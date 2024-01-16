The Copper Top 5207 W 95th St
Starters
- Avocado Pinwheels
Avocado, cucumber, mixed greens, bell peppers, tomato & onion with creamy cilantro lime dressing$12.00
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
- Chips & Guacamole$12.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Cheese Curds$10.00
- Potato Skins$11.00
- Homemade Fried Pickles$10.00
- Filet Sliders (2 Pcs)
Filet mignon with grilled onion, choice of cheese$13.00
- Cheese Quesadilla
Add steak, chicken or veggies $2$13.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Pretzel Bites
Served with Maplewood pulaski pils beer cheese$11.00
- Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Breaded cauliflower florets covered in buffalo sauce$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sliders
4 pulled chicken sliders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with cheddar cheese on mini pretzel buns$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Bites
Handmade crispy wontons filled with pulled chicken tossed in creamy buffalo sauce$12.00
- French Fries$7.00
- Loaded Bloody Mary$13.00
- Nachos$13.00
Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, onion, pepperoncini & olive oil$11.00
- Taco Salad Bowl
Fried flour tortilla bowl with rice, choice of meat & taco toppings$12.00
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Romaine lettuce, chicken breast, bell peppers, onion, tomato, corn, black beans & avocado with cilantro lime dressing$14.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parmesan cheese & croutons$12.00
- Pineapple Salsa Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, pico de gallo & roasted pineapple$12.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served over romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, onions & parmesan cheese$14.00
- Cobb Salad
Hard-boiled eggs, chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese & cherry tomatoes served over romaine lettuce$14.00
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion$12.00
- Round Up Burger
Cheddar cheese, bbq sauce & onion rings$14.00
- Cheese Curd Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, cheese curds & bbq sauce$14.00
- Hawkeye
Pepper jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos & homemade spicy chili sauce$14.00
- The Al Capone Burger
Topped with Italian beef, mozzarella & giardiniera$14.00
- Pizza Burger$15.00
- Swiss Like Teen Spirit Burger$15.00
Speciality Pizzas
Handhelds and Wraps
- Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil with balsamic vinaigrette$13.00
- Italian Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine lettuce & Italian dressing$13.00
- Chipotle Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, tomato with creamy chipotle pepper sauce$13.00
- BLT
Romaine lettuce, tomato & bacon (mayo on the side)$12.00
- Ribeye Steak Wrap
Seasoned, grilled steak served with onions & peppers tossed in mozzarella cheese, ask for giardiniera$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy buffalo chicken with lettuce, tomato & parmesan cheese (try it extra hot!)$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing$13.00
- Honey Avocado Wrap
Bell peppers, cucumbers, mixed greens with homemade honey avocado dressing$12.00
- Cubano
Roasted pulled pork, ham, salami, dill pickle & mustard on French bread$13.00
Tacos and Burritos
- 3 Tacos
Choice of steak, chicken, al pastor, or lemon pepper chicken served on choice of corn or flour tortillas$12.00
- 2 Tacos$6.00
- 4 Tacos$12.00
- Burrito
Choice of steak, chicken or al pastor, served with fries$12.00
- 3 Crispy Battered Cod Fish Tacos$14.00
- Taquitos
3 fried corn tortillas rolled up with potato & cheese with your choice of steak or chicken$12.00
- 1 Taco$3.00
- 5 Tacos$15.00
Brunch Menu
Savory
- The Captian Burrito
Scrambled eggs, tomato, chorizo, onion & jalapeno$13.00
- Steak & Eggs
8oz grilled Ribeye steak, grilled onion & two eggs any style$15.00
- Breakfast Nachos
Two eggs any style, chorizo, bacon, avocado, chihuahua cheese & jalapeno$15.00
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Panini
Bacon, egg & cheddar cheese breakfast panini sandwich. Add Sausage $2$11.00
- The Southside Omelet
Egg, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onion, tomato & cheddar cheese$1.00
- The Copper Cure Burger
1/2 burger, choice of cheese, bacon & a sunny side up egg$13.00
- 95th Street Skillet
Eggs, chorizo, onion, jalapeno, tomato & cheddar cheese. Served over hashbrowns$14.00
- 3 Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, bacon, chihuahua cheese & choice of sausage or bacon$13.00
- Breakfast Grilled Cheese
Scrambled eggs, breakfast sausage, cheddar & colby jack cheese$13.00