The Diner - Tyler 7924 S Broadway Ave
Featured Items
- Bacon(2)$3.95
- Breakfast Tacos
Made with fresh eggs, cheese and your choice of meat: sausage, chorizo, bacon, brisket, potato, chicken$10.45
- Diner Buttermilk Pancakes
Enjoy 3 of our pancakes by themselves or build a meal around them with our add on menu. You can also substitute a short stack with any breakfast combo meal$8.99
Breakfast Menu
Pancakes & More
- Create Your Own$9.99
- Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
2 Our multi-grain pancakes cooked with candied pecans and topped with vanilla icing cinnamon, whipped cream and caramel$10.99
- Dinner Stuffed French Toast
Scrambled eggs, chopped sausage, and cheese between two slices of our famous french toast with your choice of potatoes$10.99
- Diner French Toast
Texas monthly says it's one of the best$9.99
- Diner Buttermilk Pancakes
Enjoy 3 of our pancakes by themselves or build a meal around them with our add on menu. You can also substitute a short stack with any breakfast combo meal$8.99
- Multi-Grain Pancakes
3 Our multi-grain pancakes are a healthy option. A guilt-free pleasure$9.99
- Chicken & Waffles
Our famous Texas waffle topped with three chicken strips$11.99
- Avocado Toast
Local favorites. Two slices of sourdough covered with fresh guacamole, two eggs, and two pieces of bacon$12.45
- Dinner Texas Waffle
Our thick Texas buttermilk waffle is great by itself. Build a meal around it with our add on menu$8.99
- Red Velvet Waffle
Our Texas shaped red velvet waffle, topped with vanilla icing and chocolate chips$10.99
- Banana Pudding Waffle
Our Texas shaped waffle topped with banana pudding, bananas, whip cream and vanilla wafers$10.99
- Strawberry Cheese Cake French Toast$10.99
Healthy & Trendy
- Power Breakfast Wrap
Scrambled egg whites with turkey sausage, turkey bacon, fresh spinach, mushroom, onions, and avocado wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with fruit salad$11.95
- Healthy Breakfast Combo
Choice of turkey bacon or turkey sausage and served with two scrambled egg whites, side of sliced avocado, and bowl of oatmeal topped with bananas$11.95
- Breakfast Tostada
Two crispy fried corn tortillas with freshly made guacamole, two eggs, chorizo, and topped with cilantro$10.95
- Chicken Fried Steak Bowl
Local favorites. Chicken fried steak stacked on a bed of crispy hashbrowns smothered with homemade country style gravy topped with two eggs cooked to your liking. Served with choice of bread. Beef provided locally by cut beef$12.95
Diner Omelets
- Vegetable Omelet
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Freshly sautéed spinach, onion, mushrooms and topped with a grilled tomato$11.99
- Seafood Omelet
Blackened tilapia served with etouffee sauce and blackened shrimp$13.99
- Brisket Omelet
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. A quarter pound of our slow roasted brisket sautéed with diced onion and bell pepper. This ain't BBQ!$12.99
- Meat Lover's Omelet
We take bacon, ham and sausage, and prepare a carnivore special with this omelet$12.99
- Garden Omelet
Turkey sausage with steamed broccoli, spinach, and tomatoes. Cooked in egg whites and served with fresh arcadian salad$11.95
- Vegetable Egg-White Frittata
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Spinach, mushroom and onion cooked in egg white and topped with grilled tomatoes in place of potatoes$12.99
- Denver Omelet
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. This classic mix of sautéed onion, bell pepper and ham with your choice of cheese satisfies the healthiest appetite$12.59
- Egg White Meat Lover's
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Turkey sausage and turkey bacon cooked in egg white and served with fresh fruit makes this a healthy breakfast$12.99
- Andouille Sausage
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Cajun meets southwest with a quarter pound of sliced andouille sausage and a whole poblano pepper, makes this an outstanding breakfast omelet$12.99
- Chicken Fried Steak
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Our chicken fried steak, diced and cooked inside our omelet with your choice of cheese$12.99
- Green Chile Chicken
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. We place a grilled diced chicken breast in your omelet with a whole poblano pepper to make a spicy. Healthy high-protein dish$12.99
- Chorizo Omelet
Chorizo sautéed with jalapeños and onions, choice of cheese with your choice of potato and choice of bread$12.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Filled with fresh pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, topped with salsa, fried corn tortillas and served with grilled tomatoes in place of potatoes$12.99
- Diner Custom Omelet
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Start with our omelet, your choice of cheese, potato and bread and add any other ingredients you would like from the list below for only 1.75 an item$9.99
Diner Benedicts
- Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon topped with poached or fried eggs and smothered in hollandaise sauce$11.99
- Vegetable Benedict
Mushrooms, onions and fresh spinach sautéed and laid on top of grilled tomatoes, topped with poached or fried eggs and smothered in hollandaise sauce$11.99
- California Benedict
Local favorites. Tomatoes, fresh spinach, bacon, with fried or poached eggs topped with hollandaise. Served with a side of avocado$13.99
- Crabcake Benedict
Two crab cakes grilled and placed on top of grilled tomatoes band topped with poached or fried eggs$13.99
- East Texas Eggs Benedict
Our buttery biscuit halved, with two eggs any style, two pieces of pan sausage, smothered in our cream gravy$11.99
- Chicken Fried Steak Benedict
Local favorites. Chicken fried steak on a biscuit with choice of fried eggs smothered in cream gravy$13.99
Combination Plates
- Combo #1
Served with sausage, andouille sausage, bacon, turkey sausage or turkey bacon$9.99
- Combo #2$8.99
- Combo #3$12.99
- Combo #4$11.99
- Combo #5.
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, 2 links, or any combination totaling 6 pieces of meat$12.99
- Combo #6. One of Each
One egg and your choice of bacon or sausage with your potato and bread$7.99
- Combo #7
Waffle is the sub for bread and potatoes$12.99
- The Iron Man
Local favorites. Three eggs any style, with a ham steak, two bacon, hashbrowns and two pancakes (bread not included)$13.99
Skillets & Tacos
- Breakfast Tacos
Made with fresh eggs, cheese and your choice of meat: sausage, chorizo, bacon, brisket, potato, chicken$10.45
- South of the Border Chorizo Skillet
The perfect breakfast bowl starts with a bed of crispy skillet potatoes topped with two eggs cooked to your liking, pico de gallo, chorizo, avocado, cilantro, served with corn or flour tortillas$11.95
- East Texas Skillet
Local favorites. Chopped bacon, diced sausage and skillet potatoes in cream gravy, two eggs any style and bread$12.99
- Louisiana Skillet
Andouille sausage, skillet potatoes, etouffee sauce, topped with blackened tilapia & shrimp, eggs and bread$13.99
- Migas Skillet
Two eggs scramble loaded with corn tortilla strips, pico, poblano, pepper jack cheese topped with avocado slices, served with hashbrowns, tortillas and homemade salsa$11.99
- Brisket Breakfast Burrito
Local favorites. Our homemade smoked brisket, seasoned skillet potatoes, roasted poblanos, eggs rolled in a big tortilla and topped with our homemade queso and pico de gallo$12.99
- Single Taco$3.50
Add On
- Bacon(2)$3.95
- Sausage(2)$3.95
- Bacon(1)$2.25
- Sausage(1)$2.25
- Turkey Sausage(2)$3.95
- Turkey Bacon(2)$3.95
- 1 Pancake$2.95
- 1 French Toast$2.95
- Short Stack(2)$5.75
- French Toast(4)$5.75
- Add Bread$2.25
- Add 2 Eggs$3.25
- Add 1 Egg$1.95
- Cinnamon Roll$3.95
- Add Avocado$3.50
- Add Queso$3.50
- Oatmeal Bowl$4.25
- Oatmeal w/ Fruit$6.75
- Grits$2.95
- Links(2)$3.95
- Link(1)$2.25
- Hashbrown$2.75
- Skillet Potatoes$2.75
- Ham Steak$4.75
- Chicken Breast$4.75
- Hamburger Patty$4.75
- Add Waffle$6.75
Lunch Menu
Appetizers
- Mini Waffle Sampler
Red velvet, banana pudding, cinnamon roll$9.99
- Fresh Fruit Bowl$9.99
- Sausage Biscuit Starter
3 pieces. Served with gravy$9.99
- Fried Pickles(24)$9.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes(12)$9.99
- Queso Fries
Local favorites$9.99
- Donut Holes(12)
12 pieces. Choose 3 toppings$9.99
- Chicken Fried Bacon(3)
3 pieces$9.99
- Bacon Cheese Fries$9.99
- Loaded Mac and Cheese w/ fried chicken$12.95
- Onion Rings(24)$9.99
Soup & Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Grilled or chicken fried chicken on top of romaine, tossed in Caesar dressing with red onions, croutons and Parmesan$9.99
- Diner Tossed Salad
Fit bite by fit city Tyler. Arcadian mix, spinach and iceberg with tomatoes, chopped egg, bacon, shredded cheese and croutons$5.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
This house favorite is made with diced chicken, onions, tomatoes, American cheese, corn, and topped with corn tortilla strips$5.99
- Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine spinach mix, tomato, boiled egg, red onions, bacon, ham, cheddar cheese and avocado$10.99
Diner Tacos
Diner Burgers
- Build Your Own Burger
Seared to seal in flavor, we use kosher salt and pepper to bring out the taste of this burger$10.95
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
- Diner Patty Melt
Our chop steak with grilled onions, Swiss cheese on rye$12.95
- Mushroom Burger
Served with Swiss cheese$12.95
- Mac & Cheese Fried Jalapeño Burger$12.95
Diner Sandwiches
- Diner Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Local favorites. Grilled chicken breast with avocado and chipotle dressing topped with bacon and melted pepper jack cheese on a jalapeño bun$11.95
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Our famous chicken fried steak on toasted bread$12.95
- Diner BLT
Four slices of bacon with lettuce and tomato$9.99
- Diner Chicken Club
Chicken breast, ham, bacon, Cheddar and fixings$11.99
- Mix 'Em Up
Half a grilled cheese sandwich, soup, or salad. Choose any two items$9.99
Entrées
- Chicken Fried Steak
Beef cutlet locally sourced from cutbeef freshly breaded and cooked when you order$12.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Beef cutlet locally sourced from chicken freshly breaded and cooked when you order$12.95
- Diner Chicken Breast
Chicken breast prepared grilled or blackened$12.95
- Grilled Tilapia
A fish fillet prepared either blackened or with kosher salt and pepper$12.95
- Diner Chopped Steak
Our burger without the bun, grilled how you like, covered with onions or mushrooms. Hold the gravy to make it gluten free$12.95
Sides
- Skillet Potatoes$4.00
- Hashbrown$4.00
- Green Beans$4.00
- Corn$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes
With bacon & cheese$5.50
- Loaded Hash Browns
With onions, bacon, & cheese$5.50
- Fried Pickles(12)$5.50
- Fried Green Beans$5.50
- Mac & Cheese(side)$5.50
- Fried Green Tomatoes(6)$5.50
- Tossed Salad$5.50
- Onion Rings(12)$5.50
- Fruit Salad$5.50
- Grilled Tomatoes(3)$4.00
Drinks
All Drinks
- Water
- Fountain Drinks or Tea$2.98
- Coffee$2.98
- Arnold Palmer$3.98
- Large Juice$3.98
- Small Juice$3.15
- Juice Refill$1.50
- Large Milk$4.75
- Small Milk$3.75
- Milk Refill$1.95
- Topo Chico$4.25
- Hot Tea Bag$3.95
- Extra Tea Bag$2.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Espresso Shot$2.75
- Hot Mocha$6.50
- Iced Mocha$6.50
- Ice caramel Macchiato$6.50
- Hot caramel Macchiato$6.50
- Iced hazelnut Latte$6.50
- Hot hazelnut Latte$6.50
- Hot Cappuccino$6.50
- Americano$6.50
- Kid Drink$1.98
Catering Menu
Breakfast Cater
- Country Breakfast
Scramble eggs w/ cheese, bacon, sausage, skillet potatoes, biscuits and gravy.$11.95
- Omelet Station
Our live Omelet Station: we take every fresh ingredients from the restaurant to your place , make each omelet to order, served with bacon, sausage, skillet potato, biscuits and gravy.$13.95
- Quiche and Fruit
1 piece of quiche, choose from(sausage, ham, vegetable or East Texas casserole, served with our freshly cut fruit salad$8.95
- Breakfast Tacos(12)$32.00
- Cinnamon Rolls(12)$38.00
- Fruit Bowls$80.00
- Medium Fruit$55.00
- Pancakes(2) and Bacon(2)$7.95
- French Toast(2) and Bacon(2)$7.95
Lunch or Dinner Caters
- Chopped Steak with mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll$11.95
- King Ranch Chcken,Salad,Green Beans and chips$9.95
- Grilled and blacked Chicken w/ rice pilaf and grilled veggies$10.95
- Blackened Tilapia w/ rice pilaf and grilled veggies$11.95
- Chicken smothered in a creamy spinach sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans$12.25
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich w/ chips$10.95
- Burger Bar w/ skillet potatoes$11.95
- Beef and Chicken Fajita Bar with Spanish rice and black beans$26.95
- Chicken and Beef taco bar w/ Spanish rice and black beans$12.95