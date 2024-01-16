The Copper Penny 24975 Harper Ave
Breakfast
Eggs & More
- One Egg$3.10
Any style served with Toast & Jelly
- Two Eggs$4.20
Any style served with Toast & Jelly
- Two Eggs with Meat$6.20
Any style served with Toast & Jelly
- Two Eggs with Hash Browns or Pancakes$5.80
Any style Served with hash browns or pancakes, toast & jelly.
- Two Eggs with Meat & Hash Browns or Pancakes$9.20
Any style Served with choice of meat, hash browns or pancakes, toast & jelly.
Breakfast Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy$5.70
Two buttermilk biscuits served with our homemade sausage gravy
- Biscuits & Gravy w/ 2 Eggs$7.20
- Steak & Eggs$21.00
USDA choice New York strip steak charbroiled, cooked to order, served with three farm fresh eggs, hash browns or pancakes and toast
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$10.20
Served with hash browns or pancakes and toast
- The Penny's Special$11.50
Three farm fresh eggs, ham off the bone, sausage links and bacon, hash browns and toast
- Eggs Benedict$7.70
Two poached eggs over an English muffin with Canadian bacon and topped with hollandaise sauce
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$11.50
Beef steak breaded and fried, topped with our homemade sausage gravy, served with two buttermilk biscuits, two eggs and hash browns
Breakfast Sides
- Assorted Dry Cereals$3.10
- Bacon$4.20
- Biscuits & Honey$2.70
- Blueberry Muffin$2.50
- Canadian Bacon$4.20
- Cinnamon Roll$3.00
- Corned Beef Hash$4.70
- Cup of Sausage Gravy$3.20
- English Muffin$2.50
- Fresh Melon in Season$3.00
- Fruit Bowl$7.10
- Grapefruit$2.00
Half
- Grits$3.10
- Ham Off the Bone$4.20
- Hash Browns$3.20
- Oatmeal$3.10
- Pita Bread$2.60
- Raisin Toast$3.20
- Sausage Links$4.20
- Sausage Patties$4.20
- Side Pancakes$4.50
4 pieces
- Toast & Jelly$2.10
- Toasted Bagel$2.60
- Turkey Patties$4.20
Copper Penny's Omelets
- Plain Omelet$6.50
- Western Omelet$8.60
Ham off the bone, onions, green peppers and American cheese
- Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Omelet$8.20
- Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Omelet$8.20
- Spinach & Swiss Cheese Omelet$8.20
- Meat Lover's Omelet$11.50
Made with ham off the bone, bacon, sausage, Swiss and American cheese
- Greek Omelet$8.60
Tomatoes, onions and feta cheese
- Irish Omelet$9.30
Corned beef and Swiss cheese
- Chicken & Cheese Omelet$10.20
Made with chunks of tender breast of chicken and American or Swiss cheese
- Mexican Omelet$9.30
Green peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with chili and Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Omelet$9.10
Broccoli, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
- Polish Sausage Omelet$10.60
Made with Polish sausage, green peppers, onions, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
- Andouille Omelet$10.60
Spice it up with Andouille sausage and provolone cheese
- Copper Penny's Omelet$11.50
Made with sausage and stuffed with hash browns then smothered with our homemade sausage gravy, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, served with two biscuits
- The Miner's Omelet$11.50
Made with bacon, ham, sausage and stuffed with hash browns and smothered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
- Ham & Cheese Omelette$10.10
Breakfast Sandwiches
Off the Griddle Delights
- 1/2 Order (2) Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes$5.50
Two large and fluffy pancakes
- Full Order (3) Old Fashioned Buttermilk Pancakes$6.50
Three large and fluffy pancakes
- 1/2 Order (2) Blueberry Pancakes$7.50
- Full Order (4) Blueberry Pancakes$8.50
- 1/2 Order (2) Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.50
Two large and fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream
- Full Order (3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes$7.50
Three large and fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream
- 1/2 Order (2) Pecan Pancakes$7.50
Two large and fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with pecans and topped with whipped cream
- Full Order (3) Pecan Pancakes$8.50
Three large and fluffy buttermilk pancakes made with pecans and topped with whipped cream
- 1/2 Order (2) Sausage Roll-Ups$9.10
Two plump sausage links wrapped up in fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Full Order (3) Sausage Roll-Ups$10.10
Three plump sausage links wrapped up in fluffy buttermilk pancakes
- Belgian Waffle$5.60
- Belgian Waffle with Ice Cream & Fruit$8.50
Topped with whipped cream
- 1/2 Order French Toast$4.60
Made with Texas toast and dusted with powdered sugar
- Full Order French Toast$5.60
Made with Texas toast and dusted with powdered sugar
- Cream Cheese French Toast$7.10
A layer of cream cheese spread in-between Texas toast and topped with whipped cream
- Cinnamon Swirl Cream Cheese French Toast$7.10
A layer of cream cheese spread in-between cinnamon swirl bread and topped with whipped cream
- 1/2 Order (2) Potato Pancakes$5.20
2 large Homemade Potato Pancakes. Served with sour cream or applesauce
- Full Order (4) Potato Pancakes$8.20
4 large Homemade Potato Pancakes. Served with sour cream or applesauce
Lunch
Appetizers
Soups & Chili
Fresh Salads
- House Salad$6.30
Mixture of iceberg and Romaine lettuce with tomato, cucumbers, onions, red cabbage, carrots, scrambled egg, Cheddar cheese & croutons
- Julienne Salad$9.60
Tossed greens with ham, turkey, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, Swiss cheese and topped with onions and green peppers
- Antipasto Salad$9.60
Tossed greens with fresh baked ham, salami, mozzarella cheese, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, and pepperoncinis
- Grilled Chicken Breast Salad$9.10
Tossed greens with chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives and topped with onions and green peppers
- Greek Salad$10.10
Tossed greens with Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, onions, tomato slices, beets and topped with feta cheese, served with grilled pita bread
- Caesar Salad$7.20
Romaine lettuce tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing
- Spinach Salad$8.60
Fresh baby spinach, crumbled bacon, onions, hard boiled egg, and mushrooms, topped with feta cheese
- Taco Salad$9.10
Beef or chicken on a bed of tossed greens, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, sliced black olives and topped with Cheddar cheese, served in a taco shell with sour cream and salsa
Burgers
- CYO Hamburger$7.10
Singular. Create your own burgers with your choice of add-ons at an additional charge
- 1/2 lb Burger$10.10
1/2 lb
- Copper House Burger$11.20
Two 1/3 lb Angus ground beef patties topped with grilled onions, bacon, American and Swiss cheese
- Breakfast Burger$10.20
Topped with an egg (any style), bacon, American cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions and green peppers
- Patty Melt$8.10
Fresh 1/3 lb Angus beef, pattied and topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions
- Turkey Burger$6.60
- Garden Burger$6.10
- Fillet of Salmon$8.20
Sandwiches
- Triple Decker Club$9.60
Fresh baked ham, fresh turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on your choice of toast
- Copper Texas Club$9.00
Fresh turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayonnaise, served on grilled Texas toast
- BLT$7.10
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on your choice of toast
- Baked Ham Sandwich$7.60
Fresh baked ham stacked high with Swiss or American cheese
- Cold Turkey Sandwich$7.60
Fresh hand-carved turkey breast with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on your choice of bread
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$5.20
American cheese on grilled white bread
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$7.70
All white Albacore tuna blended with our special seasonings and mayonnaise, served on your choice of bread with lettuce and tomato
- Tuna Melt$8.70
All white Albacore tuna blended with our special seasonings and mayonnaise, topped with American cheese
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$7.70
Sautéed chicken breast with lettuce and tomato
- Fish Sandwich$8.50
Fillet of Icelandic cod, hand-battered and fried, served with tartar sauce on a bun
- Philly Steak & Cheese$8.70
Thinly sliced choice of beef topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie
- Philly Chicken & Cheese$8.70
Grilled breast of chicken topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese, served on a grilled hoagie
- The Copper Slim Gym$8.20
Thinly sliced fresh baked ham topped with Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and special sauce, served on a grilled hoagie
- French Dip$9.50
Lean roast beef sliced thin, served on a grilled hoagie with au jus sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken Wrap$8.60
Grilled breast of chicken topped with sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Greek Chicken Pita$8.60
Grilled strips of chicken breast wrapped in a pita with tomatoes, onions and feta cheese, served with creamy Greek dressing
- Chicken Strip Pita$8.20
Hand-battered and fried strips of fresh chicken breast, shredded lettuce, tomato and melted Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a pita and served with ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Pita$8.20
Grilled julienne cut chicken breast with shredded lettuce, tomato and melted Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a pita with choice of dressing
- Gyro Pita$7.70
A combination of beef and lamb sliced thin and seasoned to perfection, wrapped in a pita with onions, tomatoes, and our authentic tzatziki sauce
- Veggie Pita$7.20
Broccoli, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in a pita with choice of dressing
- Italian Pita$8.10
Fresh grilled ham, salami, lettuce, tomato and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with Italian dressing
- Coney Dog$3.75
Natural casing hot dog topped with our homemade chili, onions and mustard
- Plain Hot Dog$2.75
On the Deli Side
- Reuben$10.75
6 oz of lean, juicy corned beef with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread
- New York Reuben$10.75
6 oz of lean, juicy corned beef with Swiss cheese and coleslaw served on grilled rye bread
- Corned Beef$10.00
6 oz of lean and juicy corned beef served on steamed rye bread
- Corned Beef & Swiss Cheese$10.50
6 oz of lean and juicy corned beef topped with Swiss cheese and served on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Reuben$9.50
Fresh hand-carved all white meat turkey breast topped with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut served on grilled rye bread
Chicken & Fish
- Chicken Strips & Fries$11.00
Tender fresh breast of chicken hand-cut into thick strips then hand-battered and fried
- Fish & Chips$12.50
Icelandic cod hand-battered and fried, served with tartar sauce
- Baked Cod$12.50
Finest Icelandic cod lightly dusted with paprika
- Salmon$10.50
Basted with our special seasoning and charbroiled
Side Dishes
Kids' Menu
- One Egg with Bacon or Sausage & Toast$4.50
- Pancakes with Bacon or Sausage$4.50
- French Toast with Bacon or Sausage$4.50
- Grilled Cheese with Fries or Apple Sauce$4.50
- Hot Dog with Fries or Apple Sauce$4.50
- Hamburger with Fries or Apple Sauce$5.30
- Chicken Strips with Fries or Apple Sauce$5.30
- Fish with Fries or Apple Sauce$5.30
Beverages
- Water
- Coffee$2.60
Regular or decaffeinated
- "Fresh Squeezed" Orange Juice$4.10
- Hot Tea$2.60
Regular or decaffeinated
- Lemonade$3.10
- Iced Tea$3.10
- Herbal Tea$3.10
- Milkshakes$5.10
- Hot Chocolate$3.10
- Soft Drinks$3.10
- White Milk$3.10
- Chocolate Milk$3.10
- Grapefruit Juice$3.10
- Apple Juice$3.10
- Tomato Juice$3.10
- Orange Juice$3.10
- V-8 Juice$3.10