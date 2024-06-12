The Coffee Shop @ The Green House
Signature
Cold Coffee
- Nitro
Nitro cold brew is cold brew coffee infused with nitrogen, with a silky smooth taste & creamy consistency.$5.50
- Cold Brew
Cold brew is coffee that has been brewed with cold rather than hot water and involves a long steeping process. Cold brew is smooth, and low-acid.$5.50
- Iced Coffee
Iced coffee is a coffee beverage served cold over ice. We can add your choice of milk and syrup for taste.$3.00
- Mocha
A Mocha shot of espresso is combined with chocolate powder, followed by milk or cream.$5.00
- Latte
A latte is your choice of milk with shots of espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of frothed milk on top.$4.75
Hot Coffee
- Drip Coffee
Drip coffee is made by pouring boiling water over ground coffee. Add your favorite milk and sweetness.$2.50
- Espresso
Espresso is a concentrated form of coffee served in small, strong shots.$3.00
- Americano
An americano is water and espresso. (Sweetener and milk optional)$3.25
- Cappuccino
A cappuccino is the perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam.$4.25
- Cortado
A cortado coffee is made of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It is served with a double shot espresso.$3.50
- Latte
A latte is your choice of milk with shots of espresso, steamed milk and a thin layer of frothed milk on top.$4.75
- Hot Chocolate
Indulge in our rich and creamy hot chocolate crafted with premium cocoa powder, delivering a luxurious blend of velvety smoothness and intense chocolate flavor. Served steaming hot, it's the perfect treat to warm your soul.$2.00
- Chai Latte
A chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices. The drink is then topped with foam.$5.25
- Mocha
A Mocha shot of espresso is combined with chocolate powder, followed by milk or cream.$5.00
Food
- Bagel$2.50
- Buttermilk Pie$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cake Pops$2.75
- Cinnamon Rolls$5.00
- Cookies$3.00
- Gluten Free Cookies$3.25
- Pretzel$4.75
- Oatmeal cream$5.00
- Carrot Cake Muffin$5.00
- Hummingbird Muffin$5.00
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip$5.00
- Blonde Brownie$5.00
- cinnamon or blue iced bread$2.00
- Chips$1.00
- Juice Box$0.75
- Brownie$4.50
- Strawberry Cake$4.00
- Vanilla Pound Cake$3.00
- Coffee Cake Muffin$5.00
- Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- Oatmeal$4.50
- Granola Bar$4.25
- choco crepe$2.50
- Croissant$2.50
Not Coffee
- Hot Chocolate
Indulge in our rich and creamy hot chocolate crafted with premium cocoa powder, delivering a luxurious blend of velvety smoothness and intense chocolate flavor. Served steaming hot, it's the perfect treat to warm your soul.$2.00
- Chai Latte
A chai latte is made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices. The drink is then topped with foam.$5.25
- Matcha