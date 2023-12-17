Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
The Drink Lab 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy # B4
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Dinner
Munchies
Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Tots
$4.50
Fries
$4.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Potato Skins
$8.00
Steak Quesadilla
$8.50
Chicken Quesadilla
$8.50
Mozarella Sticks
$8.00
Fried Pickles
$7.00
Fried Mushrooms
$7.00
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Nachos
$9.95
10 Wings
$9.50
20 Wings
$19.50
30 Wings
$28.50
50 Wings
$46.50
Salad
House Salad
$6.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.50
Chicken Fingers Salad
$9.50
Sandwich
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.00
Chicken Philly
$10.00
BLT
$7.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Grilled Cheese
$6.50
Fish Sandwich
$10.00
TDL Burger
$10.95
Classic Cheese Burger
$9.50
Patty Melt
$9.50
Chilly Cheese Dogs
$7.50
Soup
Soup of the Day
$6.00
Seafood
Fish and Chips
$9.95
Fried Shrimp
$7.95
Special
Special
$24.95
Extras
Dressing
$0.25
Cheese
$1.00
Celery
$1.00
N/a Beverages
N/a
Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Pineapple
$2.00
Cranberry
$2.00
Orange
$2.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Redbull
$5.00
The Drink Lab 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy # B4 Location and Ordering Hours
(404) 729-0344
6330 Lawrenceville Hwy # B4, Tucker, GA 30084
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 12:30PM
All hours
