The Corner Station Deli
Featured Items
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
- T.B.A. Bagel$6.99
Asiago Cheese Bagel, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone, Salt & Pepper
- Breakfast Burger$7.49
Buttered Brioche Bun, Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper
- Big Rig$9.99
Buttered White Sub Roll, 2 Sausage Paties, Bacon, 2 Eggs, American Cheese, Salt & Pepper
- It's A Hammie$7.99
Sourdough, Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss, Butter, Salt & Pepper
- Jalapeno Popper$6.99
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Egg, Grilled Onion, Pepper jack, Garlic butter
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
- Sausage Breakfast Sandwich$5.99
Burritos & Bowls
- Custom$8.49+Out of stock
Includes 2 eggs, Potatoes, and your choice of meats, veggies, and cheese
- Loaded$9.49+Out of stock
Includes 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Shredded Cheese
- All Veggie$8.79+Out of stock
Includes 2 Eggs Scrambled, Potatoes, and Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, Avocado
- California$8.99+Out of stock
Includes 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Provolone
- Country$9.49+Out of stock
Includes 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Country Gravy
- All Meat$9.49+Out of stock
Includes 2 Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
Breakfast Items
SANDWICHES
Cold Sandwiches
- Create Your Own$5.59+
Choose your Meat, Cheese, Bread, Sauces, and Veggies
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$5.99+
Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P
- The Club$6.99+
Wheat, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olives, Pickles.
- The Veggie Wrap$4.99+
Spinach Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Spinach, Sprout, Cucumber, Sunflower seeds, Avocado.
- Cranberry Turkey$5.99+
Wheat, Mayo, Smoked Turkey, Cranberries, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds
- B.L.T$4.99+
Toasted Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$5.59+
Spinach Wrap, Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Parmesan, House Made Caesar Dressing
East Coast Style Subs
Hot Sandwiches
- The Rachel$6.99+
Our March sandwich of the month! Grilled turkey pastrami with swiss cheese, melted on our toasted sourdough rye, with russian dressing and coleslaw on top.
- French Dip$6.99+
Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Swiss. Served with Au Jus. Panini Grilled.
- Rueben$6.99+
Marbled Rye, Corned Beef, Russian, Swiss, Sauerkraut. Panini Grilled.
- Cheese Steak$6.99+
White sub toasted with garlic butter. Thin sliced steak, melted cheese (cheddar, provolone, mozzarella), grilled peppers and onions, mayo.
- Pastrami Melt$6.99+
Sourdough, Spicy Mustard, Horseradish, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickles, Grilled with Garlic Butter.
- The Melt$5.59+
Choose Ham, Turkey, or Chicken, Choose your Cheese, Choose your Bread, Toasted with garlic butter.
- Triple Cheese$4.99+
Cheddar, Provolone, and Mozzarella on Sourdough toasted with Garlic Butter.
- Cuban$5.59+
Hoagie Roll, Mustard, Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles. Panini Grilled
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$5.59+
Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.
- Wild West$5.59+
Ciabatta, Cilantro Lime Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Panini Grilled
- Pesto Grilled Cheese$5.59+
Ciabatta, Basil Pesto, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Tomato, Mayo
- Honey Mustard Chicken$5.59+
Ciabatta, House Made Honey Mustard, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Swiss, Pickles, Onions, Panini Grilled
- Chicken Cheese Steak$6.59+Out of stock
SALADS
- Create Your Own Salad$6.99+
- The Chopped Salad$6.99+
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
- Southwest Chicken Salad$6.99+
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Corn, Beans, Cheese, Tortilla Strips.
- Cobb Salad$7.49+
Roast Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Boiled Egg.
- Caesar Salad$6.99+
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Bacon,Tomato, Cucumber, Parmesan, Croutons, House Made Caesar Dressing
DRINKS
Sodas
- Fountain Soda$2.39+
- Water$0.35
- Refill$0.99
- Bottled Drinks$1.00+
- Washer Fluid$3.09+
Mtn Dew, Blue Rasp, Vanilla
- Oil Slick$3.74+
Dr. Pepper, Coconut, Lime, Cream
- A.T.F.$3.24+
Pepsi, Raspberry, Cream
- Tune Up$3.24+
Sprite, Grape, Lime
- Brake Check$3.24+
Dr.Pepper, Black Cherry, Cream
- Antifreeze$3.59+
S.F. Lemonade, Vanilla, Raspberry, Lime
- Spark Plug$3.24+
Mtn Dew, Peach, Cream
- R.P.M.$3.59+
Red Cream Soda, Coconut, Passion Fruit, Cream
- Hydraulic Fluid$3.24+
Root beer, Butterscotch, Cream
- Blinker Fluid$3.24+
Orange Fanta, Vanilla, Cream
- Rusty Muffler$3.24+
Coke, Cherry, Lime
- Busted Knuckle$3.09+
Mtn Dew, Blood Orange, Mango
- Turtle Wax$3.24+
Powerade, Coconut, Cream
- Throttle Body$3.09+
Dr. Pepper, Huckleberry, Coconut
- WD40$3.09+
Mtn Dew, Passionfruit, Blue Curacao
- Fender Bender$3.09+
Mtn Dew, Strawberry, Kiwi
- S.S.$4.50Out of stock
- 1 Shot Espresso$0.75
- The Clutch$4.50
Coconut Red bull, Mtn Dew, Blue Curacao 24 oz
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Smoothies
Frappes
MARKET
Cheney Chocolates
- 1 Pound Caramel$20.00Out of stock
- 1/2 Pound Caramel$10.00Out of stock
- 1 Pound Chocolate Caramel$27.00Out of stock
- 1/2 Pound Chocolate caramel$13.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Cinnamon Bears$20.00Out of stock
- Box Of Chocolates$27.00Out of stock
- 1/2 Pound Almond Toffee$10.00Out of stock
- 1 Pound Almond Toffee$20.00Out of stock
- 1\2 Pound Almond Toffee Crunch$13.50Out of stock
- 1 Pound Alomnod Toffee Crunch$27.00Out of stock
- Truffles$6.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Cherries$27.00Out of stock