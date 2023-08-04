The Commons
The Food
Barbacoa Pizza
Rojo Base, Cheese, Barbacoa, Hominy, Jalapeños, Topped with Pickled Onions, Cilantro Sprouts & a Lime Wedge
Basic Roni
Red sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni.
Bread Sticks
Pizza Dough Tossed Out & Topped with Herbed Olive Oil, Garlic White Sauce, Cheese & Seasoned Bread Crumbs *(Choice of Dipping Sauce)
Byron's Hawaiian
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples, Jalapeños.
Carnitas Verde Pie
Spicy Verde Salsa Base, Cheese, Carnitas, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Micro Cilantro & a Lime Wedge.
CBR
Garlic White Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Marinated Tomatoes, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Chives.
Chicken 'n' Waffle Pizza
Garlic Butter Base, Cheese, Deep Fried Chicken, Diced Belgium Waffles, Maple Syrup, & Bacon. *(Make It Sexy & Go Nashville Hot for $2) **(Add a Poached Egg for $2)
Commons Margherita
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Topped with Fresh Basil & Balsamic Reduction.
Meatball Sando
Made In-House with Veal & Pork on a Hoagie Roll Topped with Tomato Gravy & Cheese, Toasted in the Pizza Oven.
Pesto Veggie
Creamy Pesto Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Marinated Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Balsamic Reduction.
Sicilian
Thick Parmesan Garlic Crust with Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Garlic, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, & Pepperoni.
Side of Meatballs
Made with Veal & Pork, Topped with Tomato Gravy & Cheese *(Keto-Friendly & Available in Vegan).
Side Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrots, Celery, Pickled Onions. Choice of Ranch or Seasonal Dressing.
Special Pepperoni
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Roasted Garlic, Topped with Fresh Basil & Balsamic Reduction. *(Add Marinated Tomatoes for “Super Pepperoni” for $2)
The Old Combo
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic.
Traditional Cheese
Pizza Sauce & Cheese.