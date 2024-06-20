The Classic Cup Cafe 301 West 47th Street
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Colassal Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Smoked Brisket Hash
house smoked beef brisket, vegetables, minced potato, seared crispy. Topped with two poached eggs and our zesty bloody mary sauce$16.00
- Sicilian Omelette
Scimeca's Italian sausage, caramelized onion and mozzarella in a three egg omelette. Topped with house marinara. Served with homefries.$15.00
- Vegetable Omelette
spinach, sweet tomato, red onion, and mozzarella in a three egg blanket finished with peppered herb oil and served with homefries$14.00
- Famous Buttermilk Griddle Cakes
Two cakes, served with smoked Webster City bacon and syrup$13.00
- Classic Eggs Benedict
toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.$15.00
- Pacific Northwest Benedict
toasted English muffin, smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.$18.00
- Migas
chorizo, red onions, green chilies, crispy corn tortillas and pepperjack cheese, scrambled with eggs. Served with sour cream, salsa, avocado, jalapeno, lime$16.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
zesty house made sausage gravy ladled over buttermilk biscuits. Served with home fries$13.00
- Everything Bagelwich
grilled bagel, bacon, scrambled eggs, tomato, chive cream cheese. Served with home fries$15.00
- Quiche Loraraine
house crust with bacon, caramelized onions, spinach, swiss cheese and egg custard. Served with choice of soup, salad, or fruit.$16.00
- Bountiful Bran Oatmeal
made to order and served with whole milk, brown sugar and raisins.$7.00
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$13.00
- Cheese Omelette$10.00
- Lox and Bagel$17.00
Café Fare
- Hummus
Kalamata olive, feta, olive oil, toasted pita$9.00
- Avocado Tartine
toasted pumpernickle, arugula, zesty avocado sweet corn relish, pickled radish, and lime crema. Served with cup of fruit$17.00
- Wild Mushroom Tartine
Toasted local sourdough topped with vegan sweet potato mash, arugula, garlic-herb roasted wild mushrooms, and pickled red onion. Served with a fruit cup.$16.00
Lunch
- Classic Burger
½ lb. Kansas wagyu beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, and cheddar cheese. Choice of fries or chips. * add an egg +1 *$17.00
- Low Country Shrimp and Grits
spicy shrimp, andouille sausage, bell pepper, onion, spinach, garlicky tomato broth, grits$19.00
- Salmon Cakes
Served over orzo pasta and spinach in lemon scallion cream sauce. Finished with roasted red pepper coulis$18.00
- Cubano
pit ham, house braised pulled pork, swiss, spicy pickle, pale ale mustard aioli, toasted hoagie. Choice of fries or chips$15.00
- Cup Club
warm ham, turkey, colby jack & bacon on house focaccia with lettuce, tomato, avocado & chipotle aioli. Choice of fries or chips.$15.00
- Buttermilk Crispy Chicken
buttermilk marinated and hand breaded chicken breast, sweet mustard slaw, and spicy house pickles on a brioche bun. Choice of fries or chips.$15.00
- Moroccan Chicken Salad Sandwich
mild curry mayo, celery, onion, flame grapes, toasted almonds, local whole wheat ciabatta, arugula, tomato. Choice of fries or chips.$14.00
- Mac and Cheese
short cut pasta baked with our famous four cheese blend, topped with toasted breadcrumbs. * Add Chicken $5 Bacon $3 Spicy Shrimp $6 *$14.00
- Chicken Pot Pie
roasted chicken and vegetables in a rustic tarragon broth. Topped with puff pastry.$14.00
- Chicken Caesar Salad
marinated chargrilled chicken breast, crunchy romaine, croutons, tomatoes, house caesar$16.00
- Greek Salmon Salad
Lemon roasted salmon, mixed greens, Greek vinaigrette, sundried tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, onions, and feta cheese.$19.00
- Arugula Beet Salad
arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, pear vinaigrette, pepitas$16.00
- Ratatouille Flatbread
Traditional ratatouille vegetables, sundried tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella, and basil on a crisp flatbread. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette reduction.$15.00
- Ahi Tuna Lettuce Wraps
Sesame seared and chilled tuna, local bibb lettuce, Asian slaw, sriracha aioli, and avocado$16.00
- Soup and Salad Combo
side house or caesar salad served with a bowl of our house made soup.$11.00
A la Carte
- Bacon$4.00
- Sausage$4.00
- Ham Steak$4.00
- Fresh Fruit Cup$5.00
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$7.00
- Fresh Berry Cup$7.00
- Fresh Berry Bowl$12.00
- Home Fries$3.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Garlic Cheese Grits$3.00
- White Toast$2.50
- Wheat Toast$2.50
- Rye Toast$2.50
- Sourdough Toast$2.50
- Gluten Free Toast$2.50
- English Muffin$2.50
- Buttermilk Biscuit$2.50
- Bagel and Cream Cheese$2.50
- Fruit Yogurt$4.00
- Greek Yogurt$4.00
- Soup Cup$4.00
- Soup Bowl$6.00
- Small Salad$5.00
- Large Salad$9.00
- Granola$6.00
- One Egg$2.50
- Two Eggs$4.00
- Three Eggs$5.50
- One Pancake$6.00
- Two Pancakes$11.00
- Sausage Gravy$3.00
- Add Chicken$5.00
- Add Shrimp$6.00
- Add Salmon$8.00
Kid's Menu
Liquor & Cocktails
Vodka
- Well Vodka(Svedka)$7.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Botannical Grapefruit Rose$12.00
- Ketel One Botannical Peach Orange Blossom$12.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Absolut Vanilla$10.00
- Absolut Peppar$10.00
- 360 Cherry$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- Ciroc Limonata$10.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- DBL Well Vodka(Svedka)$10.50
- DBL Ketel One$18.00
- DBL Ketel One Botannical Grapefruit Rose$18.00
- DBL Ketel One Botannical Peach Orange Blossom$18.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$15.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$15.00
- DBL Absolut Peppar$15.00
- DBL 360 Cherry$15.00
- DBL Titos$15.00
- DBL Ciroc Limonata$15.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila(Campo Bravo)$7.00
- Don Julio Primavera$12.00
- Don Julio Alma Miel$14.00
- Mi Campo Blanco$10.00
- Codigo Rosa$10.00
- Casamigos Anejo$10.00
- Ghost Pepper Tequila$10.00
- Del Maguey Mezcal$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$10.00
- Una Familia Reposado$10.00
- DBL Well Tequila(Campo Bravo)$10.50
- DBL Don Julio Primavera$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Alma Miel$21.00
- DBL Mi Campo Blanco$15.00
- DBL Codigo Rosa$15.00
- DBL Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- DBL Ghost Pepper Tequila$15.00
- DBL Del Maguey Mezcal$15.00
- DBL Espolon Blanco$15.00
- DBL Una Familia Reposado$15.00
Whiskey
- Well Whiskey(Four Roses)$7.00
- Ben Holladay$10.00
- Tom's Town Royal Gold$10.00
- Russell's Reserve$10.00
- Restoration Rye$10.00
- Redemption Rye$10.00
- Redemption Bourbon$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- DBL Well Whiskey(Four Roses)$10.50
- DBL Ben Holladay$15.00
- DBL Tom's Town Royal Gold$15.00
- DBL Russell's Reserve$15.00
- DBL Restoration Rye$15.00
- DBL Redemption Rye$15.00
- DBL Redemption Bourbon$15.00
- DBL Jameson$15.00
- DBL Crown Royal$15.00
Scotch & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
- Amaretto Di Saronno$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Campari$10.00
- Amara Blood Orange$10.00
- St Elder Elderflower$10.00
- Hennessey$10.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Amara Nonina$10.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Bailey's$10.00
- Bailey's Chocolate$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Solerno$10.00
- Lo Fi Sweet Vermuth$10.00
- Five Farms Irish Cream$10.00
- DBL Amaretto Di Saronno$15.00
- DBL Aperol$15.00
- DBL Campari$15.00
- DBL Amara Blood Orange$15.00
- DBL St Elder Elderflower$15.00
- DBL Hennessey$15.00
- DBL Frangelico$15.00
- DBL Amara Nonina$15.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$15.00
- DBL Bailey's$15.00
- DBL Bailey's Chocolate$15.00
- DBL Chambord$15.00
- DBL Solerno$15.00
- DBL Lo Fi Sweet Vermuth$15.00
- DBL Five Farms Irish Cream$15.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Red Sangria Glass$8.00
- Red Sangria Pitcher$20.00
- White Sangria Glass$8.00
- White Sangria Pitcher$20.00
- Chandon Garden Spritz$14.00
- Garden Negroni$14.00
- Cherry Limeade$10.00
- Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Blood Orange Paloma$12.00
- Sparkling Amara$13.00
- Toasted Coconut Mojito$13.00
- Prima Margarita$14.00
- Paper Plane$16.00
- Espresso Martini$18.00
Classic/House Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$10.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$10.00
- Champagne Cocktail$9.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$10.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$10.00
- French 75$11.00
- Gimlet$10.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Hurricane$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$10.00
- Madras$10.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$9.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Mint Julep$7.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Mudslide$10.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Rob Roy$10.00
- Sazerac$10.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sidecar$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$10.00
Beer & Wine
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
- J Vineyard Pinot Gris$10.00
- Rapido Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Ned Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Unshackled Chardonnay$12.00
- Saldo Chenin Blanc$11.00
- Blengio La Morosa Moscato$11.00
- Bottle J Vineyard Pinot Gris$40.00
- Bottle Rapido Pinot Grigio$30.00
- Bottle Ned Sauvignon Blanc$36.00
- Bottle Unshackled Chardonnay$45.00
- Bottle Saldo Chenin Blanc$44.00
- Bottle Blengio La Morosa Moscato$40.00