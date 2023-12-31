Curious Toast Cafe 718 Central Avenue Southwest
Curious Coffee
- Drip Drip Hooray!$3.50
- Cool Beans$5.00
- Espresso Yourself$3.50
- Curious Cortado$4.00
- Love You a Latte$5.00
- Little Lavender Latte$5.50
- Busy Bee$5.50
- Mustache Mocha$5.50
- Sucker Punch Lemonade$5.00
- Spiced Rice So Nice$5.00Out of stock
- Horchata Latte$7.00Out of stock
- Hot or Iced Tea$3.75
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Chai Latte$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
- Aguas Frescas$5.00Out of stock
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Curious Ghost Latte$5.50
- Espresso Shot$3.50
- Milk$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Sparkling Spritzers$3.00+
- Take the Red Eye$5.00
- Water Cup To Go$0.50
Drink Specials
Savory Toast
- The Benji Toast$15.00
Avocado mash, a poached egg, feta cheese, pomegranate seeds, an avocado fan, smoked sea salt, and microgreens on your choice of toast served with your choice of side
- The Burque Melt$16.00
Two eggs over easy, caramelized onions, bacon, shredded Cheddar, and a side of green chile on your choice of toast, served with your choice of side
- The Roadrunner BLT$15.00
Green chile aioli, bacon, crisp romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, and a toasty roasted green chile strip on your choice of toast, served with your choice of side
- The Salmon Sunrise$17.00
Fresh herbed cream cheese, an avocado fan, smoked salmon, pickled red onion, capers, everything seasoning, and microgreens on your choice of toast, served with your choice of side
- Steak Caprese$18.00Out of stock
Thinly sliced steak, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, balsamic reduction and basil oil on a garlic buttered toasted baguette, served with your choice of side
Curious Toast
- Vandame on Mushrooms$15.00
Seasonal mushrooms and cherry tomatoes sautéed in butter and garlic oil with shallot and garlic, finished with a white wine and cream pan sauce, and topped with a balsamic reduction and microgreens on your choice of toast with garlic confit. Served with yo
- Elote Toasty$14.00
Buttered roasted corn tossed with mayo, sour cream, jalapenos, cotija cheese, and cilantro, topped with microgreens and tajin limes on your choice of toast, and served with your choice of side
- The Disco Elvis$14.00
Almond butter, caramelized seared banana and strawberry slices, a drizzle of honey, crunchy almond granola, and a sprinkle of edible disco glitter on your choice of toast served with your choice of side
- Spaghetti Toast$17.00Out of stock
Spaghetti all’Assassina made with a toasted tomato sauce and red chile flakes, topped with roasted cherry tomatoes, house made meatballs, fresh basil, basil oil, & fresh parmesan on crispy parmesan garlic toast of your choice
- Curious Cubano$16.00Out of stock
Smoked-in-house pork, melty swiss cheese, made-in-house mustard & pickles, mayo and bacon all stacked on a toasted baguette, served with your choice of side
Sweet Toast
- Coffee Cushion$14.00
Hawaiian sweet rolls dipped in an espresso batter and seared on all sides, served with espresso whipped mousse, red chile syrup, fresh berries, powdered sugar, and a side of house jam
- Hawaiian French Toast$15.00
Hawaiian sweet rolls dipped in a coconut batter and seared on all sides, served with bacon slices, seared pineapple, red chile syrup, toasted coconut,, and coconut whipped cream
- Curious Churro Waffle$14.00
A belgian waffle sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream, fresh berries, and powdered sugar
- Pineapple Upside-Down Waffle$14.00
- Banana Brule Waffle$14.00
The Basics
- The Classic$8.00
Build your own toast with your choice of bread, toasted, and served with 2 spreads and your choice of side. Make it curious with add-ons
- The Curious Pup$4.00
Toasted whole wheat bread with almond butter and fresh blueberries. A toasty and tasty treat for your four-legged friend
- Add Ons
- Add a Side