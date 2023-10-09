The Daydream Diner 2132 N Locust Ave
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger Meal
mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mustard, and onion
Balsamic & Blue Burger Meal
grilled onions, lettuce, signature balsamic sauce, and blue cheese crumbles
Mushroom Swiss Burger Meal
mayo, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese
The Lawrenceburger Meal
bacon, egg, jalapenos, and jack cheese
Beyond Burger Meal
our classic burger made with Beyond plant based vegan burger patty
Build Your Own Burger Meal
add your choice of toppings
House Specials
Cheese Quesadilla Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and salsa
4oz Hamburger Steak Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
8oz Hamburger Steak Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, brown gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
4 Fried Chicken Tender Meal
hand-breaded to order
6 Fried Chicken Tender Meal
hand-breaded to order
4 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal
grilled fresh
6 Grilled Chicken Tender Meal
grilled fresh
4oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal
white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
8oz Chicken Fried Steak Meal
white gravy - includes fries, slaw and toast
Sandwiches
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
mayo, and pickles
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
mayo, and pickles
Sweet Swiss Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
bacon, onion, house-made sauce, and swiss cheese
Noni's Chicken Salad Sandwich Meal
house-made chicken salad with our secret blend of spices
Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sandwich Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, and your choice of cheese
Grilled Veggie Po' Boy Sandwich Meal
grilled onions, grilled peppers, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mayo, and swiss cheese
Sawyer Sandwich Meal
beef cheesesteak with grilled onions, bbq sauce, and cheddar cheese
Kate Sandwich Meal
chicken cheesesteak with bacon, ranch, and swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal
american and cheddar cheese
BLT Meal
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Double Dog Meal
Patty Melt Meal
premium burger patty, grilled onions, mayo, and american cheese on Texas Toast
Fried Bologna Sandwich Meal
mayo, tomato, and american cheese
Double-Decker Sandwich Meal
ham, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and american cheese
Kids Meals
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
A la Carte
