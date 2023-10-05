All Day Menu

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast Plate

$8.99

Omelet Plate

$9.99

Trucker's Breakfast Plate

$15.99

Scranwich

$7.49

Simply Eggs

$6.99

Ham Steak Plate

$12.29

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$12.49

8oz. Pork Chop Plate

$10.49

Diced Ham & Eggs Plate

$11.49

18 Wheeler

$17.99

Veggie Omelet Plate

$9.49

Breakfast Southwest

Handheld Burrito

$7.99

Smothered Burrito Plate

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$10.99

Full Biscuits with Sausage gravy

$9.99

1/2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy Plate

$7.99

Carne Adovada

$10.99

Breakfast Sweets

French Toast

$6.99

Short Stack

$6.49

Breakfast Sides

Hash browns

$2.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$2.49

Sausage Links (4)

$3.49

Bacon-2 slices

$2.49

Bacon (4)

$4.99

Slice of ham

$3.99

Oatmeal

$3.99

Pancake (1)

$2.99

Ham Steak

$5.99

Pork Chop 4 oz.

$3.49

Country Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Toast (2 Slices)

$1.49

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.99

Egg (any style)

$1.29

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.49

Flour Tortilla

$0.99

Ground Sausage

$2.99

Chorizzo

$2.99

Appetizers

Chile Cheese French Fries

$5.75

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Frito Pie

$7.25

Chips & Salsa

$3.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Tossed Green Salad

$3.99

Soup of the Day (cup)

$3.99

Soup of the Day (bowl)

$4.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad-beef

$10.99

Taco Salad-chicken

$14.99

Southwest

Nacho Supreme-Ground Beef

$10.99

Nacho Supreme-Shredded Beef

$12.99

Nacho Supreme-Chicken

$14.99

Enchilada CHEESE

$10.99

Enchilada Platter - Grd Beef

$13.98

Enchilada Platter- Shed Beef

$15.98

Enchilada Platter-Chicken

$17.98

Handheld Burrito

$9.99

Smothered Burrito-Ground Beef

$9.99

Smothered Burrito-Shredded Beef

$11.99

Smothered Burrito-Chicken

$13.99

Carne Adovada Plate

$10.99

Taco Platter-Ground Beef

$9.99

Taco Platter-Shredded Beef

$11.99

Taco Platter-Chicken

$13.99

Chile Relleno Platter

$11.99

Combination Platter -grd beef

$8.49

Combination Platter-Shredded Beef

$13.48

Combination Platter-Chicken

$15.48

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

Cheese Quesadilla-Ground Beef

$10.48

Cheese Quesadilla-Chicken

$14.48

20 oz container salsa

$4.99

20 oz container green chile

$4.99

20 oz container red Chile4.99

Lunch & Dinner

Deep Fried Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$18.99

Chicken Fired Steak

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$11.49

Sirloin Steak

$18.99Out of stock

O/F Roast Beef

$10.49

O/F Turkey

$10.49

Sides & Extras

5 oz. patty

$3.99

8 oz. patty

$5.99

Relleno

$3.99

Red or Green Chile

$1.29

Vegtable of the Day

$1.49

French Fries

$3.49

Carne Adovada (cup)

$3.99

Beans

$1.59

Shredded Cheese

$1.69

Guacamole

$1.49

Salad Dressing

$1.25

Spanish Rice

$1.99

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Carne Adovada w/tortilla

$5.99

Beef Taco

$3.49

Bean Burrito

$3.49

Sour Cream

$1.29

Country Gravy

$1.29

Salsa

$1.29

Mashed potatoes

$2.99

All Vegtables

$1.29

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Green Chile 20 oz cup

$4.99

Red Chile 20 oz cup

$4.99

Bowl of Beans

$3.99

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Bacon & Swiss

$12.99

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$8.48

Turkey Club

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

French Dip

$9.49

Santa Fe Melt

$9.49

Hamburgers

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$11.49

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.49

Traditional Cheeseburger

$10.49

Classic Burger

$9.99

Roadrunner Special

$10.99

Paisano Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$10.99

Taco Burger

$10.99

Senior & Kids

Senior/Kids -1 Taco Plate - Beef

$4.99

Senior 1 Taco Plate - Chicken

$6.99

Senior - Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Senior - Bean Burrito

$4.99

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.59

Steak 8 oz.

$11.99

Senior -(2) Chicken Tenders

$7.29

Senior - Hamburger

$7.99

Senior 1 Egg Breakfast

$4.99

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$2.29

Small Cup of Ice Cream - 16 oz

$2.49

Medium Cup of Ice Cream - 20 oz

$2.99

Large Cup of Ice Cream - 24 oz.

$3.49

Southern Pecan Pie

$3.99

Southern Pecan Pie with Ice Cream

$5.48

Couconut Cream Pie

$3.99

Small Shake - 20 oz.

$3.99

Large Shake - 32 oz.

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$3.50

Homestyle Cobbler

$5.99

Homestyle Colbbler with ice cream

$7.48

Ice Cream Sunday

$4.49

Beverage Menu

Beverages

Coffee

$2.29

Soft Drinks

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Milk

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.29