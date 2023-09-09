The Dirty Italian - Southie
Popular Items
Talya's Dirty Italian
Peppered Ham, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Hot Mix, Asiago cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, EVOO & Vinegar
PESTOlano
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Arugula, and Pesto Dressing
The DOM
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Melted Asiago & Pecorino Cheese, Fresh Arugula, & Lemon Dressing
Hot Sandwiches
Carnivore
Roast Beef with melted Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Choice of Horseradish or Garden Dressing
Kickin' Chicken
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Kickin’ Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato
Eddie Boy's Eggplant
Fried Eggplant, Homemade Marinara, and Melted Mozzarella
Hometown Hero
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Melted American Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard with Lettuce & Tomato
The Boss
Italian Sweet or Hot Sausage, Homemade Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella
Southie Special
Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella
Chicken Pahm
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Marinara Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella
Cold Sandwiches
Downtown
Roast Beef with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and EVOO & Vinegar
The Frigo Classic
Deluxe Ham, Mortadella, Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami, Banana Peppers, Sharp Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar
Old Colony
Deluxe Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, & Honey Mustard with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Iron Works
Boar’s Head Turkey, Deluxe Ham, Muenster cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Garden Dressing
Joe's Panino
Imported Prosciutto, Cured Capicola, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar
The Red Line
Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Hot Mix, Sharp Provolone Cheese, and Choice of Dressing
Mother Theresa's Turkey
Boar’s Head Turkey, Asiago Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Choice of Dressing
The Godmother
Cracked Peppermill Turkey, Dill Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garden Dressing
The Godfather
Boar’s Head Turkey, Imported Prosciutto, Asiago Cheese, & Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar
Sal's Chicken Salad
Fresh Chicken Salad, Chopped Cranberries, Celery, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Muenster Cheese and Tomatoes
Castle Island Tuna Salad
White Tuna Salad, Celery, Pickles, Asiago Cheese, Fresh Arugula, and Tomatoes
The TD Garden
Chopped Marinated Eggplant, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, and Melted Provolone Cheese
Roma
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO, & Balsamic Glaze
Create Your Own!
Select any 2 meats with choice of cheese