2x points now for loyalty members
The Coffee Box
Bakery
Lemon Loaf (Slice)
Gooey Butter Bar
Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Coffee [Box] Cake
Chocolate Chip Monster Cookie
Coffee Cake Cookie
Mixed Berry Danish
Sweet Cheese Danish
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Raspberry Muffin
Nutella Bites
Sausage Cheddar Muffins
Lemon Raspberry Scone
Peach Pie Scone
Breakfast
Cold Coffees
Cold Brew
Iced Americano
Iced Breve Latte
The Breve Latte is simply a latte, but made using half'n half instead of whole milk. Using half'n half creates a richer and creamier beverage from the typical whole milk latte.
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Orange Cream Latte
Nitro Cold Brew
Offensive Sailor
Hot Coffees
Americano
Originating in Italy from the days of WWII, American's were looking for drip coffee, but found espresso shots instead. So to create a nice cup of drip coffee, they blended hot water with espresso creating an alternative to drip coffee.
Breve Latte
The Breve Latte is simply a latte, but made using half'n half instead of whole milk. Using half'n half creates a richer and creamier beverage from the typical whole milk latte.
Cafe Borgia
Double shot of dark roast Columbian espresso, mocha, milk, and topped with our whipped cream and orange zest.
Cafe Vienna
Cappuccino
Chai Latte
Cortado
Espresso
House Coffee
Our team selected house drip coffee, with tasting notes of chocolate, stone fruits, and black tea.
Latte
Macchiato
Orange Cream Latte
The Veteran
To-Go Box (96 oz)
The to-go Coffee Box is 96 oz of fresh brewed coffee. Half-n-half, heavy cream, and any one of our main menu coffee flavors are available for purchase. Please call ahead so we have time to freshly brew your order! Each box serves 10.