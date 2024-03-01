Add disposables to cart if needed!
The Clubhouse at Sleepy Hollow
Food
- Fish Dinner$20.00
Two pieces of cod, fried or baked, served with potato choice, coleslaw, and rye bread
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$18.00
1/2 lb Fried shrimp, served with potato choice, coleslaw, and rye bread
- Fish Sandwich$14.00
Fried cod topped with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with coleslaw and fresh cut fries
- Pierogies$9.00
Six potato and cheese filled pierogies topped with caramelized onions and a side of sour cream
- Hush Puppies$9.00
Served with honey butter
- New England Clam Chowder$7.00
Served with oyster crackers
- Side Salad$6.00
Romaine, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheddar, croutons. Ranch or Italian dressing
- Cutlery Pack
In our effort to reduce single use items we will not add cutlery to your order unless selected.
- Side Potato
Canned Beer
