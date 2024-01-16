The Crust Pizza Promenade on Providence
Specialty Pizzas
Cheese
Pepperoni
Palermo
- 10” Palermo
Olive oil, fresh garlic, provolone, grated parmesan, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion.$11.00
- 14” Palermo
Olive oil, fresh garlic, provolone, grated parmesan, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion.$18.00
- 12” GF Palermo
Olive oil, fresh garlic, provolone, grated parmesan, gorgonzola, and caramelized onion. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$16.00
BBQ
- 10” BBQ
Barbecue sauce, provolone, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion, and topped with fresh cilantro.$12.00
- 14” BBQ
Barbecue sauce, provolone, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion, and topped with fresh cilantro.$20.00
- 12” GF BBQ
Barbecue sauce, provolone, smoked gouda, chicken, red onion, and topped with fresh cilantro. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten! Please note: Our BBQ sauce is gluten free.$18.00
Meat Lovers
- 10” Meat Lovers
Marinara, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and ham.$13.00
- 14” Meat Lovers
Marinara, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and ham.$21.00
- 12" GF Meat Lovers
Marinara, provolone, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, and ham. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten! Please note: our meatballs are not gluten free.$19.00
Veggie Lovers
- 10” Veggie Lovers
Marinara, provolone, sliced tomato, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, and banana pepper.$12.00
- 14” Veggie Lovers
Marinara, provolone, sliced tomato, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, and banana pepper.$20.00
- 12" GF Veggie Lovers
Marinara, provolone, sliced tomato, red onion, mushroom, green pepper, and banana pepper. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$18.00
Chicken Pesto
- 10” Chicken Pesto
Pesto, provolone, sliced tomato, chicken, artichoke, kalamata olives, and red onion.$13.00
- 14” Chicken Pesto
Pesto, provolone, sliced tomato, chicken, artichoke, kalamata olives, and red onion.$21.00
- 12" GF Chicken Pesto
Pesto, provolone, sliced tomato, chicken, artichoke, kalamata olives, and red onion. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$19.00
Bacon Pesto
- 10” Bacon Pesto
Pesto, provolone, gorgonzola, sliced tomato, bacon, and red onion.$12.00
- 14” Bacon Pesto
Pesto, provolone, gorgonzola, sliced tomato, bacon, and red onion.$20.00
- 12" GF Bacon Pesto
Pesto, provolone, gorgonzola, sliced tomato, bacon, and red onion. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$18.00
Buffalo Chicken
- 10” Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, fresh garlic, provolone, gorgonzola, chicken, and topped with fresh chopped celery.$12.00
- 14” Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, fresh garlic, provolone, gorgonzola, chicken, and topped with fresh chopped celery.$20.00
- 12" GF Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, fresh garlic, provolone, gorgonzola, chicken, and topped with fresh chopped celery. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$18.00
BLT Pizza
- 10" BLT Pizza
Your favorite sandwich turned into a pizza, that's right! Creamy parmesan base, provolone cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and fresh shredded romaine lettuce.$12.00
- 14" BLT Pizza
Your favorite sandwich turned into a pizza, that's right! Creamy parmesan base, provolone cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and fresh shredded romaine lettuce.$20.00
- 12" GF BLT Pizza
Your favorite sandwich turned into a pizza, that's right! Creamy parmesan base, provolone cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and fresh shredded romaine lettuce.$18.00
Sweet and Spicy
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own
- 10" Build Your Own
Base of marinara and provolone cheese.$10.00
- 14" Build Your Own
Base of marinara and provolone cheese.$15.00
- 12" GF Build Your Own
Base of marinara and provolone cheese. We are not a gluten-free restaurant and are unable to guarantee 100% GF pizza. Please consider this if you are highly sensitive to gluten!$13.00
Subs
- Italian Sub
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
- Meatball Sub
Our Family Recipe Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone, Parmesan$9.00
- Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
- Ham Sub
Ham, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
- Baked Chicken Sub
Baked Chicken, Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, Lettuce, Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
Salads
- House
Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Provolone, Champagne Vinaigrette$9.00
- Caesar
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Caesar Dressing, Mini-Crisps$8.00
- Mixed Greens
Mixed Greens, Red Onions, Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette$10.00
- Chopped Wedge
Iceberg Wedge, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Creamy Parmesan Dressing$10.00
- Greek Village
NO LETTUCE, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Oregano, Greek Vinaigrette$11.00
- Arugula
Arugula, Grape Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan, Champagne Vinaigrette$8.00
Sides
- Single Meatball with Sauce
All beef recipe made by our family's very own Chris Guillen!$1.00
- Side of Creamy Parmesan Dressing
Made in house. It's like ranch, but way better. You'll want more!$0.50
- Side of Hot Honey$0.50
- Chip Bag
Zapp's Potato Chips "regular sea salt" flavor.$1.00
- Hot Marinara Sauce
- Cold Marinara Sauce
- Side of Caesar Dressing
Made in house!
- Side of Dijon Balsamic Vinaigrette
Made in house!
- Side of Champagne Vinaigrette
Made in house!
- Side of Greek Vinaigrette
- Side of Chicken$4.00
- Side of Blackened Chicken$4.00
- Side of Mini Croutons$1.00
- Side of Large Crouton$0.50
Drinks
- Water
- Club Soda
- Coke Fountain$2.50
- Diet Coke Fountain$2.50
- Coke Zero Fountain$2.50
- Sprite Fountain$2.50
- Dr. Pepper Fountain$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Lemonade Fountain$2.50
- Iced Tea Unsweet$2.50
- Iced Tea Sweet$2.50
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Kid's Drink Fountain$1.50
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Kid's Milk$2.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00