Dogfather Hot Dogs 957 South Rt 59
The Dogfather Menu
The Dogs 🌭
- Chicago Style Hot Dog$3.50
Our amazing hot dog made the best way possible. Poppy seed bun, Sport Peppers, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt, Onion, and Mustard.
- DOGFATHER Dog$3.50
The Chicago Style my way! Our Sport peppers, pickles, tomatoes, and onions chopped and mixed together topped with celery salt and mustard
- Tijuana Dog$5.00
Oh yeah! Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog cooked on the char grill in a plain bun, topped with grilled jalapeno, North of the Border Pico de Gallo and Chili Lime Sauce, 2 thin slices of avocado, and some Crema
- New York Dog$4.00
Plain bun with mustard, then the dog, then the kraut, topped with onion sauce. I’m working here!
- BLT Dog$4.00
Our bacon wrapped dog on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
- Buffalo Dog$4.00
Hot Dog in a plain bun with Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and ranch dressing.
- PLAIN Dog$3.00
Plain Dog on a Plain Bun
- Cheese Dog$4.00
Dog on a plain bun with cheddar cheese sauce.
- Chili Dog$4.00
Dog on a Plain Bun with Chili
- Chili Cheese Dog$5.00
Hot Dog in a plain bun topped with Chili, Cheese Sauce, Onions, and Shredded Cheddar.
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
The Burgers 🍔
- Classic Burger$7.00
Our Burger Topped with lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Ketchup on a Brioche Bun.
- Cheese Burger$8.00
Our Burger Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Ketchup on a Brioche Bun.
- Bacon Cheese Burger$8.00
Our Burger Topped with Applewood smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, and Ketchup on a Brioche Bun.
- Dogfather Burger$8.00
Our burger with Cheddar Cheese, Chopped sport pepper, pickle, onion, and tomato, with celery salt and mustard on brioche
- Black & Blue Burger$9.00
Blue Cheese melted on top of a Blackened burger patty with onion sauce and mayo.
- Pizza Burger$9.00
We take our Burger Pattie, top it with our housemade marinara and melt mozzarella and put pepperoni on it and place it on our Brioche Bun
- Pizza Pizza Pizza Burger$15.00
We take our Burger Pattie, top it with our housemade marinara and melt mozarella and put pepperorni on it and place it between 2 Pizza Puffs! Pizza Puffs as buns! You gotta try it! This one comes only one way!
- North of the Burger$12.00
Two patties with melted pepperjack on a Torta Bun with pico de gallo, avocado, chili lime, lettuce, jalapeno, and mayo. No substitutions or additions on this one for now.
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
The Totchos 🔥
- Chicago Style Totchos$12.00
Tots covered with cheese sauce and topped with relish, mustard, chopped onions, pickles, sport pepper and celery salt.
- Sliced Beef & Giarddiniera Totchos$14.00
Tots covered with Italian Beef & Giardiniera topped with melted mozzarella.
- Gyro Totchos$14.00
Tots covered with our Gyro Meat, Tzatziki sauce, Onions, and Tomatoes.
- Veggie Totchos$12.00
Tots covered with cheese sauce, giardiniera, sweet pepper, onions, tomato.
- Pizza Totchos$12.00
Tots covered with our Housemade Marinara, Mozzarella, and Pepperoni.
- Buffalo Chick Totchos$14.00
Tots covered with Blue Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo sauce, onions, and Ranch Dressing
The Chicks 🍗
- Grilled Chicken Pita$7.00
The classic remains! Grilled marinated chicken breast, served on a pita wtih lettuce & Tomato w/honey mustard or mayo.
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken breast covered with marinara & melted mozz on Brioche
- Classic Chicken Sandwich$8.00
On a Brioche Bun grilled or fried topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Our fried chicken on a brioche bun with buffalo, blue cheese, onion, lettuce and ranch
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
The Beefs 🍖
- Italian Beef$9.00+
Our amazing beef piled on a soft roll. Add hot peppers, sweet peppers or both!
- Cheesy Beef$10.00+
Our amazing beef piled on a soft roll topped with sliced Mozzarella. Add hot peppers, sweet peppers or both!
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$9.00
A hot Italian sausage link with sweet peppers and marinara.
- Combo$10.00
Our Cheesy Beef and Sausage got together to make this monster.
- BBQ Beef 😋😋😋$9.00
You’re not gonna get it but you should get it. Come on! Give it a try. You’ll love it!
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
The Gyros 🥙
- Classic Gyro$9.00
Our brushed pita topped with a pile of gyro meat off the spit, loaded with onions tomatoes and served with our housemade feta tzatziki. You’ll fall in love after one bite.
- Chicken Gyro$8.00
Same as above but with glorious chicken. If you’d prefer honey mustard, let us know.
- Dogfather Gyro$10.00
We shave the gyro meat and throw it on the skillet with garlic olive oil and giardiniera. Then we add the rest. Spicy and incredible
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
The Salads 🥗
The Others 🥪
- Brat$5.00
1/4lb Brat boiled in High Life, then grilled. served in a plain bun with onion sauce and mustard
- Meatball$7.00
- Polish$7.00
Grilled Polish Sausage with our onion sauce, mustard, and sport peppers served on a poppy seed bun
- Pepper & Egg 🥚$6.00
Now year round! Our sweet peppers with 2 eggs in a roll onto of sliced mozzarella and giardiniera
- MAKE IT A MEAL$4.00
Lil' Pup Meals 👶
The Sides 🍟
- French Fries$3.00+
- Tots$3.00+
- Onion Rings$5.00+
- Dogfather Mozz Sticks$8.00
The classic Housemade Mozz Sticks, Sliced Mozzarella rolled in a tortilla and fried. Served w/marinara
- Mozz Sticks$8.00
- Pizza Puff$5.00
- Breaded Mushrooms$5.00
- Tamale$4.00
- Bowl of Chili$4.00
With Cheese and Onions
- Cheese Sauce$2.00+
- Chicken O's$5.00
- Tzatziki Sauce$1.00+
- Honey Mustard$1.00+
The Grilled Cheeses 🧀
- The Popper
Grilled Jalapenos, Cream Cheese & Cheddar Cheese
- The Bruiser
Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions, Blue Cheese & PepperJack Cheese
- The Pizza
Tomato, Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese
- The Lasagna
Tomato, Beef, Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Cheese
- The Spicy Chick
Chicken, Sriracha, Jalapenos & Pepper Jack Cheese
- The Buffalo Chick
Buffalo Chicken, Ranch, Blue Cheese & Cheddar Cheese
- The Texas Chick
BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions & Cheddar Cheese
- The Big Beef
Ground Beef, Bacon, Tomato, Onions, American & Cheddar
- Classic Grill Cheese$4.00
White Bread with American Cheese
- Garlic Parm Fries$7.00
French Fries with Garlic Butter, Parmesan & Parsley