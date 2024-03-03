THE DRIFTWOOD FAMILY RESTAURANT 8056 Woodville Highway
Food
Appetizers
- Crab Claws$16.99
When available. A generous serving of claws fried, blackened or grilled
- Deviled Crab$16.99
Features & favorites. A grilled sample of seineyard's secret deviled crab recipe
- Fried Green Tomatoes$9.99
Fresh slices of green tomatoes dredged in meal and cooked to order
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Sliced pickles hand breaded and cooked crispy, served with ranch
- Fried Popcorn Shrimp$12.99
A large serving of bite sized shrimp fried golden brown
- Onion Rings$9.99
Fresh cut to order, battered and served with our special sauce!
Salads
- Chicken Salad$15.99
Fresh chicken breast prepared grilled, fried or blackened
- Shrimp Salad$17.99
These are a dozen of our regular sized shrimp either grilled, fried or blackened
- Popcorn Shrimp Salad$15.99
These bite sized shrimp can be grilled, fried or blackened
- Parmesan Tilapia Salad$16.99
Grilled with a golden crust of Parmesan and special seasonings
Platters
- Combo of Two$23.99
Cannot combine same two seafoods
- Combo of Three$26.99
Cannot combine same two seafoods
- Jr. Platter$19.99
4 shrimp, 4 oysters, 4 scallops and choice of catfish or mullet no substitutions please
- Jr. Platter with Grouper$21.99
4 shrimp, 4 oysters, 4 scallops and grouper
- Driftwood Platter$27.99
8 shrimp, 8 oysters, 8 scallops and choice of grouper, catfish or mullet
Dinners
- Catfish Fillets$16.99
Fresh catfish fillets cooked your way
- Crab Claw Dinner$20.99
- Deviled Crab Dinner$19.99
Made from scratch with seineyard's secret deviled crab recipe, can be grilled or blackened
- Grouper Dinner$21.99
Features & favorites. A moist and flaky fillet
- Mullet Dinner$19.99
You can't beat this locally caught fish, most customers prefer it fried crispy!
- Oyster Dinner$24.99
Fresh from the gulf, prepared fried, grilled or blackened
- Parmesan Tilapia Dinner$19.99
When available. Grilled with a golden crust of Parmesan and special seasonings make this an all time favorite!
- Popcorn Shrimp Dinner$15.99
A generous portion of bite sized shrimp cooked your way
- Scallop Dinner$26.99
Sweet and tasty sea scallops any way you choose grilled, fried or blackened
- Shrimp Large Portion Dinner$22.99
Fresh large gulf shrimp any way you cook them these are great!
- Shrimp Regular Dinner$18.99
Fresh large gulf shrimp any way you cook them these are great!
- Whole Catfish Dinner$19.99
A pair of great Southern catfish crispy fried and served with choice of two sides
Kid's Menu
Steaks & Chicken
Sides
Sandwiches
- Hamburger$12.99
Fresh USDA graded ground beef hand patted and grilled to order
- Cheeseburger$13.99
Same fresh hand patted burger with American cheese melted on top
- Double Cheeseburger$17.99
Double patties and double cheese to satisfy your appetite!
- Popcorn Shrimp Sandwich$14.99
Bite size shrimp deep fried and piled high on a toasted bun
- Catfish Sandwich$13.99
Freshly cut catfish hand breaded and served with our house-made cocktail and tartar sauce
- Mullet Sandwich$14.99
Features & favorites. Fresh from the coast, hand breaded and cooked to order
- Grouper Sandwich$18.99
Features & favorites. Fresh fillet can be fried, grilled or blackened
- Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Chicken tenders lightly dusted and cooked to order
Baskets
- Grouper Basket$17.99
Fresh fillets cooked to order and served with our house-made cocktail and tartar sauces
- Oysters Basket$19.99
Fresh oysters right out of the gulf, lightly floured and deep fried
- Chicken Tenders Basket$12.99
Fresh chicken tenders cooked golden brown
- Catfish Basket$13.99
Boneless fillets of catfish dredged in meal and cooked to order
- Popcorn Shrimp Basket$14.99
Lots of bite sized shrimp hand breaded and cooked to order
- Mullet Basket$14.99
Features & favorites. Fresh caught mullet fillets with backbone fried to perfection