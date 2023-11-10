The Copper Onion
Popular Items
TAKEOUT
- Takeout Utensils
Please select the number of cutlery sets you would like to have included with your order.
- Cured Olives$6.00
House cured olives with herbs and citrus.
- House Pickles$6.00
- House Bread$4.00
House sourdough with honey butter and maldon salt.
- Patatas Bravas$9.00
Crispy potatoes, spicy aioli.
- Cauliflower$7.00
Anchovy croutons, capers, caesar aioli.
- Fries$7.00
Parmesan and parsley.
- Sauteed Mushrooms$13.00
Oyster mushrooms with matchstick potatoes, fried egg, and salsa verde.
- Romaine Salad$12.00
Ceasar dressing, anchovy crumbs, fried parsley, parmesan
- Ricotta Dumplings$13.00
House dumplings with thyme, preserved lemon, and parmesan.
- Cacio E Pepe$16.00
House fettuccine, brown butter, black pepper, scallion, pecorino.
- Carbonara$22.00
House fettuccine, cream, parmesan, bacon, egg yolk
- Bolognese$25.00
House fettuccine, preserved chili, whipped ricotta, mint
- Beef Stroganoff$27.00
Wagyu beef, house pappardelle, mushrooms, creme fraiche, and chives.
- Steak Frites$41.00
NY strip steak, mashed potatoes, foie butter, bordelaise, watercress
- Mary's Chicken$24.00
Kale, anchovy crouton, currants, pine nuts, and roasted carrots.
- CO Burger$17.00
Grass-fed beef, house bun, caramelized onions, duck fat aioli, and iceberg. Option to add cheddar cheese. Your choice of arugula salad or side of fries.
- Trout$28.00
Greek yogurt, curried lentils, charred lemon
- Chocolate Pudding$10.00
Valrhona chocolate, vanilla whip, maldon salt, olive oil
- Asparagus$6.00
Grilled asparagus with lemon juice and garlic
- Crispy Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
spring mixed greens, herb vinaigrette, crispy goat cheese.
- English Peas$6.00