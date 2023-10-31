Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
906 South Wolfe Street
0
Your order
The Dara 906 S. Wolfe Street
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
906 South Wolfe Street
The Dara Food
The Dara Beverage
appetizer
the ocean
extraordinary
extravaganza
street food
sides
dessert
Delivery
Pickup
Popular Items
drunken
pad thai
pad si eew
The Dara Food
appetizer
beef jerky
$14.00
chicken sateh
$13.00
crab stick
$13.00
lotus root
$11.00
pork belly moo kam waan
$16.00
yum hed tri-mushroom
$13.00
the ocean
seared scallop
$19.00
stuffed squid
$17.00
soft shell crab
$17.00
seafood cake
$17.00
prawn makham
$27.00
extraordinary
crab fried rice
$31.00
gaeng ga-ti pu
$35.00
fish
$45.00
ribeye yang klua
$31.00
hatyai fried chicken
$24.00
seafood tom yum
$33.00
extravaganza
the oceania
$140.00
Out of stock
the s.e.a
$160.00
Out of stock
street food
pad thai
drunken
pad si eew
green curry
panang curry
matsaman curry
everyday fried rice
pad kra praow
pad eggplant
sides
boo doo herbal rice
$14.00
five colors vegetable
$12.00
tofu nam dang
$12.00
double egg fried rice
$12.00
butterfly pea flower rice
$4.00
thai jasmine rice
$3.00
brown rice
$4.00
thai sticky rice
$4.00
thai rice noodle
$5.00
fried egg
$3.00
roti
$5.00
dessert
banana rolls
$9.00
mickey's carrot cake
$9.00
ice cream
$7.00
Out of stock
The Dara Beverage
drink
thai iced tea brown sugar
$6.00
thai iced coffee brown sugar
$6.00
thai iced green tea brown sugar
$6.00
butterfly pea honey & lemon iced tea
$6.00
thai arnold palmer
$6.00
classic lemonade
$6.00
Hot Tea
$5.00
bottled
pure leaf unsweetened
$3.00
acqua panna
$7.00
san pellegrino
$8.00
soda
coke
$3.00
diet coke
$3.00
sprite
$3.00
ginger ale
$3.00
The Dara 906 S. Wolfe Street Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 481-7732
906 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement