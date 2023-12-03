Visit Us Today!
The Corner Store Pub & Grill 1325 Lowell Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizers
- 12 Pcs Chicken Wings$24.00
Choose buffalo, BBQ honey chipotle, or just naked. Served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery
- 8 Pcs Chicken Wings$18.00
Choose buffalo, BBQ honey chipotle, or just naked. Served with bleu cheese, carrots and celery
- Avalanche Nachos$20.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with cheese, green chilies, tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream and salsa
- Basket of Fries$13.00
- Cheese Fries$16.00
- Chicken Tenders$20.00
Three breaded chicken tenders and fries
- Chili Cheese Fries$19.00
- Quesadilla$19.00
Mixed cheese melted on a flour tortilla sour cream and salsa on the side
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$16.00
Served with carrots, celery, and tortilla chip
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$17.00
A creamy blend of artichokes, spinach and cheese served with tortilla chips, celery and carrots
- The Gnar Gnar Nachos$22.00
Lattice cut fries, smothered with cheese, green chilies, tomatoes, onions, black olives, guacamole, salsa, and sour cream
- Chips & Salsa$9.00
- Chips & Guac$12.00
Soup
Salad
- Caesar$17.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons tossed in caesar dressing
- Chef Salad$24.00
Mixed greens, onions, tomatoes, hard boilded egg, chicken, turkey, mixed cheese and croutons
- Taco Salad$24.00
Mixed greens, black olives, tomatoes, onions, mixed cheese, topped with sour cream, guacamole, salsa, choice of protein turkey, chicken, BBQ pork, or chili
Grill
- Cheeseburger$26.00
Choice of Pepper Jack, Cheddar, American, or Monterey cheese. Add bacon 2
- Power Burger$27.00
Hamburger topped with BBQ, Cheddar and bacon
- Portobello Mushroom$24.00
Topped with roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and monetary jack cheese
- Veggie Patty$25.00
Black bean chipotle, topped with choice of cheddar, Monterey, American, or pepper jack cheese. Add avocado 2
- Bratwurst$19.50
Topped with sauerkraut
- Hot Dog$17.50
All beef quarter pounder
Sandwiches
- Turkey Melt$25.00
Thick sliced turkey breast topped with house made pesto, caramelized onions, and Monterey jack cheese
- Southwestern Chicken$25.00
Shredded chicken breast topped with guacamole and pepper jack cheese
- Meatball Hoagie$25.00
Italian blend of pork and beef slow cooked in a marinara topped with mozzarella
- Big Grilled Cheese$21.00
Stacked with melted cheese's toasted on sourdough
- Pulled BBQ Pork$24.00
Our house smoked and baked pork topped with cole slaw and pepper jack cheese