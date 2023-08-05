The Crazy Coconut - Orlando (Prev known as FK Your Diet - Orlando)
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
2 slices of butterd toast topped with 2 eggs , fresh sliced avocado, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits cut in half topped with out homemade fresh Sausage Gravy. served with fried potatoes and toopped with 2 eggs your way
Boomtastic Breakfast Burruito
One pound (or more!) burrito made with your choice of meat, scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and all housed in a 14" tortilla.
Chicken and Waffle
Sweet Belgium Waffle served with out Juicy Hand Battered Chicken
Coconut Dipped Fried French Toast
3 Pieces of our French Toast dipped in our Coconut and flakes mix then fried.
Corned Beef Hash
Slow Roasted corned beef, potatoes, green peppers, onions, and seasoning. Served with 2 eggs and your choice ot toast.
Countrifried Breakfast
Country fried steak OR chicken made from scratch topped with our homemade Sausage Gravy and 2 eggs. Served with Fried Potatoes
Crazy Cinnamon Roll
Crazy Coconut Cinnamon Roll
Our Giant Hot Cinnamon topped with homemade cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut.
Keeping it Traditional
3 eggs, your choice of meat, toast, and fried potatoes
Lonely Biscuits and Gravy
2 Biscuits cut in half and topped with our homemade sausage gravy
Lonely Coconut dipped Fried French Toast
Fried French Toast dipped in Coconut and Flakes
Lonely Crazy Pancakes
Pancakes with sliced Bananas, coconut, caramel Sauce
Lonely French Toast
Tradtional French Toast No sides
Lonely Pancakes
Lonely Waffle
Our Crazy Pancake Breakfast
Pancakes Grilled to Perfection with sliced banana, coconut flakes, and drizzled with caramel served with your choice of meat and eggs
Pancake Breakfast
Pancakes grilled to perfection served with your choice of Bacon or Suasage and 2 eggs.
Scrambles
3 Scrambled eggs with your choice of meat and veggies, served with toast and potatoes.
Southern Fried Eggs Benedict
2 Poached eggs over our fried chicken thigs and buttery biscuits. Topped with Holllindaise sauce
Tradition French Toast Breakfast
3 Pieces of our French Toast served with your choice of meat
Fried French Toast
Lonely Fried French Toast
Our Tower of French Toast Sticks made with our yummy double dipped brioche and then fried.
Kat N Dean Scotch Eggs
Two Hard Boiled eggs wrapped in sausage, breaded, and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our homemade hollandaise sauce and fried potatoes.
Donut
Our take on the traditional donut. they come warm and specially made for you! Your choice of Maple bacon, chocolate, cream cheese frosting, sweet lemon, powdered sugar, and cinnamon sugar.
lonely corned beef hash
Veggie Benedict
Tomato, Spinach, and Avocado, Served over an English Muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs. Finished with our hollandaise sauce. Served with Fried Potatoes .
Design Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Traditional Benedict
Fresh Ham off the bone served over a buttery toasted English muffin, topped with 2 poached eggs, OUR special hollandaise sauce and served with fried potatoes or fresh fruit ($2)
Pancakes
Taco Pancakes
Tacos BUT Breakfast Style - Two of our Yummy Pancakes folded around your choice of toppings.
Lonely Taco Pancakes
A la carte
Lunch
Appetizers
Lunch Plates
Burger
Let us help you build your dream burger
Reuben
Slow Roasted Corned beef , swiss cheese, sauerkrat, and thousand island dressing, grilled between two thick slices of rye
BLT
The Name says it all.
Cheese Steak Sandwhich
Slowly marnated cheese steak topped with cheese
Fried Fish BLT
Hand Breaded Cod, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a hoagie bun
Pulled Pork Sandwhich
Slow roasted pork cooked to perfection with your choice of BBQ sauce, grilled crispy with melted cheese. Served on a hoggie bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded Chicken thigh on top of a toasted bun
Ceasar Chicken Salad
Ceasar salad topped with our breaded or grilled chicken
Chicken Wrap
Our Freshly breaded or grilled chicken cut up and tossed in a dressing of your choosing then wrapped in our giant tortilla
Quesadilla
OUR CHEESY Quesadillas with your choice of veggies and Chicken or Philly Steak at an additional $2.50.
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy Grits with cream cheese, minced onion & jalapeno (just a hint!) with salt & pepper. Topped with grilled shrimp dusted with old bay seasoning. Kick it up and add some cheese and bacon crumbles if youd like for an additional $2. Served with 2 eggs and a biscuits.
Chicken & Grits
Creamy Grits with cream cheese, minced onion & jalapeno (just a hint!) with salt & pepper. Topped with grilled or fried chicken. Kick it up and add some cheese and bacon crumbles if youd like for an additional $2. Served with 2 eggs and a biscuits.
Stupidly Good Sandwich (Mozz Stick Grilled Cheese)
Try our delicious take on grilled cheese. 4 cheese sticks fried then grilled between 2 piece of our fresh white bread. comes with your choice of fries, tots, soup, fruit, or salad.