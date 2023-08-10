FOOD

Starters

Pork Belly Stuffed Empanaadas

$6.99Out of stock

Black Eye Pea Hummus

$7.99

Soft Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$7.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

Braised Pork Loaded Poutine

$11.99

Yucca Fries

$6.99

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Trio Sliders

$9.99

10" Personal Pizzas

$9.99Out of stock

Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$24.99

Sandwiches & Signatures

Braised Pork Sliders

$8.99

Braised Beef Tacos

$12.99

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.99+

Chicken Sandwich

$16.99+

Fried Rib Eye Pork Chop

$18.99

Egg Plant Stacker

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Burgers

The Distillery Brisket Burger

$17.99

The Glazed Doughnut Burger

$12.99

Lamb Burger

$15.99Out of stock

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Beyond Burger

$14.99

House Burger

$9.99

Entrees

Pasta Carbonara

$14.99

Pasta Fettucini

$14.99

Pasta W/ Meatballs

$15.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.99

Filet Mignon

$24.99

Citrus Mahi

$14.99

Sage Rubbed Chicken Thigh

$16.99Out of stock

Skirt Steak

$15.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$6.99

Yucca Fries

$6.99

Steamed Fresh Market Vegetables

$6.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Soup

Soup du Jour (B)

$6.99

Soup du Jour (C)

$2.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Tex Mexx Salad

$13.99

Desserts

Fried Bread Pudding

$9.99

Doughnut Holes and Coffee

$9.99

Double Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Latin Night

Chicken Skewers

$5.99

Steak Skewers

$6.99

Yucca

$6.99

French Fries

$3.99

Empanadas

$6.99

Taco Tuesday

3 Shrimp

$9.99

3 Chicken

$9.99

3 Braised Beef

$9.99

3 Shrimp

$9.99

3 Vegetarian

$9.99

BRUNCH

Brunch

Buttermilk Biscuit

$15.99

Strawberry and Banana Stuffed French Toast

$14.99

Cast Iron Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Steak Ranchero

$24.99

Granola Fruit and Yogurt

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Grits

$18.99

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Corned Beef Hash Scambler

$15.00

Egg Benny with Canadian Bacon

$15.00

Waffle Hangover Sandwich

$16.00

Brunch Pizza

$14.99

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Biscuit

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Black Beans

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.99

BAR

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon (D)

$7.00

Blue Point IPA (D) 9% ABV

$8.00

Bud Light (D)

$5.00

Funky Buddha Floridian (D)

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness (D)

$8.00

Heinekin (D)

$6.50

Hollywood Mango IPA (D)

$7.00Out of stock

Islamorada (D)

$7.00

Jai Alai (D) 7.5% ABV

$7.00

Lagunitas (D)

$7.00

Michelob Ultra (D)

$5.00

Modelo (D)

$6.00

Peroni (D)

$6.00

Shipyard Pumpkin (D)

$7.00

Space Dust (D) 9% ABV

$7.00

Stella (D)

$7.00

Veza Sur (D)

$7.00

Yeungling (D)

$5.00

Brahama

$5.00

Bud Light (B)

$6.00

Budweiser (B)

$6.00

Coors Light (B)

$6.00

Corona (B)

$7.00

Corona Light (B)

$7.00

Guinness Stout (B)

$6.00

Heinken (B)

$7.00

Heinken 00 (B)

$6.00

Heinken Light (B)

$7.00

Laguanitas (B)

$8.00

Michelob Ultra (B)

$6.00

Miller Lite (B)

$6.00

Modelo (B)

$7.00Out of stock

Presidente (B)

$7.00

Stella (B)

$7.00

Bud Light Bucket

$18.00

Budweiser bucket

$18.00

Coors Light bucket

$18.00

Michelob Ultra bucket

$18.00

Miller Lite bucket

$12.00

Braham bucket

$15.00

Corona bucket

$22.00

Corona Light bucket

$22.00

Heineken bucket

$22.00

Heineken Light bucket

$22.00

Presidente bucket

$22.00

Stella bucket

$22.00

Bud Light

$9.00

Floridian Pitcher

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Pitcher

$9.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.00

Veza Sur Pitcher

$5.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$9.00

Heineken Pitcher

$15.00

Stella Pitcher

$15.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$15.00

Peroni Pitcher

$15.00

Modelo Pitcher

$15.00

Islamorda Pitcher

$5.00

Bottle Service

Jameson Bottle

$100.00

Johnny Walker Black Bottle

$105.00

Brunch Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

Royal Rhino Bottle

$25.99

Titos Bottle

$100.00

5 Red Bulls

$25.00

Grey Goose Bottle

$120.00

Cachaca

$55.00

Well Vodka

$55.00

Well Gin

$55.00

Well Tequila

$55.00

Well Whiskey

$55.00

Well Bourbon

$55.00

Cider

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Angry Orchard (D)

$6.00

Classic Cocktails