The Cuterie Conroe
ALL DAY MENU
Build Your Own Board (BYOB)
Pre-Made Boards
Bon Appetit
Blueberry Goat, Crumbly Cheddar, Genoa Salami, Fresh Berries, Walnuts, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey
Friendly Fromage
French Brie, Manchego, Dill Havarti, Fresh Berries, Herbed Marcona Almonds, Crackers, Baguette, Olive Melody & Fig Jam
The Butcher Board
Prosciutto, Hot Capicola, Roasted Turkey, Creamy Herbed Cheese, Spicy Gouda, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey
Board of The Month
Salads
Lotta Burrata
Burrata and Roasted Tomatoes on a bed of Arugula topped with Flakey Salt, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, and a Balsamic Glaze
Berry Yummy
Fresh Strawberries and Blueberry Goat Cheese on Mixed Greens. Topped with chopped Walnuts and Champagne Vinaigrette.
Brie-Licious
Granny Smith Apples and Brie Cheese on a bed of Mixed Greens, topped with Champagne Vinaigrette and Walnuts.
Athena
Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes and diced Turkey on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Vinaigrette dressing.
Shareables
Big Dipper
Hot marinara and herbed cheese sharable served with crispy bread.
Brie Spiral
Melted Brie with Fig Jam & Nuts in a Puffed Pastry Spiral
Gourmet Crudites
Hummus & Whipped Feta with Veggies and Bread for Dipping
Pretzels and Queso
Warm Pretzel Bread & hot Texas style Queso for Dipping