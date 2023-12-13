The Dingle House Irish Pub
Apps
- Pretzel Bites$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese
- Growler Pretzel Bites$11.00
Served with Beer Cheese
- Irish Egg Rolls$12.00
Corned Beef, Cabbage, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
Served with Pita Bread
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Served with House Ranch Dressing
- Chicken Tenders$13.00
Grilled or Fried, BBQ or Honey Mustard
- Chicken Tender Platter$17.00
Grilled or Fried, BBQ or Honey Mustard, Wedges
- Wings$15.00
Bone-in with choice of Bourbon BBQ, Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Spicy Garlic, or Volcanic, Celery and choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
- Jack Cheese Sticks$11.00
Pepperjack Cheese, served with Marinara
- Loaded Wedges$12.00
Potato Wedges, Bacon, Tomato, Green Onion, Ranch and Beer Cheese
Salads
- Dingle House Salad$12.00
Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Golden Raisns, Maple Balsamic Dressing
- Celtic Chicken Salad$17.00
Fried Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Bacon, Tortilla Strips and Ranch Dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, and Caesar Dressing
Irish Fare
- Fish and Chips$20.00
Fried Haddock, Potato Wedges, Slaw and Tarter Sauce
- 1/2 Fish and Chips$15.00
Fried Haddock, Potato Wedges, Slaw and Tarter Sauce
- Bangers and Mash$18.00
Irish Sausage, Garlic Mash, Sauteed Onions, Broccoli, and Demi-Glace
- Shepherd's Pie$18.00
Seasoned Beef and Lamb, Peas, Carrots, Onions, Garlic Mash and a Dinner Roll
- Irish Meatloaf$18.00
Beef and Corned Beef mix, Onions, Peppers, Bacon, Garlic Mash, Broccoli, served with choice of Demi-Glace or BBQ
- Corned Beef and Cabbage$16.00
Corned Beef, Cabbage, Garlic Mash, and Horseradish Cream Sauce
Plates
- Chicken and Waffle$15.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo, Waffle, Bacon Bits and Buttermilk Maple Syrup
- Fish Tacos$15.00
Broiled Haddock, Lettuce, Pineapple Salsa and Cilanto Lime Sauce, served wth Wedges
- Salmon Entree$24.00
8oz Filet with Dill Cream Sauce, Rice Pilaf, and Asparagus
- Sirloin$30.00
12oz Steak, Garlic Mash and Asparagus
- Mango Habanero Pork Chop$17.00
2-4oz Boneless Pork Chops, Mango Habanero Sauce, Garlic Mash and Broccoli
- Balsamic Glazed Chicken$16.00
2 Grilled Chicken Breasts, Balsamic Glaze, Rice Pilaf and Broccoli
Flatbread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread$15.00
Garlic Oil, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone, topped with Ranch Dressing
- Veggie Flatbread$13.00
Garlic Oil, Spinach, Banana Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone, Tomatoes, Onions and Mushrooms
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$15.00
Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Shredded Mozarella and Provolone, Green Onions, Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing
- Reuben Flatbread$15.00
1000 Island, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone
Sandwiches
- Pub Burger$15.00
8oz Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and your choice of Cheese
- Bourbon Burger$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Bacon and Bourbon BBQ
- Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef or Turkey, Sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island
- Fish Sandwich$15.00
Fried Haddock on Toasted Rye, Shredded Lettuce, served with Slaw and Tarter Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Swiss and choice of Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing
- BLT$12.00
Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar and Mayo
- Pastrami$15.00
Grilled Pastrami, Brown Mustard, Coleslaw, and Swiss on a Pretzel Bun
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing and Parmesan Cheese in a Spinach Tortilla
- Turkey Wrap$13.00
Delli Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, Bacon and Mayo in a Spinach Tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella and Provolone, in a Spinach Tortilla
Sides
- Wedges$4.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Garlic Mash$4.00
- Rice Pilaf$4.50
- Broccoli$4.50
- Pub Slaw$3.50
- Asparagus$5.00
- Fruit$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
- Side House Salad$7.00
Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Candied Pecans, Golden Raisns, Maple Balsamic Dressing
- Side Cabbage$4.00
- Sub House Salad$5.00
- Sub Caesar Salad$5.00
- Loaded Mash$5.00
- Sd Loaded Wedges$7.00
Dessert
- Caramel Apple Bread Pudding$9.00
Served with Ice Cream and Whipped Cream, topped with Caramel
- Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00Out of stock
Served with Ice Cream and Whipped Cream, Topped with Caramel and Chocolate
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie$9.00
Topped with Chocolate Sauce
- New York Cheesecake$9.00
Topped with Raspberry Sauce
- Ice Cream$3.00