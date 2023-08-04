Popular Items

The Food

Barbacoa Pizza

$23.99

Rojo Base, Cheese, Barbacoa, Hominy, Jalapeños, Topped with Pickled Onions, Cilantro Sprouts & a Lime Wedge

Basic Roni

$18.99

Red sauce, Cheese, and Pepperoni.

Bread Sticks

$10.99

Pizza Dough Tossed Out & Topped with Herbed Olive Oil, Garlic White Sauce, Cheese & Seasoned Bread Crumbs *(Choice of Dipping Sauce)

Byron's Hawaiian

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pineapples, Jalapeños.

Carnitas Verde Pie

$23.99

Spicy Verde Salsa Base, Cheese, Carnitas, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Topped with Micro Cilantro & a Lime Wedge.

CBR

$23.99

Garlic White Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Grilled Chicken, Marinated Tomatoes, Bacon, Topped with Fresh Chives.

Chicken 'n' Waffle Pizza

$23.99

Garlic Butter Base, Cheese, Deep Fried Chicken, Diced Belgium Waffles, Maple Syrup, & Bacon. *(Make It Sexy & Go Nashville Hot for $2) **(Add a Poached Egg for $2)

Commons Margherita

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Topped with Fresh Basil & Balsamic Reduction.

Meatball Sando

$15.99

Made In-House with Veal & Pork on a Hoagie Roll Topped with Tomato Gravy & Cheese, Toasted in the Pizza Oven.

Pesto Veggie

$23.99

Creamy Pesto Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Marinated Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Red Bell Peppers, Topped with Balsamic Reduction.

Sicilian

$24.99

Thick Parmesan Garlic Crust with Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Red Onions, Red Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Garlic, Sliced Meatballs, Italian Sausage, & Pepperoni.

Side of Meatballs

$10.99

Made with Veal & Pork, Topped with Tomato Gravy & Cheese *(Keto-Friendly & Available in Vegan).

Side Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Celery, Pickled Onions. Choice of Ranch or Seasonal Dressing.

Special Pepperoni

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Roasted Garlic, Topped with Fresh Basil & Balsamic Reduction. *(Add Marinated Tomatoes for “Super Pepperoni” for $2)

The Old Combo

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Olives, Red Bell Peppers, Roasted Garlic.

Traditional Cheese

$16.99

Pizza Sauce & Cheese.

Slices

$5.99

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.50

Maine Soda

$2.50

Topo Water

$2.50

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Pesto Sauce

$1.00