Visit Us Today!
The Copperfield Inn at Lakeside 594 West Ridge Pike
Appetizer
- Boneless Wings$12.00
Teriyaki, Jack Daniels BBQ*, Mild, Hot Sauce, Garlic Parmesan, Bee Sting
- Bruschetta$11.00
Fresh Tomato, Red Onion Garlic, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze, Crostini
- Chicken Fingers$11.00
Jack Daniels BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce
- Chicken Fingers with French Fries$15.00
Jack Daniels BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Crispy Tortilla, Melted Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Clams$16.00
White Wine, Lemon Butter, Garlic Sauce or Spicy Red Sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$15.00
Raspberry Dipping Sauce
- Crispy Fried Calamari$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Pecorino Romano Cheese
- Firecracker Shrimp$16.00
Tempura Battered Shrimp, Sweet and Spicy Bistro Sauce
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Crispy Fried Pickles Horseradish Ranch
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Fresh Lemon, Cocktail Sauce
- Mussels$15.00
White Wine, Lemon Butter, Garlic Sauce or Spicy Red Sauce
- Panko Goat Cheese$13.00
Fried Panko Crusted Herb Studded Goat Cheese, Smoked Tomato Jam
- Potato Skins$12.00
Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Scallions, Sour Cream
- Quesadilla$9.00
Crispy Tortilla, Melted Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.00
Crispy Tortilla, Melted Jack, Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Salsa, Guacamole, Sour Cream
- Southwest Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Jack Daniels* Barbeque Sauce
- Wings$14.00
Teriyaki, Jack Daniels BBQ*, Mild, Hot Sauce, Garlic Parmesan, Bee Sting
Soup & Salads
- Baked French Onion$9.00
Garlic Crostini, Melted Provolone Cheese
- Steakhouse Sub Chicken$15.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers Grilled Chicken, Horseradish Ranch Dressing
- Cobb Sub Salmon$23.00
- Cobb Sub Steak$22.00
- Copperfield Cobb$18.00
Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Dressing
- Full Blue Cheese Walnut$13.00
Baby Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sun Dried Cranberries Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Full Caesar Salad$11.00
Pecorino Romano Cheese, Homemade Croutons
- Full Garden Salad$9.00
Baby Mixed Greens, Homemade Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Cucumbers
- Salmon Steakhouse Salad$20.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers Grilled Salmon, Horseradish Ranch Dressing
- Side Blue Cheese Walnut$7.00
Baby Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sun Dried Cranberries Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Pecorino Romano Cheese, Homemade Croutons
- Side Garden Salad$5.00
Baby Mixed Greens, Homemade Croutons, Grape Tomatoes and Cucumbers
- Soup of the Day Bowl$8.00
- Soup of the Day Cup$6.00
- Steakhouse Salad$19.00
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers Grilled Steak Tenderloin, Horseradish Ranch Dressing
- Sub Baked French Onion$6.00
Garlic Crostini, Melted Provolone Cheese
- Sub Blue Cheese Walnut$5.00
"Baby Mixed Greens, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sun Dried Cranberries Balsamic Vinaigrette"
- Sub Caesar Salad$3.00
Pecorino Romano Cheese, Homemade Croutons
- Sub Soup of the Day$3.00
Handhelds
- BBQ Bacon Meatloaf Sandwich$15.00
Homemade Grilled Meatloaf, Barbecue Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brioche Bun
- Black n' Blue$17.00
- Brunch Sandwich$18.00
- California$18.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Homemade Crab Cake,Lettuce,Tomato,Brioche Bun, Fresh Lemon, Side Tartar Sauce
- Create your own$15.00
1/2 Angus Burger, Turkey Burger, or Grilled Chicken topped with Melted Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion served on a Brioche Bun
- Filet Sandwich$18.00
Grilled to order Seasoned Filet with Caramelized Onions, sautéed Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun
- Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye Bread
- Sandwich Bruschetta$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bruschetta, Brioche Bun, Balsamic Drizzle
- Swiss Onion & Mushroom$17.00
- Turkey Melt$14.00
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Asparagus, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye Bread
Entree
- Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper Crepes$23.00
Homemade Crepes, Herb Roasted Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Cheese, Rice Pilaf, Rosemary Garlic Chicken Velouté
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Chicken Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Demi Glace, Chef's Choice of Starch and Vegetable of the Day
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Angel Hair Pasta
- Chicken Picatta$24.00
Chicken White Wine Butter Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Capers, Chef's choice of Starch and Vegetable of the Day
- Crab & Asparagus Pasta$32.00
- Double Crab Cake$35.00
Our Homemade Crab Cake, Rice Pilaf, Vegetable of the Day, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis
- Filet Mignon$40.00
8 oz Choice Filet Grilled, Frizzled Onions, Bearnaise Sauce, Chef's Choice of Starch and Vegetable of the Day
- Fish Tacos$22.00
Bronzed Mahi Mahi, Flour Tortilla, Cabbage, Chili Lime, Rice Pilaf, Scallions
- Grilled Shrimp & Scallops$35.00
Lemon Pepper, Shrimp and Day Boat Sea Scallops, Rice Pilaf and Asparagus, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis
- Homemade Meatloaf$21.00
Grilled Homemade Meatloaf, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Choice of Starch, Vegetable of the Day
- Mahi Mahi$28.00
Bronzed Mahi Mahi, Chili Lime Sauce, Frizzled Onions, Risotto
- NY Strip Steak$33.00
NY Strip Steak grilled, Chef's Choice of Starch and Vegetable
- Penne Vodka$20.00
Penne Pasta, Caramelized Prosciutto, Asparagus, Vodka Blush Sauce
- Salmon Florentine$29.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Mushrooms, Spinach in a Garlic, White Wine, Lemon, Butter Sauce, Risotto
- Seafood Harvest$36.00
Sea Scallops, Prince Edward Island Mussels, Little Neck Clams, Calamari, Jumbo Shrimp, Sun Dried Tomatoes Your choice of Garlic Chardonnay Cream Sauce or Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce, Linguini
- Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$35.00
Jumbo Shrimp and Day Boat Sea Scallops, Garlic, White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce, Angel Hair Pasta
- Single Crab Cake$25.00
Our Homemade Crab Cake, Rice Pilaf, Vegetable of the Day, Roasted Red Pepper Coulis
- Steak Medallions$30.00
Pan Seared Medallions of Beef, Whole Grain Dijon Mustard Garlic Sauce, Chef's Choice of Starch and Vegetable
- Veal Marsala$29.00
Veal Medallions, Wild Mushrooms, Marsala Demi Glace, Chef's Choice of Starch and Vegetable of the Day
- Veal Parmesan$29.00
Breaded Tender Veal Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Angel Hair Pasta
- Veal Picatta$29.00
Veal Medallions, White Wine Butter Sauce, Fresh Lemon, Capers, Chef's choice of Starch and Vegetable of the Day