The Distillery Deerfield 1825 W Hillsboro Blvd
FOOD
Starters
Sandwiches & Signatures
Burgers
Entrees
Sides
BRUNCH
Brunch
Buttermilk Biscuit
$15.99
Strawberry and Banana Stuffed French Toast
$14.99
Cast Iron Blueberry Pancakes
$13.00
Steak Ranchero
$24.99
Granola Fruit and Yogurt
$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp and Grits
$18.99
Avocado Toast
$12.00
Corned Beef Hash Scambler
$15.00
Egg Benny with Canadian Bacon
$15.00
Waffle Hangover Sandwich
$16.00
Brunch Pizza
$14.99
BAR
Beer
Angry Orchard
$6.00
Blue Moon (D)
$7.00
Blue Point IPA (D) 9% ABV
$8.00
Bud Light (D)
$5.00
Funky Buddha Floridian (D)
$7.00Out of stock
Guinness (D)
$8.00
Heinekin (D)
$6.50
Hollywood Mango IPA (D)
$7.00Out of stock
Islamorada (D)
$7.00
Jai Alai (D) 7.5% ABV
$7.00
Lagunitas (D)
$7.00
Michelob Ultra (D)
$5.00
Modelo (D)
$6.00
Peroni (D)
$6.00
Shipyard Pumpkin (D)
$7.00
Space Dust (D) 9% ABV
$7.00
Stella (D)
$7.00
Veza Sur (D)
$7.00
Yeungling (D)
$5.00
Brahama
$5.00
Bud Light (B)
$6.00
Budweiser (B)
$6.00
Coors Light (B)
$6.00
Corona (B)
$7.00
Corona Light (B)
$7.00
Guinness Stout (B)
$6.00
Heinken (B)
$7.00
Heinken 00 (B)
$6.00
Heinken Light (B)
$7.00
Laguanitas (B)
$8.00
Michelob Ultra (B)
$6.00
Miller Lite (B)
$6.00
Modelo (B)
$7.00Out of stock
Presidente (B)
$7.00
Stella (B)
$7.00
Bud Light Bucket
$18.00
Budweiser bucket
$18.00
Coors Light bucket
$18.00
Michelob Ultra bucket
$18.00
Miller Lite bucket
$12.00
Braham bucket
$15.00
Corona bucket
$22.00
Corona Light bucket
$22.00
Heineken bucket
$22.00
Heineken Light bucket
$22.00
Presidente bucket
$22.00
Stella bucket
$22.00
Bud Light
$9.00
Floridian Pitcher
$5.00
Michelob Ultra Pitcher
$9.00
Shipyard Pumpkin
$5.00
Veza Sur Pitcher
$5.00
Yuengling Pitcher
$9.00
Heineken Pitcher
$15.00
Stella Pitcher
$15.00
Blue Moon Pitcher
$15.00
Peroni Pitcher
$15.00
Modelo Pitcher
$15.00
Islamorda Pitcher
$5.00