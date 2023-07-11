The District 313 N 1st Avenue

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Huckleberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan Cream Soda

$4.00

Bolan Root Beer

$4.00

Spindrift Lime

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00

Dry Soda Rainier Cherry

$4.25

Dry Soda Cucumber

$4.25

Dry Soda Lavender

$4.25

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.75

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.75

Wildwonder

$5.00

Jones Berry Soda

$4.00

Jones Orange Soda

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Canned Cocktails

Mojito

$6.50

Jack Daniels & Coke

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Bombay & Tonic

$6.50

Svedka

$6.50

Schilling Hard Cider

$6.50

Hard Seltzer

$6.50

503 Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Happy Hour

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Canned Beer

$5.50

Draft Beer

$5.50

Frisk Riesling

$8.00

All Day Menu

Soups & Appetizers

French Onion Soup (cup)

$8.00

Crouton, Gruyere Cheese

French Soup (bowl)

$10.00

Grilled Apples with Prosciutto

$14.00

Topped with Goat Cheese & Pecans, Drizzled with Spiced Apricot Honey

The District Melted Cheese Pot

$15.00

Our 8 Cheese Blend with Garlic, Red Pepper, Served with Crostini

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Topped with Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Polpetta Di Mortadella

$14.00

Two Mortadella Meatballs served on Arugula with Pistachio Pesto, Crushed Pistachios, Crispy Beets

Olive Appetizer

$14.00

Fried Green Beans

$14.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$39.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$58.00

Salads

Traditional Ceasar Salad with Anchovies

$12.00

House Made Ceasar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Anchovies

The District Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Maple Walnuts

Roasted Beet & Marinated Sheeps Milk Cheese Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens Topped with Roasted Beets, Marinated Sheep's Milk Cheese, Red Onion, Candied Pecans

Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

The District Cheeseburger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Your Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

Carmelized Onions, Creamy Dill Horseradish Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes

Jalepeno Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$19.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Served with Pomme Frittes

Grilled Chicken Pistachio Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Prosciutto & Provolone, Served with Pomme Frites

Braised Mango BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich

$18.00

Served on Chibata, Cheddar Cheese & Pickles, Pomme Frittes

Asian Cod Sandwich

$20.00

Entrees

Duck Confit with Morel Mushrooms

$29.00

Served with Saffron Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables

Shrimp, Prosciutto & Aparagus Fettucine

$32.00

Sauteed with Garlic Butter, Fresh Basil, White Wine

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

Chicken Breast in a Spicy Cream Sauce

Ribeye Steak Maitre D

$40.00

Topped with Compound Butter, Sauteed Mushrooms, Served with Roasted Potatoes

Filet Mignon with Morel Mushrooms

$39.00

Sauteed Locally Harvested Morel Mushrooms, Risotto

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Curried Scallops

$21.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Dessert

Fresh Cake Slice

$9.00

Fresh Cakes Daily

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Topped with Seasonal Berries

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Chef's Choice

Sides

Pomme Frites

$6.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Truffle Frites

$10.00

Burger Sauce

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

$2 Side

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sampler Menu

Samler Mac & Cheese Pork Belly

$5.00

Sampler Cod Slider

$6.00

Brulee Tart

$3.00

July 4th

Hot Dog

$8.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Sliders

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Truffles

Sweet Shop Amaretto Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Black Forest Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Butter Pecan Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Butter Toffee Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Cappuccino Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Carrot Cake Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Chocolate Mousse Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Christmas Fudge Lovers Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Dark Bourbon Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Double Latte Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Frosted Christmas Cut Out Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Frosted Gingerbread Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop German Chocolate Cake Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Irish Cream Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Key Lime Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Macadamia

$4.50

Sweet Shop Meyer Lemon

$4.50

Sweet Shop Champagne Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Oreo Pops

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Over The Top Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Peanut Butter Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Pecan Pie Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Rocky Road Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Strawberry Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Tiramisu Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop White Russian Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Wine Accessories

Wine Glass Small Gold Ball

$15.00

Wine Glass on Gold Pedestal

$15.00

Flute on Gold Ball

$16.00

Gold Hammered Martini Glass

$34.00

Evergreen Stemless Wine Glass

$22.00

VinOAir Wine Aerator

$20.00

IWA Champagne Stopper

$12.00

Vacuum Wine Stopper

$9.00

Wine Drip Ring

$8.00

Wine Cork Puller

$10.00

Wine Foil Cutter

$14.00

Felt Bottle Net Apple

$5.00

Felt Bottle Net Burgundy

$5.00

Felt Bottle Net Olive

$5.00

Silicone Bottle Net Lime

$10.00

Silicone Bottle Net Red

$10.00

Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials

$1.25

Dark Chocolate Coconut Haystack

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Creamy Meltaways

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Mint Meltaways

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Orange Creams

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, with sea salt

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cream

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Toffee with Almonds

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Vanilla Caramels

$0.85Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch

$1.50Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordials

$1.25

Milk Chocolate Mocha Meltaways

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Patties

$1.50

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Peanut Butter

$0.85Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Toasted Coconut Haystacks

$1.50

Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels

$0.85

Sugar Free White Frosted Almond Bark

$1.50

Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Fudge

$4.50Out of stock

Gifts

Bibol Bamboo Fruit Bowl Large

$90.00

Bibol Bamboo Dining Bowl Matte Eggshell

$30.00

Bibol Bamboo Flat Plate Eggshell

$34.00

Reine Mere Salad Cutlery

$29.00

Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Large

$32.00

Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Small

$26.00

Reine Mere Coasters L'Arbe

$25.00

Reine Mere Coasters Monstera

$16.00

Reine Mere Door Stop Cat

$19.00

Selbrae House Antler Spoons

$45.00

Selbrae House Bee Slate Cheese Board

$42.00Out of stock

Selbrae Gold Bee Cheese Knives

$55.00

Selbrae Stag Engraved Glass Set

$65.00

Savory Cutting Board Small

$42.00

Savory Cutting Board Large

$49.00

Bee Slate Cheese Board

$45.00

Sandpoint Kitchen Towel

$20.00

Books

Pacific Natural

$45.00

Wineries of the World

$55.00

Peppers of the Americas

$35.00

North Wild Kitchen

$35.00

Hunter Chef Cookbook

$30.00

Food With Friends

$25.00

Feast By Firelight

$22.00

Fermented Vegetables

$24.95

British Columbia Wine Lover's Cookbook

$30.00

A Great Party

$55.00

Bucket Beer List

$35.00

American Craft Beer Cookbook

$22.95

Mexican Keto Cookbook

$24.99

The Art of Outdoor Living

$50.00

Packaged Chocolates

Almond Roca Large

$7.00

Almond Roca Small

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Large

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Small

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Cashews

$9.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Dried Cherries

$8.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Pretzels

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Choclate Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Triple Dipped Maltballs

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Walnuts

$8.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Almonds

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Amaretto Almonds

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Amaretto Pecans

$9.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Caramel Bites

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Espresso Beans

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Gummie Bears

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Malted Milk Balls

$7.00

Milk Chocolate Pretzels

$7.00

Milk Chocolate Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cherries

$9.00

Yogurt Pretzel balls

$7.00

Yogurt Pretzels

$7.00Out of stock

Yogurt Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Foods

Gastros Calabrian Chili Salami

$15.00

Gastros Bacon & Bourbon Salami

$15.00

Terrapin Ridge Hot Habanero Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Apple Maple Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Cranberry Relish Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard

$9.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Applewood BBQ

$10.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Original

$10.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Teriyaki

$10.00

Pan's Mushroom Zesty Thai

$10.00

Rustic Bakery Sugar Cookies

$8.00

Flouwers Artisanal Crackers

$12.00

Rustic Bakery Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers

$8.00

Rustic Bakery Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers

$8.00

Rustic Bakery Meyer Lemon Shortbread

$8.00

Zia Hand Painted Olive Oil Cruet

$59.00

Flat Iron Pepper Mill

$24.00

Flat Iron Asian Red Chili Pepper

$9.00

Flat Iron Garlic Ghost Pepper

$9.00

Flat Iron Four Pepper Blend

$9.00

Flat Iron Can't Feel My Face

$24.00

Bella Cucina Olivado Olive Pesto

$18.00

Terrapin Ridge Sweet Beet & Horseradish Mustard

$10.00

Spreadable Chorizio

$12.00

Rust Belt Saucisson

$17.00

Gin & Juice Salame

$17.00

Saucisson Rouge

$17.00

Stagberry Salame

$17.00

Terrapin Ridge Dill Pickle Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Pecan Honey Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Raspberry Amaretto Preserve

$12.00

Hammitt

Hammitt B/W Contrast Large Daniel

$645.00

Hammitt Toluca Blue Large Daniel

$645.00

Hammitt Mr G Black Gold Red Zip

$595.00

Hammitt Otis Tote Mahagony Suede

$495.00

Hammitt VIP Medium Periwinkle Haze

$375.00

Hammitt 110 North Natural Grey

$215.00

Hammitt Felix Small Winter Cherry

$95.00

Hammitt Felix Small Satin Tides

$96.00

Hammitt Painted Rattle Medium Daniel

$575.00

Hammitt Charles Black Bgold Red Zip

$295.00

Hammitt VIP Medium Skyes Nubuck

$325.00

Hammitt Daniel Medium Manzanita Tan

$575.00

Hammitt Tony Small Pewter Red Zip

$245.00

Hammitt Tony Small Painted Rattle

$245.00

Hammitt Daniel Large Manzanita Tan

$645.00

Cheese Shop

Ewephoria Extra Aged Sheep Gouda

$2.60

Meredith Marinated Sheep/Goat Cheese

$19.00

Summer Milk Comte

$2.85

Moltinero

$1.80

Beemster Classic Gouda

$12.00

Beemster Vlaskaas

$12.00

Sottocenere Al Tartufo

$2.20

Balarina Extra Aged Goat Gouda

$2.60

Cambozola

$1.70

Manchego

$2.20

Ossau Iraty

$3.00

le Fromager

$1.90

Glacier Wildfire Blue

$2.00

Wine Shop

White Wine

Annabella Chardonnay

$21.00

Antica Masseria Fiano

$20.00

Averaen Chardonnay

$27.00

Blanc Pescador

$17.00

Bodegas Olivares Rosado

$20.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco

$20.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$29.00

Brotte Bais Doreen Viognier

$18.00

Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux Blanc

$19.00

Chemistry Pinot Gris

$18.00

Coelho Apreciacao Chardonnay

$45.00

Cougar Crest Albarino

$36.00

Cougar Crest Viognier

$30.00

Crios Torrontes

$15.00

Darioush Napa Valley Chardonnay

$84.00

Decibel Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Domaine Gassier Viognier

$19.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$21.00

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Efeste Evergreen Reisling

$31.00

Elephant 7 Winery Side E White

$28.00

Blend

Enzo Bartoli Cortese

$19.00

Espirit Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$32.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$27.00

Frank Family Carneros Chardonnay

$54.00

G.D. Varna Moscato d’Asti

$25.00

Granbazan Albarino

$30.00

Husch Chenin Blanc

$26.00

Husch Vineyards Chardonnay

$26.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Kimmeridgien Chadonnay

$28.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$26.00

Kuranui Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato

$22.50

Le Monde Pinot Blanc

$31.00

Lucian Lardy Chardonnay

$21.00

Marabelle Pecorino

$21.00

Mark Ryan The Vincent Chardonnay

$31.00

Morgan Chardonnay

$32.00

Mulderbosch Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Peju Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Piattelli Reserve Torontes

$21.00

Roero Arneis

$24.00

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Savee Sea Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Scarpetta Chardonnay

$45.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Scotto Family Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Seven Terraces Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Two Mountain Chardonnay

$25.00

Valravn Chardonnay

$28.00

Vire Clesse Chardonnay

$28.00

Waters Prelude White

$46.00

Wonderwall Chardonnay

$29.00

Zazou Picpol de Pinet

$20.00

Frisk Riesling

$22.00

Milou Chardonnay

$27.00

Le Garenne Sancerre Rose

$42.00

Indian Creek Dry Rose

$30.00

Castelmaure St Felix Rose

$15.00

Justin Rose

$30.00

Smak Spring Rose

$30.00

Smak Autumn Rose

$30.00

Sparkling

Allegro Lambrusco Secco

$26.00

Borgoluce Gaiante Rose Prosecco

$30.00

Collet Art Deco Champagne

$70.00

Denis Chaput Champagne

$80.00

Graham Beck, Bliss Nectar Sparkling Rose

$28.00

Mercat Cava

$20.00

Mirabelle Brut Schramsberg

$38.00

Mo Rose Poderi Morini

$22.00

Palmer & Co Champagne Brut NV

$72.00

Raventos Blanc de Nit 2018 Spain

$48.00

Rivarose Mediterranee

$22.00

Roger Goulart Coral Rose

$28.00

Scarpetta Timido Brut Rose

$18.00

Tapiz Torrontes Sparkling Wine

$28.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$80.00

Veuve Du Vernay Rose

$19.00

Voga NV Sparkling Rose

$24.00Out of stock

Smak Winter Bubbly Rose

$30.00

Red Wine

12e Mezzo Negroamaro

$18.00

1847 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Airfield Estates Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Airfield Merlot

$25.00

Airfield Reserve Merlot

$46.00

Alary VdP Rouge La Grange Daniel

$22.00

Altocedro La Consulta

$28.00

Altrocedro Ano Cero Tempranillo

$23.00

Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat

$34.00

Anne Amie Gamay

$34.00

Aresan Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Aresan Petit Verdot Blend

$17.00

Axel Carmenere

$25.00

Barons Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Barracuda Macon Vergisson La Roche

$58.00

Barrister Sangiovese Red Mountain

$56.00

Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Bodegas Olivares Altos de La Hoya

$15.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha

$20.00

Bravium Pinot Noir

$61.00

Cabin View Cabernet Franc

$49.00

Cabin View Petit Syrah

$55.00

Cabin View Red Blend

$49.00

Cabin View Syrah

$49.00

Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$18.00

Cantine Spinelli Montelpuciano d'Abbruzzo

$13.00

Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zinfandel

$29.00

CasaSmith Primativo

$24.00

Castelmaure St Felix Red

$15.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$47.00

Charles Krug Merlot

$56.00

Chateau De Cliffe Saint-Chinian Rouge

$29.00

Chateau de Haute-Serre Malbec

$35.00

Chateau De Panigon Medoc

$22.00

Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux

$18.00

Clos de Luz Massal 1945 Carmenere

$55.00

Cote Bonneville Carriage House

$70.00

Cote Bonneville Train Station Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00Out of stock

Cote Bonneville Train Station Red

$36.00

Cougar Crest Anniversary Cuvee

$40.00

Cougar Crest Block Eleven Syrah

$40.00

Cougar Crest Cabernet Franc

$40.00

Cougar Crest Malbec

$40.00

Darioush Caravan Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Dollar Bills Only Pinot Noir

$24.00

Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf Du Pape

$110.00

Domaine De Pasquiers Cotes Du Rhone

$17.00

Domaine Des Soulanes

$25.00

Domaine des Soulanes Cuvee

$25.00

Domaine Le Grands Bois Maximilien

$31.00

Dominio de Valdelacasa Consecha

$23.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$33.00

Elephant 7 Yellowbird Vineyard Grenache

$54.00

Enzo Bartoli Barbera

$24.00

Enzo Bartoli Barolo

$58.00

Enzo Bartoli Nebbiolo

$27.00

Esporao Reserva Tinto

$32.00

Familia Torres Gran Coronas Penedes

$31.00

Fiddletown Zinfandel

$29.00Out of stock

Flat Top Red Blend

$20.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Napa Valley, California

$92.00

Frank Family Pinot Noir

$56.00

G.D. Vajra Langhe Russo

$23.00

Garzon Marselan

$25.00

Garzon Reserve Tannat

$24.00

Giunto Decibel Malbec

$24.00

Grand Veneur Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$82.00

Headturner Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Red Mountain, Washington

$38.00

Hirsch Vinyards San Andreas Fault Pinot Noir

$80.00

Iris Vinyard Pinot Noir

$32.00

Italo Cescon Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

Jacques Bourguignon Pinot Noir

$15.00

Kamusha Cabernet Sauvignon Cinsault

$26.00

Ken Wright Canary Hill Pinot Noir

$85.00

Koenig Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

La Jassine Cotes Du Rhone

$24.00

La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

La Storia Zinfandel

$34.00

Larchago Crianza

$21.00

Las Nencias Family Selection Malbec

$35.00

Latium Morini Valpolicella Ripasso

$58.00

Le Coeur de la Reine Touraine Gamay

$22.00

Le Fruit Defendu

$18.00Out of stock

Le Garenne Pinot Noir

$22.00

Le Grand Ballon Tourain Rouge Gamay

$21.00

Llama Malbec Belasco De Baquedano

$20.00

Lost Chapters Pinot Noir

$45.00

Marabelle Montepulciano

$21.00

Marabelle Sangiovese Primitivo

$21.00

Marius IGP Pays d'Oc Grenache

$22.00

Mark Ryan The Shift

$39.00

Matchbook Petit Syrah

$20.00

Maysara Cyrus Pinot Noir, Momtazi Vineyard

$43.00

Maysara Jamsaed Pinot Noir

$44.00

Medianias Lisan Negro

$38.00

Meyer Family Oakville Fluffy Billows

$70.00

Morgan Cotes Du Crow

$24.00

My Favorite Neighbor

$56.00

Nexus One

$23.00

Neyers Sage Canyon

$25.00

Neyers Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$96.00

Neyers Vineyard Zinfandel Vista Luna

$35.00Out of stock

Paranormal Hawkes Bay Cabernet Franc

$45.00

Patterson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Patterson Cellars Forbidden Red

$18.00

Penfolds Bin 28 2020

$40.00Out of stock

Penfolds Bin 389 2019

$99.00

Penfolds Bin 704 2019

$98.00

Plouzeau Chinon Rive Gauche

$24.00

Poggerino Chianti Classico

$44.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$28.00

Portteus Rouge 66 Red Blend

$17.00

Proprietary Rock

$28.00

Ramsey Merlot

$26.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$40.00

Saracco Piedmont Pinot Noir

$29.00Out of stock

Saviah Cellars Big Sky Cuvee

$64.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$19.00

Senorio De P. Pecina Cosecha

$21.00

Siglo Crianza Seleccion

$20.00

Siglo Gran Reserva

$28.00

Stag's Leap "The Leap"

$129.00

Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$26.00

Tapiz Black Tears

$80.00

Tarot Rosso

$25.00

Terra D'Oro Barbera Amador

$21.00

Terra D'Orro Zinfandel

$21.00

The F Bomb Red

$18.00

Varvaglione Papale Primitivo di Manduria

$35.00

Vassal de Mercues Malbec

$28.00

Villadoria Barbaresco

$48.00

Villadoria Senatore Primo

$24.00

Volcanes Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Wonderwall Syrah

$32.00

WT Vintners Damavian Syrah Les Colline

$70.00

Xavier Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$73.00

Zazou Cotes Du Rhone

$19.00

Zuccardi Q Malbec

$29.00

Dessert Wine

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes

$37.00

Smith Woodhouse LBV Port

$39.00

Statement Colheita Porto

$42.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Tawny

$94.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV

$35.00

Trentadue Chocolate Amore

$25.00

Two Mountain Tawny Vinho Vermelho

$62.00