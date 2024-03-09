The Dog House NOLA
Food for the People
Sandwiches
- The Jindo$10.00+
Fried Chicken in A Spicy Korean Sauce w/ Kimchi Slaw and Sriracha Ranch
- The Valhund$10.00+
Pork and Beef Meatball Sub w/ Swedish Brown Gravy Sauce and Blueberry Sauce
- The Chihuahua$10.00+
A Spicy, Savory Grilled Spam Sandwich with Pineapple, Guacamole and Melted Chihuahua Cheese
- The Caesar Milan$10.00+
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, Olive Oil and Ceasar Dressing
- The Iggy$10.00+
Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Heirloom Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives and A Balsamic Reduction
- The Bankhar$10.00+
A Flavorful, Hearty Mongolian Beef Sandwich with Carrots, Green Onions, and Red Chilis
- The Catahoula$10.00+
Sweet, Savory, and Creamy Breakfast Sandwich with Andouille Sausage, Balsamic Onion Jam, and Brie Served on French Toast
- The Saluki$10.00+
A Flavorful Bomb of Zesty Tomatoes and Bell Peppers overGrilled Eggplant with a Tahini Shak Sauce
- The Mutt
Build Your Own Sandwich!
The Dog House NOLA Location and Ordering Hours
(504) 354-8056
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM