The Club House 16715 Orchard Stone Run, Ste 200
Small Bites and Shared Bites
- Bar Snack Mix$5.95
Cashews, chow mein noodles, wasabi peas, fried wontons, sesame seeds. Served warm.
- Cheesesteak Eggrolls$12.95
Housemade marinated steak and cheese egg rolls served with honey sriracha dipping sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$14.95
Breaded and coated with coconut, fried, and served with a curry dipping sauce.
- Crab Dip$16.95
Creamy and rich, served with grilled baguettes for dipping.
- Flatbread$13.95
- Pickled Vegetables$7.95
House pickled, served with grilled baguette and roasted pepper dipping sauce.
- Smashed Sliders$14.95
Angus chuck patty, grilled onions, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, with house burger sauce, served on four pull-apart Hawaiian rolls.
- Sweet and Spicy Thai Wings$13.95
8 wings served with ranch or blue cheese.
- Truffle Fries$7.95
Thin and crispy, tossed in truffle oil, truffle salt, grated parmesan and herbs.
- Tuna Nachos$16.95
Seared tuna served on top of wonton chips, wasabi cream, chives and shaved radish.
- Warm Goat Cheese$9.95
with roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, and balsamic reduction.
- Zucchini Sticks$9.95
Hand breaded, fried, and served with garlic chili sauce.