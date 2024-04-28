The Crispy Coop - Reynoldsburg 6330 Tussing Rd
FOOD
Dinners
- Half Chicken$15.00
Breast, Thigh, Wing, & Leg and choice of 2 sides
- White Dinner$15.00
2 Breasts and choice of 2 sides
- Dark Dinner$15.00
2 Thighs + 2 Legs and choice of 2 sides
- Wing Dinner$15.00
6 full wings and choice of 2 sides
- 4 Strips Dinner$15.00
4 Strips and choice of 2 sides
- Sandwich Dinner$15.00
Pickles and slaw come on the sandwich and dinner includes choice of 2 sides
- Kids LEGS + 1 Side$8.00
2 Legs and choice of 1 side
- Kids STRIPS + 1 Side$8.00
Just Chicken
Sides & Sauces
- SM Greens$4.00
- LG Greens$7.00
- SM Mac$4.00
- LG Mac$7.00
- SM Corn Bread$2.50
1 piece of corn bread
- LG Corn Bread$8.00
4 pieces of corn bread
- SM Slaw$3.50
- LG Slaw$6.00
- SM Texas Potatoes$3.50
4 big potato wedges, aka JoJos
- LG Texas Potatoes$6.00
8 big potato wedges aka JoJos
- SM Mash$4.00
- LG Mash$7.00
- Pearl Sugar Waffle$5.00
- Side Of Gravy$0.50
- No Gravy
- Side of Nash. Hot$0.50
- Side of Tenn. Mild$0.50
- Side Of Hot Honey$0.50
- Side of Crispy Sauce$0.50
- Side of Coop Sauce$0.50
- Side of Ranch$0.50
- Side of Arizona Ranch$0.50
- Side of Franks Red Hot$0.50
- Side of BBQ$0.50
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
- Side of Maple Syrup$0.50
- Side of picklez$0.75
Salads
Chicky & Wafflez
CATERING
Chicken
- 8pc Chicken$20.00
- 12pc Chicken$25.00
- 16pc Chicken$30.00
- 20pc Chicken$35.00
- 25pc Chicken$40.00
- 32pc Chicken$50.00
- 40pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)$60.00
- 50pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)$66.00
- 75pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)$100.00
- 100pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)$125.00
- 200pc Chicken (Please Call To Order)$240.00
Sides
- HP Coleslaw (Please Call To Order)$40.00
- FP Coleslaw (Please Call To Order)$70.00
- HP Greens (Please Call To Order)$45.00
- FP Greens (Please Call To Order)$80.00
- HP Mac & Cheese (Please Call To Order)$45.00
- FP Mac & Cheese (Please Call To Order)$80.00
- 12 PC Corn Bread ( Please Call To Order)$25.00
- 24 PC Corn Bread (Please Call To Order)$40.00
JoJos
