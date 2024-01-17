Cornwall Market 25 Kent Road South
Breakfast
- Burrito - Bacon$11.00
House hash browns, local eggs, hatch chile, cheese, salsa fresca, bacon, sour cream
- Burrito - Carnitas$12.00
Carnitas, hatch chile, hash browns, sour cream, salsa verde, white cheddar
- Burrito - Sausage$11.00
House hash browns, local eggs, hatch chile, cheese, salsa fresca, sausage, sour cream
- Granola Parfait$9.00
local maple yogurt, seasonal fruit, cocoa nib granola
- Sandwich - Bacon$7.00
House Kaiser roll, Vermont cheddar, fried egg, local bacon
- Sandwich - Carnitas$9.00
Carnitas, eggs, white cheddar whiz, creme fraiche, salsa verde
- Sandwich - Maple Sausage$7.00
House Kaiser roll, Vermont cheddar, fried egg, local maple sausage
- Seasonal Parfait$10.00
Local yogurt, bergamot orange, pineberries, house granola. $2 more gets you hot earl grey tea from In Pursuit of Tea.
Confection
Pastries
- Apple-alachian Trail Muffin$4.00
- Brownie$6.00
Tumaco Cocoa Powder, Housemade Chocolate
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Panela Sugar, Housemade Chocolate Chunks
- Cinnamon Braid$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Spiced Sweet Yeast Dough, Siagon Cinnamon,Icing
- Croissant$5.00
- Croissant, Pull Apart$5.00
- Croissant, Twice baked$6.00
Almond Frangipan, Seasonal Fruit
- Croissant, Vanilla Rum Almond$6.00
- Donut$3.00
Cinnamon Spiced Yeast Doughnut
- Financier$4.00
Apple Cider, Brown Butter, Almond Cake
- Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
- Seaonal Muffin$4.50
- Seasonal Cookie$3.50
- Sour Cream Coffee Cake$5.00
Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Sour Cream, Oat Streusel
- Wild Vanilla Bean Roll$6.00
Desserts
- Passion Fruit Chocolate Tart$9.00
Coconut Chiffon Cake, Passion Fruit Chocolate Mousse
- Araza Chocolate Tart$9.00
Araza Chocolate Truffle Tart, Araza Namelaka
- Tiramisu Cruffin$9.00
Sugar Coated Croissant, Mascarpone Pastry Cream, Marsala Reduction ,Espresso Whipped Ganache
- Untella Hazelnut Torte$9.00
Hazenut Cake, Untella, Feuilletine, Chocolate Glaze
- Spiced Pear Almond Crumb Cake$9.00
Almond Cake, Red Wine Poached Pear Center, Vanilla Streusel, Citrus Whipped Ganache
- Honey Pecan Apple Bar$9.00
Wild Vanilla Mousse, Honey Pecan and Spice Apple cake
- Wild Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$9.00
Burnt Pumpkin Cheesecake
- Brown Butter Almond Cake$4.00
- Mocha Dark Chocolate Mouse, Magic Shell, Nib Almond Cake$10.00
Soft Serve Ice Cream
Beverage
Drinks
- Americano$3.50+
- Cappuccino$4.00
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Cortado$4.00+
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Espresso Double$3.00
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Espresso Double Decaf$3.50
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Hot Chocolate, Single Estate$5.00+
- Latte$4.00+
Colombian single estate and regional blends
- Macchiato$4.00+
- Mocato$3.50+
- Mocha$5.00+
Colombian single estate coffee and cocoa
- Tea, Black$3.50+
- Tea, Earl Grey$3.50+
- Tea, Green$3.50+
- Tea, Herbal$2.50+
From In Pursuit of Tea
- Water$1.00
Retail
Grocery
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime$3.00
We wanted our Raspberry Lime sparkling water to actually taste like raspberries and limes, so we crushed real raspberries and limes into it. The result is light, bright, and deliciously refreshing. It's quite simple, really.
- Coca-Cola Zero Soda$2.50
Coca-Cola Zero is a sugar-free version of the classic Coca-Cola soda, offering the same great taste with zero calories. Each can contains 12 fluid ounces, perfect for on-the-go refreshment.
- Galvanina Clementine$4.50
This is a unique soft drink with the intense and unmistakeable flavor of top-quality organic clementines grown in Sicily It boasts all the unique flavors of these delicious fruits, with their delicate but long lasting aroma, which are packed with vitamins and antioxidants Galvanina makes an exquisite addition to picnics and dinner parties, and an indulgent treat just for you During pressing, the pulp of the fruit is hand-sieved and used in the soft drink which is prepared using mineral water, organic cane sugar, and carbonation from natural origin and is USDA certified organic. Clementine, a veritable delight for the palate!
- Pineapple Soda$3.69
Pineapple-flavored soda. It's a refreshing, tangy drink perfect for chilling on hot summer days.
- Spindrift Pink Lemonade$3.00
Pretty in pink and just a little sweeter than our original. With a splash of cherry and a blush of hibiscus, this may be your new favorite lemonade.
- Boylan Original Birch Beer$3.50
Distinctively minty and sharp, with strong notes of sweet birch and wintergreen oil.
- Orange Soda$4.50
Galvanina Orange Soda is a refreshing carbonated beverage with natural orange flavor. The 335ml size is perfect for a personal single-serve drink.
- Fever-Tree Distillers Cola$4.00
We wanted to make a Cola that would do justice to the craftsmanship that goes into producing great whiskey & rum, creating a liquid made with the best naturally sourced ingredients that would allow the subtle & characterful flavors of these unique spirits to shine through. The result is a cola that is rich & complex in flavor, with the perfect level of sweetness to complement and elevate whiskies & rums from the finest distilleries.
- kimino yuzu$6.00
- Red Bull$3.00
- Spindrift Lemon$3.00
When life hands us lemons, we make them sparkly. Our Lemon is a classic, flavorful sparkling water. It tastes just like if you ordered “sparkling” at a restaurant and squeezed several lemon slices into it. Except much more portable.
- Coca-cola$2.00
- De La Calle Watermelon Jalapeno Tepache$4.50
Perfectly ripe watermelons spiked with bright, floral heat from jalapeño peppers, this one packs that spicy heat that’s utterly addicting!
- Spindrift Pineapple$2.00
Take a sip, close your eyes, and channel those tropical vibes. Spindrift Pineapple sparkling water is paradise in a can. Made with ripe, juicy pineapples, Spindrift Pineapple is the first sparkling water made with real squeezed pineapple. It’s deliciously refreshing, like a tropical vacation for your taste buds.
- Lime Soda$3.69
This is a pack of 24, 12.5 oz cans of refreshing lime soda. Perfect for quenching your thirst on a sunny day or for sharing at a party.
- Strawberry Soda$3.69
This is a pack of 24 cans of strawberry soda, each weighing 12.5 ounces. It's perfect if you're a fan of fruity, carbonated drinks.
- De La Calle Mango Chili Tepache$4.50
For those who go bold, this flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy mangoes and a hint of spice from the chilis.
- Betty Buzz Ginger Beer$3.50
Betty Buzz Ginger Beer is a sparkling mixer that adds a zesty kick to your cocktails. Each bottle is 266ml, perfect for providing bold flavor to multiple drinks.
- Topo Chico Mineral Water, Sparkling$3.50
Topo Chico Mineral Water is a sparkling, 12 fl oz beverage that comes from Mexico. This crisp, naturally carbonated drink is perfect for quenching your thirst or mixing with your favorite cocktail.
- Spindrift Mango Orange$3.00
Two tropical fruits are better than one. Real, squeezed oranges and Alphonso mango puree make for a delicious combination. This flavor debuted as one of our sodas – but we created an unsweetened version that tastes even better than the original. Mango Orange is sunny. Like your disposition.
- Grape Soda$3.50
Boylan's Grape is a flavorful soda that comes in a pack of 12 bottles. Made with natural ingredients, it offers a sweet and refreshing grape taste.
- Bruce Cost Ginger Ale - Original$4.00
The one that started it all. Our first love and the base for all our extraordinary flavors. Made with unfiltered fresh ginger and pure cane sugar, every bottle holds real ginger you can see and taste. With only four ingredients, this is simply a delicious and spicy beverage.
- Boylan Ginger Ale$3.50
Boylan Bottling Craft Soda Ginger Ale is a delicious, refreshing beverage with a hint of ginger flavor. It's perfect for those who enjoy craft sodas with a twist of natural ingredients.
- Boylan Black Cherry Soda$3.50
Boylan Bottling Boylan Soda is a refreshingly fizzy drink contained in a convenient 12 Oz bottle. With a timeless taste, it's made by Boylan Bottling, a beverage company known for its heritage and authenticity in soda crafting.
- Panna Water 750Ml Glass$4.00
It's a high-quality, refreshing water that's ideal for daily hydration or serving to guests.
- Spindrift Grapefruit$3.00
- De La Calle Pineapple Spice Tepache$4.50
Our take on traditional tepache. Fresh pineapples seasoned with turbinado sugar, agave, and a pinch of cinnamon. Deliciously refreshing.
- Fever-Tree Sparkling Lime & Yuzu$4.00
Made with a blend of bright, zesty Mexican Tahitian lime, perfectly balanced by the floral sweetness of Japanese Yuzu, creating this uniquely refreshing mixer. The perfect complement to vodka, tequila or mezcal for a refreshingly zesty summer spritz or equally as delicious on its own.
- Kimino Mikan Sparkling Water$6.00
Our Mikan are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.
- De La Calle Grapefruit Lime Tepache$4.50
A medley of ruby red grapefruit and juicy pomelos with a twist of bright lime. Refreshing, balanced and good anytime of day.
- Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine$3.00
With a multi-dimensional and almost berry-like depth that comes from real squeezed blood oranges that is perfectly highlighted by the bright, sweetness from real squeezed tangerines - the taste of this flavor is anything but ordinary.
- Spindrift Half and half$3.00
- Franklin & Sons Brewed Ginger Beer$3.50
A British classic… ginger root, a squeeze of lemon and malted barley are blended with sparkling water providing your palate with a full flavour that’s not overly sweet but provides some warmth. Brewed Ginger Beer is the perfect mixer for aged rums and dark rums as it elevates the warmth of the spirit.
- Jarritos: Mango, 12.5 Oz (2638431)$3.69
Jarritos Mango is a refreshing, fruit-flavored soda that comes in a 12.5 oz size. Its tropical mango taste offers a unique twist on your typical carbonated drink.
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fridge Pack Cola - 12.0 Fl Oz X 12 Pack$15.78
This is a pack of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, perfect for chilling in the fridge. The pack contains 12 cans, each 12.0 fl oz in size.
- Kimino Ringo$6.00
Our Fuji Ringo apples are hand-picked in the Aomori Region beyond the Northern Hakkoda mountains and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water.
- Avec yuzu lime$5.00
- Seagram's Ginger Ale$2.50
Naturally flavored and caffeine-free, Seagram’s Ginger Ale has a classic ginger flavor fit for any occasion. Lift – or mix – your spirit with the invigorating taste of Seagram’s Ginger Ale.
- Galvanina Chinotto$4.50
With the natural aroma of Calabrian chinotto sour oranges, enriched with aromatic herb extracts, Galvanina Chinotto stands out thanks to its rounded flavor and bouquet of very intense fragrances. With an unmistakable character, given by the intense fragrance of citrus fruits and spices, Galvanina Chinotto is thirst-quenching on its own. It is also particularly popular as an aperitif and is especially intriguing as an ingredient for preparing cocktails and mocktails.
- Fentimans Ginger Beer$4.50
Fentimans Ginger Beer is a refreshing, non-alcoholic beverage with a strong, fiery ginger kick. It's traditionally brewed and packed with natural ingredients for a full flavor experience.
- Elysian Fields kombucha elevated$6.00
- Kimino Ume$6.00
Our ume plums are hand-picked in Wakayama and whole-pressed with Hyogo region water and organic sugar cane.
- Topo Chico Lime Flavored Water Mineral$3.50
The Topo Chico Lime Flavored Mineral Water is a refreshing, non-alcoholic beverage that comes in an 11.5-ounce bottle. You can buy it in a case of 24 if you want to stock up.
- Coca-Cola Soda, Mexican$3.69
100% authentic. 100% imported. All the way from Mexico comes the iconic taste of classic Coca‑Cola® made with natural flavours and cane sugar for your enjoyment. And it's brought to you in the curvy, contoured bottle that makes this carefully crafted recipe from Mexico so recognizable.
- Fever-Tree Ginger Ale$4.00
Crafted using essential oils from our signature blend of three gingers from the Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Cochin, India. This classic Ginger Ale has an authentic and refreshing taste and aroma. Perfectly balanced to enhance the flavor notes of the finest whiskies, bourbons and rums, but equally as delicious on its own as a soft drink. Non-GMO certified. Naturally sourced ingredients. No artificial sweeteners or colors.
- Belvoir Fruit Farms: Elderflower & Rose Lemonade, 8.4 Oz (2650865)$5.50
Belvoir Fruit Farms Elderflower & Rose Lemonade is a refreshing drink that's perfect for those who enjoy a subtle floral twist. Available in an 8.4 Oz bottle, this lemonade combines the distinct flavors of elderflower and rose.
- Jarritos Guava$3.69
Jarritos Guava is a refreshing fruit-flavored soda that comes in a 12.5 oz bottle. It's a sweet, tangy treat that's perfect for when you're thirsty and looking for something a little different.
- De La Calle Tamarind Citrus Tepache$4.50
This tangy, salty-sweet tepache features the hearty delicacy that is tamarind. A favorite in households all over Mexico.
- Jarritos Mexican Soda Mandarin - 12.5 Oz$3.69
Jarritos Mexican Soda Mandarin is a refreshingly sweet and tangy beverage with authentic citrus flavor. This 12.5-ounce bottle is perfect for a single serving or to share with a friend.
- Boylan Creme Soda$3.50
Boylan Bottling Co Craft Soda Creme is a succulent beverage that offers a rich, creamy flavor. It is a premium drink from the renowned Boylan Bottling Company, perfect for those who relish unique craft sodas.
- Welch's 100% Grape Juice - 64 Oz$10.00
Welch's 100% Grape Juice is a refreshing beverage, packed in a 64-ounce bottle. Made from ripe, wholesome grapes, it delivers a burst of natural fruit flavor in every sip.
- Badger Ginger Beer$3.00
Purveying the finest ginger for Badger’s Ginger Beer has resulted in the ideal blend of spicy and citrus flavor notes. Nigerian Ginger delivers a beautiful aroma and full palate spice experience, that lasts.
- Ginger Beer$4.50
Galvanina offers an organic interpretation of this traditional Anglo-Saxon drink. With an intense flavor, thanks to the fieriness of ginger root extract, Galvanina Ginger Beer also has the incredible aroma of lemongrass, that further exalts its strong personality.
- Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit$4.00
A delicious soda made with a refreshing upfront burst of fresh grapefruit, carefully balanced with soft pink grapefruit floral notes. The perfect levels of carbonation provide a rounded base which complements the best premium tequilas and vodkas for a refreshing, light spritz. Non-GMO certified. Naturally sourced ingredients. No artificial sweeteners or colors.
- Acqua panna$4.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit Soda 12.5 Fl Oz (370 Ml) 1 Count$3.69
Jarritos Grapefruit Soda is a refreshing, Mexican-inspired sparkling beverage. Each bottle is 12.5 oz, perfect for a sweet and tangy pick-me-up.
- Fever-Tree Blood Orange Ginger Beer$4.00
Has the fiery, full-bodied taste of Premium Ginger Beer, balanced with the subtle citrus flavor of Italian Blood Orange. Not too sweet on the palate and specifically made to be mixed, but equally delicious on its own. By substituting cane sugar for fruit sugars, Blood Orange Ginger Beer has 57% fewer calories than Premium Ginger Beer.
- Sunraysia Premium Pear Juice$5.50
Sunraysia Five Star uses only the finest Packham Pears sourced from Australia’s most pristine orchards. Packham Pears were originally developed in the region of Molong, New South Wales, Australia in the late 1800’s, by Charles Packham. A cross between William’s Pear and St Germain pears, Packham pears are juicy and smooth with a naturally sweet flavour.
- Sunraysia Premium Apple Juice$5.50
To achieve the right balance of crispness, tartness, and sweetness, we blend Pink Lady apples with Red Delicious and Royal Gala. Pink Lady has a pink blush over a greenish yellow base skin. Known as the Queen of apples, it is a crisp apple with a dense, firm flesh and an excellent, almost effervescent flavour. Red Delicious has a deep to bright red colour with mild sweet flavours and only a few notes of acidity. Sunraysia uses Pink Lady, Royal Gala and Red Delicious apples from our orchard in the southern hills of New South Wales, Australia.
- Sunraysia Premium Mango Juice$5.50
Sunraysia uses only Kensington Pride Mangoes grown in Tropical North Queensland, Australia. Kensington Pride is grown throughout Australia’s subtropical and tropical regions and is the most popular mango variety in Australia. It has been known under several different names, including Bowen, Bowen Special or Kensington. The variety was first discovered in Bowen, North Queensland, but is thought to have originated as a seed imported on a shipping line from India.
- Franklin & Sons Brewed Ginger Beer 4-pack$3.14
A British classic… ginger root, a squeeze of lemon and malted barley are blended with sparkling water providing your palate with a full flavour that’s not overly sweet but provides some warmth. Brewed Ginger Beer is the perfect mixer for aged rums and dark rums as it elevates the warmth of the spirit.
- Fentiman's Ginger Beer 4pk$18.69
Fentiman's Ginger Beer comes in a convenient pack of four 9.3 ounce bottles. This carbonated beverage has a crisp, refreshing taste with a bold, spicy ginger kick.
- Ginger Beer$13.29
Betty Buzz's Ginger Beer comes in six packs of four, perfect for a party or just for stocking up. The drinks offer a distinctive, refreshing ginger flavor that's perfect for a non-alcoholic pick-me-up.
- Galvanina Blood Orange$4.50
Made using Sanguinello, Tarocco and Moro blood oranges, with the addition of lemon juice, Galvanina Sparkling Blood Orange stands out thanks to its intense color and flavor. This delicious taste is also the result of natural ripening of the citrus fruits, which are organically grown in south Italy, directly on the tree. The addition of citrus pulp gives this soft drink added body and a pleasant consistency. Hence, as well as being refreshing as a stand-alone drink, it has become a key ingredient in mixology.
- Goya Pear Nectar$3.00
Goya Pear Nectar and enjoy its fantastic sweet flavor anytime, regardless of the season. Whether served cold or at room temperature, its pure fruit flavor comes in convenient resealable carton that preserves it intact. It comes ready to serve or use as an ingredient in a variety of recipes, such as smoothies or cocktails. Delicious!
- Goya Guava Nectar$3.00
Nectar is a delicious and natural sweetener, derived from the juice of fruit or flowers. It can be used as a sugar substitute, ideal for sweetening a variety of dishes and beverages.
- Canada Dry Ginger Ale, 12 Fl Oz Can$2.50
This is a 12 fl oz can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale, a refreshing and fizzy beverage. It features a unique blend of carbonation and ginger flavor, making it perfect for sipping alone or using as a mixer in cocktails.
- Ting Sparkling Grapefruit$4.00
Ting Sparkling Grapefruit is a refreshing, carbonated beverage bursting with a tangy grapefruit flavor. It's a vibrant and zesty drink that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.
- Coke$2.50
Coke is a classic, fizzy soft drink known for its unique blend of flavors. It's the perfect refreshing beverage for a hot day or a tasty treat to pair with your favorite meal.
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$5.00
- Sprite$3.69
Mexican Sprite lemon-lime soda
- Guaraná Antarctica$4.00
The taste is mild and slightly apple-like, with a berry after-flavour.
- Vernors Original Ginger Soda$3.50
Vernors Ginger Ale Original is a refreshing soda famous for its bold, sweet and slightly spicy flavor. The pack contains 6 cans, each with 12 fluid ounces.
- Spindrift Lemon Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
The Spindrift Sparkling Water is a refreshing drink made with real squeezed lemon. It comes in a pack of eight, each can being 12 fluid ounces.
- Spindrift Half Tea Half Lemonade Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
Spindrift Half Tea Half Lemonade is a refreshing, sparkling water beverage mixed with equal parts sweet tea and tangy lemonade. This pack contains eight, 12oz cans for easy on-the-go hydration.
- Spindrift Pineapple Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
This is S.D's Sparkling Water in a refreshing pineapple flavor. It's a fizzy, hydrating beverage that's great as a healthier alternative to sugary soft drinks.
- Spindrift Orange Mango Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
Spindrift's Orange Mango Sparkling Water comes in a convenient pack of 8 cans. It offers a refreshing blend of orange and mango flavors in a bubbly, hydrating beverage.
- Spindrift Pink Lemonade Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
Spindrift Pink Lemonade is a sparkling water beverage with light, refreshing flavors. Each pack comes with 8 cans, each containing 12 fluid ounces.
- Spindrift Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
The Spindrift Raspberry LimeSparkling Water is a refreshing, unsweetened sparkling water flavored with a blend of raspberry and lime. The pack comes with 8 cans, each containing 12 fluid ounces of beverage.
- Spindrift Blood Orange Tangerine Sparkling Water$16.00
Spindrift Sparkling Water is a refreshing beverage crafted from carbonated water and real squeezed fruit. It's a great choice for a healthy and thirst-quenching alternative to sweetened beverages.
- Spindrift Grapefruit Sparkling Water 8pk$16.00
The Spindrift Unsweetened Grapefruit Sparkling Water is a refreshing carbonated beverage with a zesty grapefruit flavor. Each pack contains 8 cans, each with a volume of 12 fl oz.
- A&W Root Beer$2.50
A&W Root Beer is a sweet and refreshing beverage made with aged vanilla for a unique, creamy flavor.
- Ginger Beer$3.50
DG's Ginger Beer is a crisp and fizzy soda drink packed full of tangy ginger flavor.
- Samascott Sparkling Apple Cider$4.79
- Saratoga Natural Spring Water$5.00
Refreshing Natural Spring Water, perfect for staying hydrated on the go, at work, or at home.
- Kewpie Mayonnaise Tube$11.00
This is a 17.64 oz tube of Mayonnaise, perfect for all your sandwich and salad dressing needs. The tube packaging makes it easy to squeeze and control the amount of mayo you need.
- Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard, 8oz$13.00
This Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard offers a smooth and gourmet flavor perfect for sandwiches, dressings, and marinades. The 8oz jar gives you just the right amount to savor the classic French taste.
- Tahina$12.00
ground sesame paste
- Crystal Hot Sauce$2.99
Perfect for lovers of spicy food, adding a delicious kick to your meals.
- Cholula Hot Sauce$6.69
Cholula Hot Sauce
- Huy Fong Sriracha Chili Sauce - 17.0 Oz$8.49
The Huy Fong Sriracha Chili Sauce is a spicy and flavorful condiment that comes in a 17.0 Oz bottle. It's perfect for adding a kick of heat to your dishes or simply using as a dipping sauce.
- Untella$19.95
Hazelnut Chocolate
- Frank's RedHot Hot Sauce$5.49
Frank's RedHot Hot Sauce is known for its perfect blend of flavor and heat. This sauce can spice up any meal.
- Ridgway Farm Maple Syrup 32oz$35.00
- Ridgway Farm Maple Syrup 16oz$21.00
- Ridgway Farm Maple Syrup 8oz$12.69
- Ridgway Farm Maple Syrup 32oz Glass$37.00
- Ridgway Farm Maple Syrup 12oz Glass$22.00
- Hatch Green Chile (hot)$19.95
Zia Hatch Chile is Harvested only once a year from Mid-August to Mid/late-October in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico. Roasted, peeled, diced, and naturally preserved in lime juice, garlic, and salt, our Hatch Chile is an incredibly clean and versatile ingredient.
- Hatch Green Chilies (mild, diced)$4.00
Hatch Farms Green Chilies are diced and mild, perfect for adding a bit of flavor to your dishes. They're sold in a bulk pack of 24 4-ounce cans for convenience and easy storage.
- Tabasco (original)$5.95
- Tabasco (chipotle)$5.95
- Yogurt, Drinkable Strawberry$4.00
This drinkable yogurt is a smooth, refreshing option for a quick breakfast or snack. It delivers with it the goodness of yogurt in a convenient drinkable form just chill and serve.
- Ronnybrook, Creamline Yogurt, Coconut$2.69
The Ronnybrook Creamline Yogurt in coconut flavor is a deliciously rich and creamy snack you can enjoy anytime. Made by a trusted dairy brand, its subtle hint of coconut adds a special tropical twist to your usual yogurt experience.
- Ronnybrook, Drinkable Yogurt, Blackberry$4.00
The Ronnybrook Drinkable Blackberry Yogurt is a thick and creamy drink full of fresh dairy and sweet, fruity flavor. Enjoy it on the go for a quick snack or part of a balanced breakfast.
- Yogurt, Drinkable Blueberry Pomegranate$4.00
- Heavy Cream$14.50
- Ronnybrook Strawberry Yogurt 6oz$2.69
The Ronnybrook Strawberry Yogurt is a delicious, rich dairy product packed with strawberry flavor. Each container is 6oz, making it a perfect snack or addition to your breakfast.
- Yogurt, Maple Vanilla$2.69
The All Natural Creamline Yogurt is a healthy choice of creamy, rich yogurt. It's made with all-natural ingredients, offering a velvety texture that is perfect for breakfasts and snacks.
- Ronnybrook Farm Unsalted European Style Butter$8.00
The Ronnybrook Farm Unsalted European Style Butter is a rich, creamy butter made in the traditional European style. This pure unsalted option gives you control over the salt content in your culinary creations.
- Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt$2.69
The Ronnybrook Plain Creamline Yogurt is a all-natural, minimally processed yogurt with a rich, creamy texture. It's simple and versatile, perfect for adding toppings of your liking or using in smoothies and recipes.
- Ronnybrook, Creamline Yogurt, Peach$2.69
The Ronnybrook Creamline Yogurt in Peach flavour is ideal for a healthy snack or light breakfast. It's creamy and fruity, made with natural ingredients from Ronnybrook's family-owned dairy farm.
- Ronnybrook Butter, Salted, 8 Oz$8.00
Ronnybrook's Salted Butter is a rich and creamy dairy staple made from premium ingredients. Packaged in an 8-ounce container, it's perfect for enhancing the flavor of baked goods, spreading on fresh bread or for cooking.
- Cultural Buttermilk$5.50
Cultural Buttermilk is a sour, cultured dairy product that is often used in baking. It can also be used in marinating meats, making dressings, or consumed directly for its health benefits.
- Yogurt, Vanilla$2.69
Ronnybrook is a delicious, locally produced dairy product that specializes in milk, cream, and cheese products. Known for their fresh and rich taste, these products are made from the milk of grass-fed cows.
- Sour Cream$8.99
- Mango Lassi$5.50
Mango Lassi is a delicious, refreshing Indian beverage that blends ripe mangoes with yogurt. It offers a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness to keep you refreshed and cool.
- Kefir, Plain$8.50
- Kefir, Mango$9.00
- Whole Milk$6.00
- Skim Milk$5.50
A great choice if you're watching your fat intake or just prefer a lighter-tasting milk.
- Heavy Cream$21.00
Ronnybrook Heavy Cream is a rich, natural dairy product that adds a luxurious touch to your recipes.
- Half & Half$11.00
The Ronnybrook Half and Half is a 64 fluid ounce bottle of high-quality dairy cream. Perfect for using in your coffee or for cooking and baking, this half milk, half cream blend is notoriously smooth and rich.
- Grana Padano$34.99
Delicate taste with a remarkable milky flavour. Soft textured, pale straw-coloured cheese, which hasn't yet acquired the grainy structure typical of Grana Padano. Ideal as a table cheese. Excellent when grated. Highly versatile, ideal for eating regularly and everyday cooking.
- Blue Cheese$30.00
Inspired by the sheer natural beauty of our coastal climate and locale, Bay Blue is a rustic-style blue cheese with a natural rind. It is known for its mellow flavor and sweet, salted caramel finish.
- Eggs, Cage Free Brown$7.90
These are cage-free brown eggs, sold in a carton of 12. They're a great addition to any recipe or for a protein-packed breakfast!
- House-Made Ice Cream$8.00
- Farmers Cheese, Basil & Garlic, Chaseholm Farm$11.00
- Farmers Cheese, Chaseholm Farm$11.00
- Nimbus, Chaseholm Farm$6.29
- Belaria Couscous$7.00
- Golden Raisins$6.60
- sheet gelatin$98.00
Silver sheet gelatin
- brown sugar$4.00
dark brown sugar sold by the 1#box
- Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips$2.50
Rich-tasting, sweet-sour cream swirled with not too much onion and bits of parsley.
- Barbeque Potato Chips$2.50
Onion and garlic, vinegar, and paprika, with a touch of molasses, sugar, and tomato.
- Barbeque Potato Chips$6.69
Onion and garlic, vinegar, and paprika, with a touch of molasses, sugar, and tomato.
- Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips$6.69
Tangy pure vinegar and raw all-natural salt complement each other perfectly.
- Potato Chips$6.69
Golden crispy, extra crunchy, and naturally hearty potato flavor.
- Maura Basante$12.00
red apple, blackberry, sweet grapefruit
- Leonardo Rosero$20.00
lemon cookie, raspberry, juicy sweet
- Granola$7.95
190 grams of heaven
- Clementines$12.50
Clementines are small, sweet citrus fruits, perfect for a healthy snack on the go. They're seedless, easy to peel, and known for their refreshing, tangy flavor.
- Limes Key$6.00
The Key Limes are refreshing citrus fruits, enjoyed for their tart, unique flavor. They are perfect for adding zest to your beverages and dishes, or used in baking for a tangy kick.
- Medley Tomatoes$9.00
- Organic Baby Purple Broccolette$5.50
- Organic Cauliflower, 1 Ct$7.00
This is a single head of organic cauliflower, perfect for cooking or eating raw. It's grown without any synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.
- Maitake Mushrooms$8.99
- Organic White Mushrooms, 8 Oz$4.79
These Organic White Mushrooms come in an 8 Oz package, perfect for cooking. They're organically grown, making them a healthy addition to your favorite dishes.
- Lettuce, Honey Gem$3.00
- Candied Pecans$9.95
- Cocoa Powder$19.95
Cocoa Powder made from Tamaco sourced cocoa beans.
- Heinz All Natural Distilled White Vinegar 1 Gal. Jug$13.95
This 3-pack of Heinz All Natural Distilled White Vinegar comes in handy 1-gallon jugs. It's perfect for cleaning, cooking, and can even be used as a natural weed killer.
- Cocoa Nib Yuzu Granola$9.95
- Roasted Salted Pistachios$9.95
- Spiced Walnuts$9.95
- Wild Hive Bread Flour$10.00
- Wild Hive Polenta$10.00
- Wild Hive Pastry Flour$9.00
- House-Made Spiced Chickpeas$6.50
- Panela Sugar$3.50
- Kernza Pancake & Waffle Mix$11.00
- Kernza Flour$12.00
- Açaí Pulp$6.00
- Soursop Guanábana Pulp$6.00
- Guava Guayaba Pulp$6.00
- Passion Fruit Maracuyá Pulp$6.00
- House-Made Vegan Creamed Cauliflower and Mushroom Soup$8.00
- Chickpeas$3.50
Chickpeas are a versatile ingredient used in various dishes worldwide, adding a nutritious boost to every meal. They're popular in soups, salads and stews, and form the base of delicious hummus.
- Pinto Beans$9.99
The classic bean. Soft, creamy, and versatile, our Pintos cook quickly and create converts to new crop, heirloom beans.
- French-style Green Lentils$9.99
Small, dense green lentils hold their shape for salads and more. Heart green lentils famous as a side dish, in stews, soups, and even salads. West Coast-grown for our own unique terroir. These lentils are very similar to lentilles du Puy, which must be grown in France. We think our West Coast terroir adds to the flavor.
- Heirloom Pinquito Beans$9.99
These Heirloom Pinquito Beans are a small, pink variety, traditionally used in Southern Californian cuisine. They're perfect for dishes like chili or baked beans, offering a hearty and satisfying component to any meal.
- Mayocoba Beans$9.99
- Midnight Black Beans$9.99
A classic, versatile, essential black turtle bean. It holds its shape through lots of cooking yet retains its famous creamy interior. Midnight is a true black Turtle bean with a rich, traditional black bean flavor and texture. Midnight beans have a light, thin skin that allows its flavors to mix with your aromatics and create a delicious bean broth. These are incredibly fresh so little, if any, soaking is required. You can retain the black color better by not soaking. If you must soak, try using the soaking water while cooking.
- Chicken, Whole Young$8.50
- House-Made Chicken Bone Broth$11.00
- Apples, Wright's Farm Honeycrisp$2.50
- Aroy-D Coconut Milk$3.69
The Aroy-D Coconut Milk Beverage is a refreshing drink made of pure coconut milk. It's packaged in 14 fl oz cans, making it perfect for on-the-go or at-home enjoyment.
- Fennel$3.69
- Grapes, Seedless Pink Muscat$13.50
- Lemons$1.25
- Lettuce, Cello Iceberg$4.20
- Limes$0.88
- Mandarin, Kishu Seedless$13.00
- Onions, New York State Yellow$1.12
- Pears$1.39
- Pineberries$15.00
Pineberries are a unique type of white strawberry that taste incredibly similar to pineapples. They are a rare, gourmet delight perfect for trying something new and delightful.
- Potato, Adirondack Red$5.50
- Potato, Idaho Russet$4.69
Idaho Russet Potatoes are hearty and versatile for all your cooking needs. They're perfect for baking, mashing, or creating delicious potato-based dishes.
- Tomatillo$4.30
- Tomato, Crushed$17.19
- House-Made Greek Olives$4.00
- active dry yeast$19.00
A 2#bag of active dry yeast
- aleppo pepper$2.00
ground dried aleppo pepper
- allspice berries$2.13
whole allspice berries
- allspice ground$2.00
ground allspice
- annatto seed$1.63
- bay leaf$3.38
dried bay leaves
- black cardamom$5.38
- black mustard seeds$1.70
- black pepper$1.14
whole black peppercorn
- black sesame seed$0.80
black sesame seed
- Bulk Spices$8.00+
- caraway seed$2.00
caraway seed
- cayenne$1.44
ground cayenne pepper
- chia seeds$1.00
chia seeds
- cinnamon ground$1.00
ground cinnamon
- cinnamon sticks$2.00
cinnamon sticks
- coriander seed$1.00
whole coriander seeds sold by weight
- cream of tartar$1.00
tartaric acid
- crystallized ginger$1.00
crystallized ginger sold by the weight
- cumin seed$1.00
cumin seed
- dill seed$2.00
dried dill seed
- dried cranberries$1.00
dried cranberries sold by weight
- dried oregano$2.00Out of stock
dried oregano
- dried sage$6.56
- fennel seed$1.50
fennel seed
- Fenugreek$1.00
- garlic powder$1.00
dried garlic powder
- ginger powder$1.00
powdered dehydrated ginger
- granulated garlic$1.00
dried garlic granules
- granulated onion$1.00
dry onion granules
- green anise seed$2.00
- green cardamom pods$5.25
green cardamom pods
- green peppercorn$3.00
whole green peppercorn
- green peppercorn in brine$8.00
whole green peppercorn in brine
- ground cardamom$1.00
ground cardamom
- ground cloves$2.00
ground cloves
- ground nutmeg$2.00
ground nutmeg
- Lea & Perrins the Original Worcestershire Sauce 5 Fl Oz Bottle$7.00
Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce is a delicious, tangy condiment packed into a 5 Fl Oz bottle. It's known as the original Worcestershire Sauce and is perfect for adding a unique flavor to your meals.
- mace$5.63
- Makrut lime leaf$3.50
- Makrut Lime Leaves$30.00
- marjoram$2.13
dried marjoram leaves
- mustard powder$2.00
dry mustard
- paprika$1.62
ground paprika sold by the ounce
- pepita$1.00
organic raw shelled pumpkin seeds
- pink pepper$2.00
whole pink peppercorn
- poppy seed$1.00
just regular old poppy seeds
- sesame seed$0.76
sesame seeds
- star anise$2.50
- sumac$1.50
- sunflower seed$1.00
raw shelled sunflower seeds
- sweet smoked paprika$9.00
ground dried sweet smoked paprika sold in a 70g tin
- tellicherry pepper$2.00
- urfa pepper$4.00
ground dried urfa pepper
- Vadouvan curry powder$4.62
French-style curry powder
- white pepper$1.00
whole white peppercorn
- whole clove$2.00
Whole cloves
- whole cloves$2.62
- whole nutmeg$3.88
Whole nutmeg
- Wild-type Vanilla Bean$30.00
- yellow mustard seeds$1.00
yellow mustard seeds sold by weight
- Za'atar$1.88
a spice mix with sesame seeds
Sundries
- Electric Glass Kettle$35.99
- JoyJolt Italian Moka Pot - Silver$24.99
3 Cup Stovetop Aluminum Espresso Maker
- JoyJolt Italian Moka Pot - Orange$24.99
3 Cup Stovetop Aluminum Espresso Maker
- JoyJolt Italian Moka Pot - Pink$24.99
3 Cup Stovetop Aluminum Espresso Maker
- JoyJolt Italian Moka Pot - Blue$24.99
3 Cup Stovetop Aluminum Espresso Maker
- JoyjJolt Fresco Cold Brewer - 32 Oz$39.99
Our Fresco cold brew iced coffee maker is perfect for any coffee lover in your life. Get them a gift that you know they will enjoy, comes ready for gifting with an elegant box. Comes with Instructions & Tips on how to prepare best cold brew coffee.
- JoyFul Glass Cookie Jar with Airtight Lid$18.99
Need cookie containers that lets you thrust your hand in fast to ease the crave? Make way for the JoyJolt Glass Cookie Storage Jar with Metal Lid. It lets you grab bulky things fast just like the cookie jars you see at the corner store but also made to sit upright! 67 oz.
- JoyJolt Airtight Jar with Silicone Seal$9.99
32 oz, airtight, leakproof and smell proof including extra seal and labels.
- JoyJolt 22 Oz. Grey Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Flip Lid and Sport Straw Lid$29.99
The JoyJolt 22 oz. water bottle is a vacuum insulated stainless steel container that's great for keeping your drinks cold. It comes with two lid options—a flip lid for easy drinking and a sport straw lid making it ideal for gym and outdoor use.
- JoyJolt Black Water Bottle$29.99
- JoyJolt 22 Oz. Green Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Flip Lid and Sport Straw Lid$29.99
The JoyJolt 22 oz. water bottle is a sturdy, stainless steel construction that's vacuum insulated to keep your beverages at the ideal temperature. It comes equipped with both a flip lid for easy drinking and a sport straw lid for when you're on the move.
- Water Bottle with Flip Lid, Sport Straw Lid, 22 Oz - Blue$29.99
This is a 22 ounce blue water bottle that comes with a handy flip lid. It also includes a sport straw lid, making it perfect for staying hydrated during workouts.
- Water Bottle with Flip Lid, Sport Straw Lid, 22 Oz - Purple$29.99
This 22 Oz water bottle comes in a vibrant Purple shade, equipped with both a flip lid and a sport straw lid for convenience. It's ideal for an active lifestyle, helping you to stay hydrated during your workouts or outdoor activities.
- JoyJolt 22 Oz. White Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Flip Lid and Sport Straw Lid$29.99
The JoyJolt 22 Oz water bottle is a vacuum insulated, stainless steel bottle perfect for those on-the-go. It also comes with a convenient flip lid and sport straw lid, making it versatile for any activity.
- Water Bottle with Flip Lid, Sport Straw Lid, 22 Oz - Pink$29.99
This pink water bottle can hold up to 22 ounces of liquid and is perfect for staying hydrated on-the-go. It features a flip lid and a sport straw for versatile and easy usage.
- JoyJolt Declan Irish Double Wall Insulated Coffee Glasses 5 Oz Set of 2 Espresso Mugs Latte Glasses Glass Tea Cups$22.99
The JoyJolt Declan set includes two 5 oz glasses that are perfect for serving coffee, espresso, latte, or tea. They are double-walled for better insulation, keeping your beverages hot or cold for longer.
- JoyJolt Spirits Stemless 19 Oz Wine Glass, Set of 4$17.99
The JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses are a set of four elegant, 19-ounce glasses. Perfect for any wine enthusiast, these glasses are crafted with a modern, stemless design.
- Crystal Wine Decanter$50.00