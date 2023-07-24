FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of house made ranch

Pork Belly Ends

$13.00

Crispy pork belly tossed in Burbon sauce topped with a drizzele of honey and sesame seeds.

Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

Jumbo soft salted pretzel served with beer cheese fondue and honey mustard

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Breaded and fried spicy pickle chips served with a side of house made chipotle ranch

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy fried brussel srouts tossed in house made hot applewood smoked bacon dressing and topped with prmesan cheese

Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 oz of fried boneless wings plain or tossed in a sauce of yoru choice. Served with celery and and optional side of ranch or blue cheese.

Traditional Wings

$15.00

10 bone-in jumbo wings plain or tossed in a a sauce of your choice. Served with celery and an optional side of ranch or blue cheese.

Soup

Bison Chili

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Salads

Tossed Caesar

$13.00

Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our house made cesar dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, croutons, and shaved parmesan

House Salad

$5.00+

Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, chredded carrots, cucumber slices, croutons, and a dressing of yoour choce.

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine topped with roasted red peppers, roasted sweet corn, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, tortilla trips, and house made chipotle ranch

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Arugula and roasted beets topped with toasted almonds, goat cheese, avocado and house made vinaigrette

Burgers / Sandwiches

Bacon Brisket Burger

$18.00

100% Angus beef with smoked & sliced brusket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, smoked applewood bacon and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$13.00

Marinated and slow roasted pulled pork topped with fried onions and house made coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun

Bison Burger

$18.00

Navarino ranch bison topped with goat cheese, carmelized onions, mushrooms, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Caesar Wrap - Chicken

$13.00

Tender chicken with parmesan cheese, chopped romaine, caesar dressing and croutons. Wrapped and served cold.

Caesar Wrap - Shrimp

$14.00

Cranberry Turkey

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast with provolone, cranberry onion marmalade, spinach on our house made zuchini bread

Depot Burger

$13.00

100% Angus beef with romaine, tomato, red onion and a choice of cheese; gouda, swiss, cheddar, american, beer cheese fondue and provolone on a brioche bun

Nashville Fried Chicken

$14.00

Southern style fried chicken tossed in nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and a drizzle of honey on a brioche bun.

PB & B Burger

$15.00

100% Angus beef with all natural peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon and carmelized onions on a ciabatta

Pesto Chicken Melt

$15.00

Flacorful char-grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto on a brioche bun

Spicy Elk Burger

$18.00

Chipotle peppered navarino ranch elk patty topped with smoked gouda, cheddar jalapenos, spinach and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Pizza

Chicken Bacon Pizza

$16.00

Chipotle rench sauce topped with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and a drissle of sour cream

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Garlic oil, vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balasmic reduction and parmesan

Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

spinach artichoke sause topped with carmelized onions, mushrooms, goat cheese and arugula with an her vinaigrette

Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Tomato basil pizza sauce topped with mozarella, sausage and pepperoni

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pasta

House Mac N' Cheese

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed with beer cheese fondue topped with bread crumbs and shredded chaddar. Served with a breadstick

Pesto Pasta

$15.00

Bucatini pasta, smoked bacon and sundried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce. topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$20.00

Cavatappi pasta and sauteed shrimp tossed in a creamy cajun sauce topped with roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with a breadstick.

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Bucatini pasta tossed in a rich creamy alfredo sauce and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a breadstick.

Entrees

Blackened Salamon

$27.00

Blacked salmon topped with large seasoned & sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, cajun butter saurce then served with a side of wild rice and seasonal vegetables.

Baked Haddock

$17.00

Lemon pepper seasoned haddock served with wild rice, seasonal vegetables and a side drawn butter

Tenderloin

$27.00

8oz tenderloin topped with hermbed garlic butter compound served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

One large beer battered filled served with rye bread, onions, lemon, house made tartar, house made coleslaw and a side of battered fries

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

three large hand breaded tenders served with pear sugar waffles and a side of maple syrup

Brunch

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Monte Cristo

$15.00

Breakfast Bowl

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Loaded French Toast

$12.00

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Brunch Sides

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bouble Smoked Bacon

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Friday Fish

Walleye

$22.00

Lighly breaded pan seared walley served with remoulade, lemon, wild rice and seasonal vegetables.

Perch Plate

$22.00

Three hand breaded & fried butterfly perch fillets served with rye bread, onions, lemon, house made soleslaw, house made tartar and a side of battered fries.

Perch Sandwich

$14.00

one hand breaded & fried perch fillet served on a choice of rye bread or a brioche bun topped with onion, lettuce and a side of house made tartar

Sides

Side of Fries

$2.00

Side of Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side of Cucumber Salad

$2.00

Side of Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side of Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99Out of stock

KIDS MAC

$6.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Burger

$6.99

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Brown Butter Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

DIET COKE

DIET SPRITE

Lemonade

ICED TEA

MELLOW YELLOW

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Cream Soda Bottle

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Soda Bottle

$4.00

Grape Soda Bottle

$4.00

Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

DRAFT BEER

BOATHOUSE PILSNER

$2.50+

GRASSY PLACE

$2.50+

GREEN 19

$2.50+

GUAVA JUICED IPA

$2.50+

Te Punga

$2.50+

HONEY ALE

$2.50+

JOHNNY BLOOD

$2.50+

MACKINAC ISLAND AMBER

$2.50+

MANGO CART

$2.50+

PEAR CIDER

$2.50+Out of stock

PINEAPPLE SELTZER

$2.50+

RAISED GRAIN

$2.50+

SPOTTED COW

$2.50+

TWO STALL

$2.50+

UNITE THE CLANS

$2.50+

CANNED BEER

BLUE MOON

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

BUDWEISER

$5.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

GUINESS

$6.00

HEINEKEN N/A

$5.50

RIVERWEST N/A

$5.50

MILLER GENUINE DRAFT

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

MODELLO

$5.00

MICHALOB ULTRA

$5.00

SELTZERS

CARBLISS

$6.00

WHITE CLAW

$6.00

HIGH NOON

$6.00

COCKTAILS

DRAFT OLD FASHION - TUB

$7.00Out of stock

DRAFT OLD FASHION - PINT

$10.00Out of stock

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$12.00

Dragon Fire Strawberry

$6.50

Dragon Fire Apple

$6.50

VODKA

1 RAIL VODKA

$5.00+

360 BLUE RASPBERRY

$5.50+

360 DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$5.50+

360 HUCKLEBERRY

$5.50+

360 MANGO

$5.50+

360 PEACH

$5.50+

360 PINEAPPLE

$5.50+

360 RED DELICIOUS

$5.50+

360 WATERMELON

$5.50+

ABSOLUT

$6.50+

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.50+

CHOPIN

$7.00+

DEEP EDDY CRANBERRY

$6.50+

DEEP EDDY LEMON

$6.50+

DEEP EDDY LIME

$6.50+

DEEP EDDY ORANGE

$6.50+

DEEP EDDY RUBY RED

$6.50+

DEEP EDDY SWEET TEA

$6.50+

GREY GOOSE

$6.50+

KETTLE ONE

$7.00+

KETTLE ONE PEACH

$7.00+

LIME VODKA

$5.50+

TITO'S

$7.00+

WESTERN SONS - BLUEBERRY

$5.50+

WESTERN SONS - PRICKLY PEAR

$5.50+

GIN

1 RAIL GIN

$5.00+

BEEFEATER

$6.50+

HENDRICKS

$6.50+

ROKU

$7.00+

TANQUERAY

$6.50+

BOURBON / WHISKEY / RYE

1 RAIL WHISKEY

$5.00+

AMADOR CABERNET BOURBON

$7.00+

AMADOR CHARDONNAY BOURBON

$7.00+

BALCONES BABY BLUE WHISKY

$7.00+

BARDSTOWN FUSION BOURBON

$8.00+

BLANTON'S BOURBON

$15.00+

BLANTON'S GOLD

$35.00+

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$8.00+

BULLEIT 10 YEAR

$9.00+

BULLEIT BOURBON

$7.00+

BULLEIT RYE

$7.00+

CALUMET 8 YEAR BOURBON

$8.00+

CARIBOU CROSSING BOURBON

$15.00+

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$6.50+

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$6.50+

CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY

$6.50+

E.H. TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL BOURBON

$30.00+

E.H. TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL RYE

$35.00+

E.H. TAYLOR SMALL BATCH BOURBON

$14.00+

E.H. TAYLOR UNFILTERED UNCUT BOURBON

$40.00+

EAGLE RARE 10 YEAR BOURBON

$15.00+

EIGHT & SAND BOURBON

$8.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF

$12.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG TOASTED BARREL

$12.00+

EVAN WILLIAMS SINGLE BARREL

$8.00+

FOUR ROSES

$7.00+

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL BOURBON

$9.00+

GEORGE DICKEL BARREL SELECT

$10.00+

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$8.00+

INGRAM BOURBON

$12.00+

INGRAM RYE

$12.00+

J. HENRY BOURBON

$9.00+

JACK DANIEL'S APPLE

$6.00+

JACK DANIEL'S BONDED

$8.00+

JACK DANIEL'S FIRE

$6.00+

JACK DANIEL'S TRIPLE MASH

$8.00+

JACK DANIEL'S WHISKEY

$6.00+

JAMESON

$6.00+

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$6.00+

JIM BEAM DEVIL'S CUT

$6.00+

KESSLER WHISKEY

$6.00+

KNOB CREEK

$7.50+

KURVBALL BBQ WHISKEY

$6.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$6.50+

MCKENNA 10 YEAR BOURBON

$10.00+

MICHTER'S BOURBON

$9.00+

MICHTER'S RYE 10 YEAR

$28.00+

MICHTER'S TOASTED BARREL

$20.00+

MILAM & GREEN BOURBON

$9.00+

MILAM & GREENE RYE

$12.00+

MILAM & GREENE SINGLE BARREL BOURBON

$10.00+

OLD ELK BOURBON

$12.00+

OLD FORESTER 1870 BOURBON

$8.00+

OLD FORESTER 1897 BOURBON

$9.00+

OLD FORESTER 1910 BOURBON

$8.00+

OLD FORESTER 1920 BOURBON

$9.00+

PAPPY VANWINKLE 12 YEAR BOURBON

$60.00+

PARKER'S HERITAGE 11 YEAR WHISKEY

$30.00+

PIGGYBACK RYE

$9.00+

PINHOOK HIGH PROOF

$9.00+

RABBIT HOLE DARERINGER BOURBON

$12.00+

RABBIT HOLE HEIGOLD BOURBON

$9.00+

REBEL 100 BOURBON

$8.00+

RIEGER'S KANSAS CITY WHISKEY

$8.00+

RIEGER'S RYE

$12.00+

SAZARAC RYE

$7.00+

WHISTLEPIG 10 YEAR RYE

$12.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00+

YELLOW ROSE BOURBON

$9.00+

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$6.50

SCOTCH

AUCHENTOSHAN 12 YEAR

$11.00+

DEWARS

$7.00+

GLENLIVET 12 YEAR

$10.00+

GLENMORANGIE 10 YEAR

$12.00+

LAGAVULIN

$12.00+

MACALLAN 12 YEAR

$12.00+

ARDBEEG 5 YEAR

$8.00+

RUM

1 RAIL RUM

$5.00+

BACARDI

$6.00+

BACARDI LIMON

$6.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN APPLE

$6.00+

CRUZAN

$6.00+

MEYERS

$6.50+

RUMHAVEN

$6.00+

TEQUILA

1 RAIL TEQUILA

$5.00+

CASAMIGOS

$9.00+

KOMOS ROSE TEQUILA

$15.00+

LIQUEURS

Dr Cherry

$5.00

Dr McGillicuddy

$5.00

Dr Vanilla

$5.00

Train Shot

$1.00

Irish Cream

$5.00

RED WINE BY THE GLASS

CABERNET

$7.00

PINOT NOIR

$7.00

RED BLEND

$7.00

WHITE WINE BY THE GLASS

CHARDONNAY

$7.00Out of stock

PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

RIESLING

$7.00

MOSCATO

$7.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

BRUNCH DRINKS

Mimosa

$7.00

Order up to two flavors

BBQ Bloody Mary

$7.00

House made bloody mary mix shaken with kurvball BBQ Whiskey

Bloody Mary

$7.00

House made bloody mary mix shaken with vodka

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Mimosa Refill

RETAIL

SHIRTS

DEPOT - T-SHIRT

$20.00

DEPOT - JERSEY SHIRT

$30.00

DEPOT - FISHING SHIRT

$30.00

DEPOT - CARTHARTT

$60.00

DEPOT - HOODY

$35.00

DEPOT - WOMEN'S V NECK

$16.00

HATS

DEPOT - HAT

$25.00

DEPOT - BEANIE

$25.00

MISC.

DEPOT - PATCH

$3.00

DEPOT - PINT GLASS

$6.00

DEPOT - GREETING CARD

$3.00

DEPOT - POST CARD

$2.00

CONDUCTOR'S CLUB

$25.00

FOXY PEDALER

1 DOMESTIC

$3.50

3 DOMESTICS

$10.00

1 PREMIUM

$4.50

3 PREMIUMS

$13.00

1 SELTZER

$5.50

3 SELTZERS

$15.00

1 BADGER SELTZER

$7.00

2 BADGER SELTZER

$13.00

1 BREWSKI

$7.00

2 BREWSKIS

$10.00

1 RIVERWEST NA

$4.50

3 RIVERWEST

$13.00

1 RED BULL

$3.50

1 GATORADE

$3.00

1 SODA

$2.50

BANQUET

BANQUET APPS

ARTISAN CHEESE BOARD

$75.00+

BEER CHEESE FONDUE

$45.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$60.00+

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$95.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$125.00

CHIPS AND PICO

$22.00

CHIPS N' DIP

$22.00

CRAB RANGOONS

$125.00+

CREAMY ARTICHOKE DIP

$45.00

FRUIT PLATTER

$50.00+

GUACAMOLE

$45.00

JALAPENO POPPERS

$150.00

MEATBALLS

$125.00

MINI QUICHE ASSORTED

$80.00

PACKERLAND PLATTER

$60.00+

PORK BELLY ENDS

$150.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$225.00

TACO DIP

$25.00+

VEGETABLE PLATTER

$110.00

BANQUET SOUP / SALADS

BANQUET CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

BANQUET SOUTHWEST SALAD

$16.00

BANQUET BEED SALAD

$16.00

BANQUET TACO BAR

TACO BAR

$17.00

SHRIMP TACO BAR

$24.00

STEAK TACO BAR

$24.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$125.00

GUACAMOLE

$45.00

BEER CHEESE FONDUE

$45.00

BANQUET ENTREES

BANQ BLACKENED SALMON

$40.00

BANQ HERB SALMON

$35.00

BANQ BAKED HADDOCK

$27.00

BANQ PARM BAKED HADDOCK

$27.00

BANQ TENDERLOIN

$45.00

BANQ SHORT RIB

$32.00

BANQ CHICKEN MARSALA

$25.00

BANQ BOURBON CHICKEN

$25.00

BANQUET PIZZAS

BANQ SUPREME

$35.00

BANQ WHITE CHICKEN

$35.00

BANQ WISCO CHEESE

$32.00

BANQ MEAT LOVERS

$35.00

BANQ BEER BARREL

$35.00

BANQUET BEVERAGES

CHAMPAGNE BOTTLE

$18.00

DRINK TICKETS

$6.50

1/2 BARREL DOMESTIC

$350.00

1/2 BARREL CRAFT

$550.00

BANQUET BRUNCH

QUICHE

$30.00

MINI QUICHE ASSORTED

$80.00

FRUIT PLATTER

$50.00+

PEARL SUGAR WAFFLES

$125.00

CHEESY POTATOES

$35.00

BANQUET DESSERTS

BITE-SIZE CHEESECAKE

$2.50

BANQUET FEES

ROOM RENTAL

$250.00

PROJECTION SCREEN

$35.00

LINEN FEE

$8.00

CANDLE FEE

$50.00

ROUND TABLES

$100.00

LINEN WRAPPED SILVERWARE

$0.75