

$11.99

Zacatecano red pork chorizo patty, melted cheese, crispy hashbrown, fried egg and ancho chile mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

KIDS MENU

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Plain flour tortilla with monterrey jack cheese. You can add chorizo, chipotle braised beef, or soyrizo for an additional charge.

Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito

Child's Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.75

A Jr. size of our Chori-Bean & Cheese Burrito.

SIDES

Milo's Papas

Milo's Papas

$2.50

16 oz of The Chori-Baby's favorite crispy potatoes. (Potatoes come plain, and unseasoned)

Chori-Potato Chips

Chori-Potato Chips

$3.50

Perfectly Crispy Potato Chips made in house, and sprinkled with our secret Chori-Man BBQ seasoning.

Large Chips & Salsa

Large Chips & Salsa

$9.29

8 oz. of our crispy tortilla chips & your choice of 16 oz. Habanero Salsa or Jalapeño Relish. Choose one.

Side Beans

Side Beans

$5.50

Frijoles de la Olla (Peruvian beans straight from the pot) made fresh daily

Salsa- Jalapeño Relish 16 oz.

Salsa- Jalapeño Relish 16 oz.

$7.29

Spicy & Sweet fresh Jalapeño Relish in a 16 oz container

Salsa-Habanero Salsa 16 oz.

Salsa-Habanero Salsa 16 oz.

$7.29

Spicy house made Habanero Salsa in a 16 oz container

Tomatillo Ranch Dipping Sauce

Tomatillo Ranch Dipping Sauce

$1.50

Our house made ranch dipping sauce made with fresh onions, garlic and tomatillos! It's addictive. Grab a few.

Extra Habanero Salsa

Extra Habanero Salsa

$0.50

1.5 oz extra Habanero Salsa

Extra Jalapeño Relish

Extra Jalapeño Relish

$0.50

1.5 oz Extra Jalapeño Relish

Side of Tortilla Chips

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Enjoy a side of our crunchy, delicious corn tortilla chips. (4 oz)

Side of Sour Cream 1.5 oz

Side of Sour Cream 1.5 oz

$0.75

1.5 oz side of sour cream

DRINKS

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

Pumpkin Spice Horchata

$3.75

Our delicious classic horchata, with the Fall pumpkin spices we love.

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50
Cup of Ice Water

Cup of Ice Water

$1.00

24 oz cup of Water with Ice

SPECIALS MENU

SPECIALS

Chicken Tortilla Soup- Small 16 oz

Chicken Tortilla Soup- Small 16 oz

$7.99

One of our favorite soups to kick off the Fall Season! A hearty, spicy chicken tortilla soup packed with flavor, veggies, and beans topped with crushed tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.

Chicken Tortilla Soup-Large 32 oz

Chicken Tortilla Soup-Large 32 oz

$14.99

One of our favorite soups to kick off the Fall Season! A hearty, spicy chicken tortilla soup packed with flavor, veggies, and beans topped with crushed tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream.

Fried Chori-Chicken Sammy

Fried Chori-Chicken Sammy

$14.99Out of stock

Big juicy chicken thigh, marinated in Zacatecano Red Chorizo Adobo, lightly breaded and fried to perfection. On a toasted Brioche bun, with lemon garlic mayo, slaw and pickles. Comes with a side of housemade Chori-Potato Chips

CHORIZO BY THE POUND-FROZEN

Chorizo Links

$10.49

Traditional Zacatecano red pork chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice

$10.49

Pork chorizo links seasoned with Garlic, Fennel, and Spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy

$10.49

Herby Pork Chorizo seasoned with Poblano Chiles, Coriander, and a blend of spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy.

One Pound Ground

$9.99

Traditional Zacatecano red pork chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice

$9.99

Herby Pork Chorizo seasoned with Poblano Chiles, Coriander, and a blend of spices. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Non-Spicy.

$9.99

Traditional Zacatecano red chicken chorizo with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. No nitrates, No fillers. Mid-Spice

$11.99

Real Vermont Maple, and spicy habanero chiles in this delicious pork chorizo. No Nitrates. No Fillers. Spicy

$9.99

Zacatecano red Soyrizo, with spicy guajillo chiles, garlic and blend of spices. Mid-Spice

Chef's Kitchen Noms

$9.99

Our delicious house made Tomatillo Ranch dipping sauce in an 8 oz container for those who need a biggie size of this addictive goodness!

$13.99

Tender pork cooked in home made salsa verde. Grab & Go 1 lb packs for easy delicious meals. Simply defrost, heat, and enjoy!

CHORI-MERCH

Stickers

$2.50

Smiling Chori-Man sticker 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

OG Chori-Man sticker 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

Chori-Mama sticker 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

Chori-Baby sticker 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

Chori-Boy with Chorizo Links 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

Zacatecano Red Chorizo wheel sticker with The Chori-Man Logo 2x3 vinyl

$2.50

Tolucan Green Chorizo wheel sticker with The Chori-Man Logo 2x3 vinyl

$3.00

2x8 Vinyl Chori-Man Rectangle Bumper Sticker

Hats

$25.99

New Era 9Fifty, The Chori-Man embroidered snap back hat in black.

$20.00

Flex Fit hat, Embroidered Chori-Man character in the front, The Chori-Man Logo embroidered across the back.

$20.00

Flex Fit hat, Embroidered Chori-Man character in the front, The Chori-Man Logo embroidered across the back.

Pins

$3.99

Chori-Baby enamel pin. Perfect swag for your hats, bags or clothes.

$3.99

Chori-Man enamel pin. Perfect swag for your hats, bags or clothes.

Chori-Kids Shirts

$25.00Out of stock

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00Out of stock

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

Adult Shirts

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00Out of stock

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00Out of stock

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Baby character in front, The Chori-Man logo across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

$25.00

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

$25.00Out of stock

Black (Bella & Canvas) T-shirt with The Chori-Man Logo across the front, The Chori-Man character across the back.

Bags

Chori-Man Cooler Tote Bag

$12.00

Black and White, Water Resistant, PE Foam Insulated cooler/heating totebag with 21" handle, one large front pocket, zippered main compartment. (Size 13" W x 13 3/4" H x 7 3/4 D)