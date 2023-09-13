The Common Roots Bierhall and Barrel House
FOOD MENU
Pizza
OG
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups (+$2)
LOCALVORE
Fire-Roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Local Bacon / Italian Sausage
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Crispy Chicken Bites / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / House-made Buffalo Sauce / Roasted Garlic / Scallions / House Cheese Blend
CHICKEN PARM
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / Fried Chicken Bites / House Cheese Blend / Fresh Mozzarella / Shaved Parm / Fresh Basil
SUPREME
Fire-roasted Red Sauce / House Cheese Blend / Pepperoni Cups / Italian Sausage / Green Bell Peppers / Charred Onions
3Bs KNEES
Brussel Sprouts / Oscar's Bacon / Bleu Cheese / House Cheese Blend / Roasted Garlic / Hot Honey
HARVEST PIZZA
House Cheese Blend / Garlic Emulsion / Asparagus / Caramelized Onions / Herbed Ricotta
B.Y.O.P.
Build your own pizza. Please select your desired crust, sauce and toppings from the provided selections. Unless otherwise indicated, all B.Y.O.P. will be served with house cheese blend.
Handhelds
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich: Please choose from Southern (no heat) or Nashville Hot (plenty of heat). Chicken can be grilled instead of fried upon request. Served with house-made chips.
The Not So Common Burger
This Not So Common Burger is the Common Roots take on a classic smashed style Burger with a few special features. A 4oz patty accompanied by kimchi aioli, quick-fried pickled red onions, house pickles and American cheese atop a brioche roll. The Veggie version features a Black Bean patty topped with arugula, pickled red onions and chipotle aioli atop a brioche bun. But don't stop there, feel free to build your burger up however you'd like from the selections below...
Nashville Blues Burger
Nashville Seasoned Beef and Pork Patty / American Cheese / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Bacon / Honey Lemon Ranch / Pickles Comes with chips. Add fries, salad or potato salad for +$3.
Lager Brat
Lager-infused Locust Grove Pork-Veal-Beef Bratwurst / Traditional Bun / House - made Whole Grain Mustard
Salads
Simple Salad
House Greens / Pickled Red Onions / Pickled Carrots / House-made Croutons / Lemon Vinaigrette (served on the side)
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Bites / House Greens / Pickled Red Onion / Pickled Carrots / Bleu Cheese Crumbles / Lemon Vinaigrette
Spring Power Salad
Snackables
Chips + Dips
House-made potato chips served with kimchi aioli, honey-lemon ranch or bleu cheese.
Fries
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup or add kimchi aioli (+$1)
Poutine
Hand cut fries with veggie gravy, Argyle Cheese Farmer cheese curd and scallions. Add local bacon for +$3.
Pretzels
Fresh-baked, Bavarian-style pretzel knot served with house-made mustard or pub cheese (+$2). Add a second pretzel for +$5.
Crispy Bites
Crispy fried bites of chicken thigh tossed to your preference with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Meat and Cheese
Hot Sopressata / Speck / Jake's Aged Gouda / Argyle Cheese Farmer General Burgoyne Cheddar / House-made Whole Grain Mustard / Pickled Accoutrements / Pretzel Crisps
Brussels Bowl
Brussels Sprouts / Red Bell Pepper / Crispy Fried Onions / House-made Orange Sauce / Sesame Seeds Add grilled or fried chicken +$5
BEER MENU
Can Beer - TOGO
Bright Beacon - 4pk
New England-style IPA featuring 100% Citra hops. Bright notes of citrus zest and tropical fruit salad. 8% ABV.
Carousel of Colors - 4pk
New England-stlye IPA brewed with Citra, Sabro and HBC586 hops. Proceeds from this beer support Saratoga Pride and their mission to foster and support a thriving LGBTQ+ community in our region. (6.5% ABV)
Citra Session - 4pk
Single-hop Session IPA featuring Citra hops. 5% ABV
Coffee Cup - 4pk
American Double Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from KRU. 9% ABV.
Dark Decadence Sampler
Mixed 4-pack containing a rotating selection of dark beers.
Double Cup - 4pk
The imperial version of Coffee Cup. Rich flavors of tiramisu, chocolate mousse and cocoa. Made with cold brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 14% ABV.
Good Fortune - 4pk
Our flagship New England - style IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops for a balanced juicy start and dry, thirst-quenching finish. 6.5% ABV
Good Fortune-12pk
12 pack of 12oz cans of Good Fortune IPA. Our flagship IPA brewed with Galaxy, El Dorado and Amarillo hops. 6.5% ABV.
Hoppy Sampler
Mixed 4-pack containing: Drift and Flow, Good Fortune, Shreddie and Citra Session.
Hudson Gold - 4pk
Kölsch-style Ale brewed with Pilsner malt and Mittelfrüh hops. Clean, crisp and quaffable. 5% ABV.
Lager
12oz cans of Common Roots Helles Lager. Available in 6-pks or as a 24 can case. 5.2% ABV.
Latte Cup - 4pk
Milk Stout brewed with cold-brewed coffee from Kru Coffee Roasters. 7% ABV. *Contains Lactose
Light Years Ahead - 4pk
West coast-style IPA inspired by a long loved CRBC recipe. Features Citra, Mosaic and Nelson Sauvin hops. 6.8% ABV
Liquid Leisure
Clocking in at 4% ABV and 99 calories per 12 oz serving, this beer was made for drinkin'.
Low Wave IPA
Lo-Cal IPA brewed with grapefruit and Citra hops. 94 calories per 12 oz serving. 4% ABV.
Lutz -4pk
Dry-hopped Keller style Lager brewed with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops. Brewed in honor of the patriarch of the Weber Family, Ludwig "Lutz" Weber. 5.2% ABV.
Party Shirt Fridays Orange Creamsicle - 4pk
IPA brewed with lactose, marshmallow, vanilla, and orange. Dry-hopped with Citra and Mosaic. 6.9% ABV.
Party Shirt Fridays Pineapple - 4pk
Modern-style IPA brewed with Pineapple and lactose. A heavy dry-hop dose of Citra and Mosaic create an oasis of tropical fruit on a smooth, round palate. 6.9% ABV
Patchwork Pale Ale -4pk
100% Mosaic hopped American Pale Ale. 5.8% ABV.
Pillow Gossip - 4pk
Bright and soft IPA brewed with Citra and El Dorado hops and evoking notes of clementine and sweet citrus. 6.4% ABV
Reference Method - 4pk
German- style Pilsner brewed with Pilsen malt, noble hops and German Lager Yeast. Notes of subtle hop spice and lighty toasted bread. 4.2% ABV.
Shadow Figures - 4pk
American Porter brewed with specialty malts for flavors and aromas of coffee, chocolate and caramel. 5.5% ABV.
Shreddie - 4pk
Super sessionable IPA brewed with Rakau and HBC-586 hops. The ultimate apres-anything thirst quencher.
Snowy Night - 4pk
American Double Stout brewed with vanilla beans and lactose. 8% ABV.
Snowy Night: S'mores - 4pk
Pastry Stout brewed with lactose, vanilla, marshmallow, cocoa and graham cracker. 8.0% ABV.
Spinner - 4pk
Belgian-style Witbier brewed with coriander and Curacao orange zest. 4.5% ABV.
Sun Garden - 4pk
Sun Garden DIPA shines its rays on the expressive qualities of Citra, Nelson Sauvin, and Mosaic hops. Bright flavors of ripe mango, sweet grapefruit, and juicy melon. 8% ABV.
Tasteful Deception Stone Fruit - 4pk
American Wild Ale conditioned on Peach and Apricot. Juicy, tart and thirst-quenching. 5.8% ABV.
Time - 4pk
American Pale Ale brewed exclusively with Galaxy hops. 5.5% ABV
Tropic - 4pk
Delightfully fruit-forward Sour Ale with Raspberry and Lime. 4.2% ABV.
Unclearly Common Cucumber Peach -6pk
Craft hard seltzer made with natural flavors of cucumber and peach. Gluten Free. 5% ABV.
Case Deals
Enjoy special pricing on Party Shirt Fridays Passion Fruit, Orange Guava, Party Shirt Fridays Pineapple Mango Creamsicle, and Mountain Mule.
Bottles - TOGO
Beer Token Gift Bags
Bag of 5
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 10
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 15
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Bag of 20
Give the gift of fresh beer! Treat someone special to a beer tokens good for one draft at the Common Roots' Taproom.
Crowlers
RETAIL MENU
Merchandise
13oz Stemless Glass
13oz stemless glass available with black, blue, red or etched Common Roots logo and mountain scape.
12oz Stemmed Glass
12oz stemmed glass with etched Common Roots logo.
6oz Taster Glass
6oz stemless glass with etched Common Roots logo.
16 oz Mug
16oz handled mug with etched Common Roots logo.
16 oz Pub Glass
16 oz straight walled pub glass with etched Common Roots logo.
1L Growler
1 Liter swing top growler.
2L Growler
2 Liter swing top growler.
Koozie
Can insulator for 16oz cans. Available in Red or Black.
Ornament
3" double-sided ceramic ornament with hang cord.
Tote Bag
100% Organic Cotton Tote Bag. Perfect for a few 4-packs.
Tap Handle
Wood barrel-stave handle with metal Common Roots logo on the top. Perfect for your home draft system.
Tin Tacker
12" Metal Tacker Sign.
Foundation Art Print
2021 Common Roots Foundation Poster. The purchase of this poster helps contribute to the Common Roots Foundation's efforts in the local community.
NYS Craft Beer Puzzle
1000 piece puzzle featuring logos of all your favorite New York State breweries.
LG OG Sticker
Durable 4" vinyl decal highly. hesitant to UV and water.
LED SIGN
Taproom Circle Sticker
Foundation Circle Sticker
Magnet
30 mil 3" round magnet with original Common Roots' color logo.
Room Fee
Clothing
Clearance Bike Shorts
Printed bicycle shorts with integrated padding. Available in unisex size XS - XL
Daylight Tee
Short-sleeved blue heathered cut t-shirt with printed Daylight logo on front side. 65/35% rings spun polyester/cotton blend, available in sizes S-XXL
Gray Logo Tee
Short-sleeved t-shirt heathered gray with two-sided logo printing. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend and available in sizes S-XXXL
Red Brewery Tee
Super soft Poly/Cotton blend T-shirt with brewery line art logo. Available in sizes S - XXL.
Green Light Tee
Short-sleeved t-shirt in heathered green with Last Light logo on front side. 65/35 Poly/cotton blend. Available in size Small and XL.
Geometric Mountain Tee
Unisex light grey Tee with geometric mountain logo. Available in size XS - XXL
River Run Tee
Short-sleeved dark heathered gray t-shirt with printed River Run at the Roots on front side. 65/35 Polyester/Cotton blend. Available in sizes S-XXL
Scoop Neck Tee
Scoop neck women's T-Shirt featuring new brewery sketch design.
Mountain Logo Tee
Triblend Mauve T-shirt (Rayon/Polyester/Cotton) featuring blue and gold Common Roots Mountain Logo.
Navy Long Sleeve
Navy blue 100% cotton long-sleeve t-shirt. with small CRBC logo on the front and large CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes S-XXL.
Baseball Tee
Super soft raglan 3/4 length sleeve baseball shirt with logo print on front side. Available in sizes XS-XXL. Unisex sizing with a relaxed fit. 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon blend
Lager Tee
Buffalo Plaid Flannel
Classic Buffalo Plaid Flannel with embroidered Common Roots Logo above the left chest pocket. Available in Men's and Women's sizing.
Quarter-Zip Pullover
Mid-weight fleece. 1/4 zip from Eddie Bauer® with embroidered Common Roots logo on left chest. Unisex sizes Small - XXL
Lightweight Hoodie
Lightweight cotton hoodie with front marsupial pocket and multicolor Common Roots logo.
Neon Tank
Stay safe and stay cool in our Neon Tank with a throwback CRBC logo on the front and a round CRBC logo on the back. Available in sizes Small - XXL.
Women's Tank Top
Face Mask
Comfortable and functional neck gaiter with Common Roots logos.
Bandana
22" 100% cotton bandana.
Onesie
100% combed cotton "Hoppy Baby" green baby onesie available in unisex size, 6 Mo. White 3-snap closure on bottom.
Grey Pom-Pom Beanie
Woolen Beanie with embossed leather patch and removable pom-pom.
Rust Pom-Pom Beanie
Knit rust colored beanie with embroidered Common Roots patch and removable pom pom.
Gondola Beanie 22/23
Knit Beanie with detachable pom-pom.
Gondola Beanie (Red, White, Blue)
Knit Beanie with detachable Pom Pom and "Common Roots Brewing Company" embroidered around the cuff.
Blue Wool Flat Brim Hat
Snap-back, wool, 6-panel hat with microsuede logo patch.
Adams® Baseball Hat
Adams® dad hat with cool-crown™ liner, embroidered with Common Roots logo. Adjustable leather closure, one size fits most.
Embroidered Trucker Hat
Mesh-back Trucker Hat with embroidered Common Roots Logo.
Logo Patch Trucker Hat
Mesh-back Trucker Hat with full color embroidered CRBC logo on the front and South Glens Falls, NY embroidered on the back. Snap strap adjustment. One size fits most.
CRBC Party Shirt - Blue
Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - XXLarge
CRBC Party Shirt Magenta
Custom printed Common Roots Party Shirt. 100% polyester, 100% party. Available in Small - Large
Vie13 Bike Jersey
Custom Printed Bike Jersey with high visibility logo and deep pockets. Available in Women's Sizes XS - L and Men's Sizes S - XXXL.
Vie13 Bike Shorts
Custom printed Bike Shorts with integrated foam padding and bright reflective logos.
Carhartt Crewneck Sweatshirt
Navy blue Carhartt® crewneck sweatshirt with multi color Common Roots logo.
Fridays at the Lake
Commemorative T-shirt for the Summer 2022 Lake George Concert Series.
CRBC Tech Tee
Toddler Tee
Olive Green Tee in size 3T with CRBC logo
Sun Shirt
UPF rated hooded sun shirt with Common Roots' Mountain Logo. Available in unisex sizes S - XXL
Fat Bike Rally Hat
Commemorative Fat Bike Rally Trucker Hat.