FOOD

Small Plates

Pumpkin Soup
$4.00+
Harissa Carrots
$11.00
Wings
$14.00
Eggroll (3)
$15.00
Goat Cheese Balls
$13.00Out of stock
Cheesesteak Pierogies
$14.00
Mushroom Poutine
$11.00

Large Plates

Devil's Lettuce
$14.00
Bahn Mi
$14.00
Chicken Katsu
$15.00
Smashburger
$13.00
Shrimp Po'boy
$17.00
PBLT
$15.00
Scott's Slop
$6.66
Shroom Bahn Mi
$14.00

Sides

Cup of Soup
$4.00
Side Fries
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Cheeseburger
$8.00
Chicken Nuggets
$6.00

ENTREES

Coffin Burger
$19.00
Squid Ink Pasta
$24.00
Ribeye
$33.00
Bourguinon
$17.00
Wild Boar
$27.00

NA BEVERAGES

A/F Libations

Don't Call Me Shirley
$5.00
Kissed by a Rose
$5.00
Fruited Mojito
$5.00

Soda

Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Tonic
$2.50
Ginger Beer
$4.00

Juice

Lemonade
$2.50
Iced Tea
$2.50
Pineapple
$3.00
OJ
$3.00
Cranberry
$2.50
Grapefruit
$3.00

LIQUOR & COCKTAILS

Cocktails

Milk Punch #1
$11.00Out of stock
Old Al Pal
$12.00
Blue Green Dream
$11.00
Beet Red
$13.00
Smoking Man
$13.00Out of stock
Resort Life
$12.00
Rum Ham
$12.00Out of stock
Birds & the Bees
$13.00
Tiki Blinders
$11.00
BourNoCo
$13.00
Glass Rose
$12.00
Alan Daily
$11.00Out of stock
Teeny Tini
$7.00
Coffin Old Fashioned
$13.00
Mojito
$9.00
Margarita
$9.00
Mule
$9.00
Orange Crush
$11.00
Grapefruit Crush
$11.00
Blood Orange Crush
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
City Wide
$7.00
Heaven Shot
$7.77
Hell Shot
$6.66
Death Shot
$19.99
Bloody Mary
$11.00

Vodka

Well Vodka
$6.00
Stateside Vodka
$8.00
Boyd & Blair
$8.00
Holla Orange
$7.00
Holla Lemon
$7.00
Holla Vanilla
$7.00
DBL Well Vodka
$12.00
DBL Stateside Vodka
$16.00
DBL Boyd & Blair
$16.00
DBL Holla Orange
$14.00
DBL Holla Lemon
$14.00
DBL Holla Vanilla
$14.00

Gin

Well Gin
$6.00
BB Honeycomb
$8.00
Bluecoat American
$8.00
Bluecoat Elderflower
$9.00
Bluecoat Barrel Aged
$9.00
DBL Well Gin
$12.00
DBL BB Honeycomb
$16.00
DBL Bluecoat American
$16.00
DBL Bluecoat Elderflower
$18.00
DBL Bluecoat Barrel Aged
$18.00

Rum

Well Rum
$6.00
BB Sugarcane
$8.00
Coconut Rum
$8.00
SC Vanilla Spiced Rum
$8.00
Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum
$8.00
Necro Nom Dark Rum
$8.00
DBL Well Rum
$12.00
DBL BB Sugarcane
$16.00
DBL Coconut Rum
$16.00
DBL SC Vanilla Spiced Rum
$16.00
DBL Maggie's Farm Spiced Rum
$16.00
DBL Dreadnought Dark
$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila
$6.00Out of stock
New Liberty Cradle Silver
$8.00
BB Agave Blanco
$8.00
BB Agave Reposado
$12.00
DBL Well Tequila
$12.00
DBL New Liberty Cradle Silver
$16.00
DBL BB Agave Blanco
$16.00
DBL BB Agave Reposado
$24.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey
$6.00
Hidden Still Yellow
$7.00
Burley Bourbon
$8.00
Resurgent Bourbon
$9.00
Kinsey Rye
$9.00
Stoll & Wolfe American
$10.00
BB Summer Whiskey
$10.00
DBL Well Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Hidden Still Yellow
$14.00
DBL Burley Bourbon
$16.00
DBL Resurgent Bourbon
$18.00
DBL Kinsey Rye
$18.00
DBL Stoll & Wolfe American
$20.00
DBL BB Summer Whiskey
$20.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Peach Schnapps
$6.00
Blue Curacao
$6.00
Raz Schnapps
$6.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
Vieux Carre Absinthe
$10.00
Bourbon Cream
$8.00
MF Coffee Liqueur
$8.00
MF Falernum
$8.00
Vigo Amaro
$8.00
Creme de Violette
$8.00
American Picon
$8.00
Nocino
$9.00
Melon Liqueur
$6.00
Amaretto
$6.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$12.00
DBL Blue Curacao
$12.00
DBL Raz Schnapps
$12.00
DBL Triple Sec
$12.00
DBL Vieux Carre Absinthe
$20.00
DBL Bourbon Cream
$16.00
DBL MF Coffee Liqueur
$16.00
DBL MF Falernum
$16.00
DBL Vigo Amaro
$16.00
DBL Creme de Violette
$16.00
DBL American Picon
$16.00
DBL Nocino
$18.00
DBL Melon Liqueur
$12.00
DBL Amaretto
$12.00

BEER & WINE

Draft Beer

16oz Braaaiins
$8.00
16oz Commander Salamander
$7.00
16oz Couch Fire
$5.00
16oz Daily Planet
$8.00
16oz Lustral
$8.00
16oz Neon Creep
$9.00
16oz Pastey #5
$9.00
16oz Seven Year Itch
$7.00
16oz Sprenger
$5.00
Festbier
$7.00

Canned Beer

Can Daily Planet
$5.50
Can Sprenger
$4.00
Can Couch Fire
$3.00
Can Commander Salamander
$3.50
Can Braaaiins
$5.50
4Pk Daily Planet
$14.99
4pk Sprenger
$10.99
4pk Braaaiins
$14.99
6pk Commander
$13.50
6pk Couch Fire
$10.99

Canned Cocktails

Surfside Vodka Tea Can
$8.00
Shifty Lavender Lemondade
$8.00
Shifty Seltzer
$8.00
Levengoods Cider
$8.00

Red Wine

GLS Toninno Merlot
$12.00
GLS Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
GLS Tonnino Syrah
$12.00
GLS Baron Red Blend
$10.00
BTL Toninno Merlot
$45.00
BTL Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00
BTL Tonnino Syrah
$45.00
BTL Baron Red Blend
$38.00
BTL Waltz Cab Reserve
$62.00

White Wine

GLS Tonnino Pinot Grigio
$9.00
GLS Cellar Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
GLS Cellar Moscato
$11.00
GLS Waltz Chardonnay
$14.00
GLS Barebones White
$9.00
BTL Tonnino Pinot Grigio
$34.00
BTL Cellar Sauvignon Blanc
$38.00
BTL Cellar Moscato
$42.00
BTL Waltz Old Line Chard
$52.00
BTL Barebones White
$34.00
BTL WALTZ CHARD RESRVE
$62.00

Rose Wine

GLS Waltz Stiegel Rose
$10.00
BTL Waltz Stiegel Rose
$38.00

Sparkling Wine

GLS Bubbly
$11.00
BTL Bubbly
$42.00

MERCH

Beverageware

Black Coffin Mug
$20.00
Logo Slim Glass
$8.00

Apparel

BLK Comfort Colors Tee
$25.00+
BLK Local Tee
$25.00+
Staff Tee
$11.00

Hats

Black Knit Cuff Beanie
$25.00
Rope Hat
$35.00
Field Trip Hat
$40.00

Stickers/ Pins

Coffin Sticker
$4.00
Logo SQ Sticker
$4.00
Coffin Pin
$8.00

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake
$9.00
Chocolate PB cake
$10.00