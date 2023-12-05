The Committed Pig - Summit
The Committed Pig Menu
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$17.00
American cheese, potato bun
- Burgernut$18.00
American cheeseburger served on a glazed donut
- Illy Dilly Burger$18.00
Fried pickle chips, American cheese, Russian dressing
- Chipotle Bacon Burger$18.00
Muenster, bacon strips, chipotle mayo, topped with an onion ring
- Baked Brie Burger$19.00
Creamy brie, bacon, fig preserves
- Veggie Burger$16.00
Pat LaFrieda veggie burger topped with tomato and avocado
- Mr. Beautiful Turkey Burger$19.00
Turkey burger, gruyere, avocado, jalapeños, fried egg
- Mac & Cheeseburger$19.00
Mac & cheese on top of a burger, served on grilled sourdough bread
- Good Morning Burger$18.00
Pork roll, fried egg, american, chopped chives
- Pig Mac$19.00
American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce & onion, triple decker bun, special sauce
- Steer Herder Burger$18.00
Onion strings, cheddar jack cheese, bbq sauce
- Haag Burger$18.00
Bacon, blue cheese crumble, balsamic glaze
- Hamburger$15.00
Exactly what you think it is
- Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
American cheese, bacon, potato bun
- Turkey Burger$16.00
Single turkey patty, American cheese, potato bun
- Burger of the Month$19.00Out of stock
Snacks
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Garlic bread crostini, carrot and celery sticks
- Fried Pickle Chips$9.00
Dusted in flour, served with Russian dressing for dipping
- Pig Fries$12.00
Waffle fries with mornay sauce, bacon & gravy
- Hummus$9.00
Olive oil drizzle, carrot & celery sticks, tortilla chips
- Mac & Cheese$13.00
3 cheese blend, toasted panko bread crumbs
- French Toast Sticks$12.00
- App of the Month$24.50
Wing Bar
Salads
- The Chopped Cobb$19.00
romaine, iceberg, chopped grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar-jack, grape tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, ham, your choice of dressing
- Fiesta Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, romaine, grape tomato, onion, black beans, chorizo, avocado, tortilla crunch, chipotle-honey dressing
- Iceberg Wedge$15.00
Grape tomato, red onion, crumbled bacon, blue cheese dressing
- Roasted Beet Salad$16.00
Roasted beets, baby spinach, ricotta, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Salad Of The Month$19.00
- Entree of the Month$17.00
Grilled Cheese
- Spinach & Artichoke Grilled Cheese$17.00
Fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, spinach and artichoke spread, fries
- Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$15.00
American & cheddar jack cheeses, tomato soup cup
- Garlic Avocado$17.00
Smashed avocado, sun dried tomato pesto, muenster, garlic butter, fries
- The Fig-N-Brie Grilled Cheese$17.00
Creamy brie cheese, fig preserves, fries
- Cheese Steak$19.00
Grilled peppers and onions, cheddar, mornay on hoagie roll, fries
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese$19.00
Fried chicken cutlet, hot sauce, cheddar jack, blue cheese dip, fries
- BLT$14.00
- Grilled Cheese of the Month$16.00
Pancakes & French Toast
- General Pancakes$12.00
Fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar
- Red Velvet Pancakes$13.00
Fluffy red velvet batter, cream cheese glaze
- Cookie Dough Pancakes$15.00
Chocolate cookie dough infused with our fluffy house recipe, powdered sugar
- Old Fashioned Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
Fluffy homemade batter, blueberries, powdered sugar
- Challah Toast$14.00
Cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$15.00
Crushed cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon honey butter
- Nutella French Toast$16.00
Two slices of French toast stuff with Nutella topped with powder sugar and strawberries
- French Toast of the Month$16.00
- Pancakes of the Month$16.00
- Pumpkin Pancakes$14.00
- Apple Pie French Toast$16.00Out of stock
Eggs
- Eggs & Bacon$14.00
Three eggs any way, bacon, toast
- One Eyed Pete$14.00
Two eggs grilled in two slices of bread, bacon
- Croque Madam$17.00
Ham, fontina, gruyere, white cheddar, griddled sourdough, fried egg & mornay sauce
- Ham and Cheese Omelette$18.00
Ham, gruyere, fresh herbs, toast
- Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$18.00
Spinach and mushroom omelet filled with cheddar jack cheese
- El Fuego Omelette$18.00
Housemade chorizo, jalapeño, potatoes, cotija, salsa, toast
- Breakfast Burrito$18.00
Scrambled eggs, onion, potatoes, ham, cheddar-jack, cotija, salsa
- Breakfast Bowl$16.00
Quinoa, wild rice, salsa, avocado, poached eggs, tortilla crunch
- Omelette Of The Month$19.00
Pork Roll
- Pork Roll & Cheese$14.00
pork roll & american cheese served on a brioche bun (add egg $1.50)
- Kitchen Sinker$18.00
XX-tra meat, XX-tra american cheese, fried egg, bacon
- Pork Donut$15.00
Pork roll and cheese served on a glazed donut
- The Rutgers$19.00
Pork roll, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, american cheese (add egg $1.50)
- Brunchwich$20.00
American cheese, bacon, egg, served on french toast
- French Connect$16.00
Gruyere, hash browns, dijon mustard, lettuce, tomato (add egg $1.50)
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
Kids
- Kids Pancakes$11.00
4 silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
- Kid's Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
4 silver dollar blueberry pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
- Kids Cookie Dough Pancakes$13.00
4 cookie dough infused silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
- Kids Red Velvet Pancakes$11.00
4 red velvet silver dollar pancakes, powdered sugar, fruit
- Kids French Toast$12.00
Challah beard dipped in cinnamon custard batter, powdered sugar
- Kids Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$13.00
- Kids Nutella Stuffed French Toast$14.00
- Kids Eggs & Bacon$12.00
- Kids One Eyed Pete$12.00
One egg grilled inside a slice of white bread, bacon, hash brown patty
- Kids Hamburger$12.00
4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, choice of fries
- Kids Cheeseburger$13.00
4 oz. Pat Lafrieda beef patty, American cheese, choice of fries
- Kids Pork Roll & Cheese$12.00
Pork roll & melted american cheese served on a potato bun, hash brown patty (add egg $1.50)
- Kids Grilled Cheese$11.00
American cheese, white bread, choice of fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$12.00
3 battered chicken fingers, choice of fries
- Kids Chicken Wings$11.00
5 wings served with fries, hot sauce or BBQ sauce on the side
- Kids Mac & Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi pasta, fontina, gruyere, & white cheddar cheese blend, peas and carrots
Dessert
DRINKS
- coffee thermos$5.00
- cold brewed iced coffee$4.00
- hot tea$2.50
- hot chocolate$3.00
- coke$2.50
- diet coke$2.50
- sprite$2.50
- dr. pepper$2.50
- ginger ale$2.50
- club soda$2.50
- milk$3.00
- chocolate milk$3.00
- orange juice$4.00
- apple juice$4.00
- cranberry juice$4.00
- cranberry spritzer$3.00
- lemonade$3.00
- iced tea$3.00
- 1/2 & 1/2$3.00
- root beer$2.50
- coffee to go$3.00