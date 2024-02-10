The Crabby Oyster
Take out
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
- Homemade Clam Chowder$6.00+
Cup/Bowl/Sourdough Bread Bowl
- Bread Bowl Clam$14.00
- Shrimp Louie Salad$20.00
Romaine, Tomato, Egg, Black Olives and Cucumber
- Cobb Salad$20.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Black Olives, Tomato, Egg
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan and Croutons with Caesar Dressing
- Garden Salad$14.00
Chicken at The Sea
Signature Boils
- Kitchen Sink for 2$74.00
Dungeness Crab, Snow Crab, Shrimp, Clams and Mussels. Served with 2 dinner salads.
- Seaside Delight$54.00
A full dungeness crab
- Shrimp, Shrimp and More Shrimp$36.00
A pound of large shrimp
- Combination$36.00
Steamer Clams, Mussels and Shrimp
- Clam Digger$28.00
A pound of steamer clams
- Snow Crab Special$54.00
Seafood Specialties
Fish & Chips
Sandwiches
- B.L.A.T.$15.00
Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and Mayo on Toasted White. Add Tillamook Cheddar $1.
- Crab Melt$27.00
- Fish Tacos$17.00
- Grilled Teriyaki Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Salmon, lettuce, grilled pineapple and teriyaki on a bun.
- Just For the Halibut$18.00
- Oyster Po Boy$17.00
Fried Oysters with tomato, lettuce and lemon aioli on a hoagie.
- Salmon Po Boy$18.00
Grilled Salmon with tomato, lettuce and lemon aioli on a hoagie.
- Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Fried Shrimp with tomato, lettuce and lemon aioli on a hoagie.
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Kid's Meals
Delivery
