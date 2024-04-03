The Cupcake Collection 6900 Lenox Village Dr
Cupcakes
- Made From Scratch Book + Cupcake Bundle$40.00
Enjoy the six original flavors that got The Cupcake Collection while you read Mignon’s first published book, Made From Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe in our limited addition gift box ,
- Carrot Cake$3.50
One of my all-time favorites no matter where I roam. Our Carrot cake boasts (gasp!) carrots, pineapple, raisins, & coconut finished with cream cheese buttercream and crushed walnuts.
- Baker's Choice Birthday Box$50.00
Say Happy Birthday in a special way with a pre-selected dozen (12) assortment of cupcakes for the birthday person! Included: 12 assorted cupcakes, 6 happy birthday picks, note card and limited edition Cupcake Collection gift box.
- Birthday Cake$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our signature vanilla buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
- Chocolate$3.50
Life can be simpler with a little extra chocolate. Our chocolate cake finished with chocolate buttercream.
- Red Velvet$3.50
This is not chocolate cake in a red disguise. Our buttermilk cake with a hint of chocolate and red for color, finished with crea
- Sweet Lemonade$3.50
Pucker Up for lemony kisses. Our traditional lemon pound cake finished with lemon buttercream.
- Wedding Cake$3.50
You can’t go to a wedding every day, but it can taste like you did. Our almond butter cake finished with almond buttercream. Available in regular and gluten-free. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
- Strawberry$3.50Out of stock
Often compared to warm strawberry ice cream, our strawberry cake is loaded with natural strawberries throughout, finished with strawberry buttercream that is truly pink because of REAL strawberries.
- Sweet Potato$3.50
You can bet your sweet potatoes that our cupcake version is as southern as pie. Voted ‘Best Cake” in Tennessee by Yelp & Business Insider. It's our #1 selling cupcake and a TCC original. If you ever meet another sweet potato cupcake it wants to be THIS one.
- Classic Yellow$3.50
Celebrate every day like it's your birthday with this classic treat. Vanilla butter confetti cake finished with our rich chocolate buttercream icing and colorful confetti sprinkles. All buttercreams are made fresh, in-house daily.
- Campfire S'mores$3.50Out of stock
No need to pitch a tent to enjoy these cupcakes. Chocolate cake torched marshmallow meringue, topped with graham cracker and chocolate drizzle!
- Cafe Au Lait$3.50Out of stock
We pay homage to our heritage by celebrating coffee with milk in this New Orleans inspired adaptation. Coffee infused almond butter cake finished with coffee buttercream icing.
- Cafe Mocha Cupcake$3.50Out of stock
The perfect “cup” cake of coffee. Coffee infused chocolate cake finished with coffee buttercream.
- Strawberries & Champagne$4.00Out of stock
Our strawberry cake brushed with champagne and topped with champagne infused buttercream (21+ only)
- Jack & Coke$4.00Out of stock
Our chocolate cake topped with a whiskey and coke infused buttercream (21+ only)
- Mignon's Mix$42.00
Snag a dozen of my favorite cupcakes and off the menu concoctions from the collection. This exclusive mix includes 12 hand-picked cupcakes packaged inside our signature gift box.
- Cupcake Minis$15.00
Have an assortment of bite-size versions of your favorite Cupcake Collection flavors
Made From Scratch
- Made From Scratch Book + Cupcake Bundle$40.00
Enjoy the six original flavors that got The Cupcake Collection while you read Mignon’s first published book, Made From Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe in our limited addition gift box ,
- Made From Scratch (book only)$24.99
“All you have is all you need,” is the life lesson entrepreneur Mignon François learned as she turned the $5 she had to feed her family dinner for the week into a multi-million-dollar bakery brand. With no experience and no recipe for success, or cake for that matter, her path was truly made from scratch. In Made from Scratch: Finding Success Without a Recipe, Mignon shares her story of climbing out of a life of continuous upsets, struggle, and lack to building a legacy that would bless her and future generations. Made from Scratch is one woman’s story of finding her purpose with no blueprint, mapping a journey that led to the joy that has become synonymous with Mignon François.
Additional Joy
Pupcakes
Beverages
Gluten Free/Vegan
- Gluten Free Chocolate$4.00
- Gluten Free Strawberry$4.00
- Vegan Chocolate$4.00
- Vegan Sweet Potato$4.00
- Gluten Free Red Velvet$4.00
- Gluten Free Wedding Cake$4.00
- Gluten Free Sweet Potato$4.00
- Gluten Free Pack Bakers Choice
Baker's choice assortment of four (4) or six (6) of our gluten-free cupcakes. You will receive a pre-selected assortment of four (4) or six (6) cupcakes that may include a variety of our seven gluten-free flavors: red velvet, sweet potato, chocolate, strawberry, birthday cake, marble or strawberry cheesecake.
- Vegan Baker's Choice
Baker's choice assortment of four (4) or six (6) of our vegan cupcakes. You will receive a pre-selected assortment of four (4) or six (6) cupcakes that may include a variety of our four vegan flavors: sweet potato, chocolate, vanilla or red velvet.
- Vegan Vanilla$4.00
- Gluten Free Marble$4.00
- Gluten Free Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
- Gluten Free Birthday Cake Cupcake$4.00
- Vegan Red Velvet$4.00
- Gluten Free King Cake Cupcake$4.00
Merchandise
- Eat The Cake Sweatshirt$35.00
- Birthday Cake Soy Candle$25.00
Candle volume: 12ox. Minimum 50hr burn time 100% soy wax 100% cotton wicks eco friendly, sustainable product hand-poured in Nashville, TN
- Gift Box$5.00
A keepsake box for you or your someone special that will hold only a dozen classic cupcakes
- Red Velvet Shirt$25.00
- Blackout Shirt$25.00
- TCC Orange Shirt$25.00
- I Love Cupcakes Shirt$25.00
- Nashville Tshirt$30.00
- 80s Style Shirt$25.00
- TCC HAT$21.00
- In My Bag Small Tote Bag$37.00
- In My Bag Large Tote$50.00
- Eat the cake Tshirt$25.00
- Cake Eating Social Club Tshirt$25.00