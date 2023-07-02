The Cuterie Conroe

ALL DAY MENU

Build Your Own Board (BYOB)

$16.99

Each Board comes with Sliced Baguette, Crackers and Fresh Berries. You Pick the Rest! CHOOSE A COMBINATION OF 3 MEATS AND CHEESES!-- 1 NUT - 1 SWEET - 1 SAVORY

Pre-Made Boards

Bon Appetit

$18.99

Blueberry Goat, Crumbly Cheddar, Genoa Salami, Fresh Berries, Walnuts, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey

Friendly Fromage

$18.99

French Brie, Manchego, Dill Havarti, Fresh Berries, Herbed Marcona Almonds, Crackers, Baguette, Olive Melody & Fig Jam

The Butcher Board

$18.99

Prosciutto, Hot Capicola, Roasted Turkey, Creamy Herbed Cheese, Spicy Gouda, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey

Board of The Month

$18.99

Salads

Lotta Burrata

$11.99

Burrata and Roasted Tomatoes on a bed of Arugula topped with Flakey Salt, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, and a Balsamic Glaze

Berry Yummy

$9.99

Fresh Strawberries and Blueberry Goat Cheese on Mixed Greens. Topped with chopped Walnuts and Champagne Vinaigrette.

Brie-Licious

$9.99

Granny Smith Apples and Brie Cheese on a bed of Mixed Greens, topped with Champagne Vinaigrette and Walnuts.

Athena

$9.99

Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes and diced Turkey on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Vinaigrette dressing.

Shareables

Big Dipper

$10.99

Hot marinara and herbed cheese sharable served with crispy bread.

Brie Spiral

$11.99

Melted Brie with Fig Jam & Nuts in a Puffed Pastry Spiral

Gourmet Crudites

$12.99

Hummus & Whipped Feta with Veggies and Bread for Dipping

Pretzels and Queso

$10.99

Warm Pretzel Bread & hot Texas style Queso for Dipping

Toasties

Toasties

$12.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Three Layered Decadent Chocolate Cake

Churros

$8.99

Churro Bites with a Carmel Sauce Drizzle

Ooey Gooey Cookie and Ice-cream

$8.99

Joey Gooey Chocolate Chip Cookies with a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

Cheesecake

$10.99

Kids

Pizza Stick

$4.99
Uncrustable

$4.99
Kids Roll-ups

$4.99

Retail

The Cuterie T-shirt

$25.00

The Cuterie Candle

$15.00

Fig & Thyme Crisps

$10.00

Wildberry & Walnuts

$10.00

Microfiber Polishing Cloth

$10.00

Scrubbly Sponge

$6.00

Tipsy Towel- Sparkling Wine

$12.00

Wine Wash Dishwasher

$15.00

Olive Wood Honey Dipper

$11.00

Mortar Small with Pestle

$15.80

Olive Wood Snack Board

$33.20

Olive Wood Snack Bowl

$25.00

Party Started - Bday Card

$5.50

Moon and Back- Love Card

$5.50

Friendsies - Greeting Card

$5.50

Block of Cheese - Bday Card

$5.50

Old So Fast - Bday Card

$5.50

Party Started - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Drinking Feelings - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Good Times - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Mistakes Made- Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Hot Goss - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Act Accordingly - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Calendula & Chive Savory Salt

$16.00

Citrus & Fennel Savory Salt

$16.00

Artichoke Lemon Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Fresh Basil Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Olivada Olive Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Book Club - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Get Lit - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Do You Surf - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Antique Gold Cheese Knives

$53.35

Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers

$31.90

Striped Picnic Blanket

$49.50

Sips Bottle Stoppers 4 Pack

$15.40

Gossip Tea Towel

$15.40

Large Black Serving Board

$64.90

Small Stone Serving Board

$48.40

Picnic Essentials

$35.75

Small Black Tin Candle 4 oz.

$10.00

Shortbread Cookies - Cocoa Nibs

$6.36

Shortbread Cookies - Meyer Lemon

$6.36

Flatbreads - Olive Oil

$8.32

Flatbreads - Rosemary

$8.32

Family Pack - Flatbreads Olive Oil

$25.00

Brass Honey Dippers

$7.00

Gold wine stoppers

$3.85

Sides

Side of Gluten Free Crackers

$3.00

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Baguette

$0.75

Side of Honey

$0.75

Side of Jam

$0.75

Side of Fruit Bowl

$1.00

Side of Nuts

$0.75

BEVERAGE

Beer

B52 Wheez The Juice

$5.00
B52 Pils

$5.00

Wine

Rose - Wander and Ivy

$14.00
Cabernet - Wander and Ivy

$14.00
Avissi Prosecco

$14.00
Paul Chevalier Brut

$25.00
Borghi Ad Est Friuli Pinot Grigio

$35.00
Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$40.00
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00
Angeline Pinot Noir

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

CATERING - SOCIAL SPREADS

Cuterie Cups

$12.00

Medium Catering Tray 11 x 14 inches

$125.00

Large Catering Tray 14 x 21 inches

$255.00

Runner Catering 10 x 36 inches

$300.00