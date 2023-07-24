Breakfast

Meals Skillets

The Big Classic

$11.00

Introducing "The Big Classic" – a satisfying breakfast delight! Enjoy two eggs, American fries, your choice of sausage, bacon or Canadian bacon, and toast. A flavor-packed start to your day!

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Treat yourself to a classic delight: Biscuits and Gravy. Flaky, freshly baked biscuits, oozing with a rich and peppery sausage gravy and a sprinkle of vibrant fresh parsley adds a delightful freshness. ~Add Eggs

Tostada Carnitas

$13.00

slow-cooked carnitas take center stage, nestled atop a crispy tostada. A perfectly poached egg adds a velvety touch, while vibrant pico de gallo lends a burst of fresh flavors. The crumbled cotija cheese adds a creamy and salty note, while a drizzle of apricot chamoy sauce delivers a harmonious balance of sweet and tangy.

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito: Bursting with flavor, this burrito features savory chorizo, sautéed onions, crispy American fries, fluffy eggs, roasted red peppers, and comes with a side of zesty salsa verde and creamy sour cream. A tasty sensation in every bite!

Chorizo Breakfast Burger

$13.00

Introducing our mouthwatering Chorizo Breakfast Burger. This flavor-packed delight features a juicy chorizo patty nestled on a soft brioche bun. Topped with crispy hay straw onions, a perfectly fried egg, and a generous layer of melted pepper jack cheese.

Chorizo Skillet

$12.00

sizzling skillet filled with savory chorizo, vibrant Swiss chard, caramelized red onions, crunchy pepitas, and golden American fries. Nestled within this flavorful medley is a perfectly cooked egg, and a sprinkling of tangy goat cheese.

Vegetarian Skillet

$12.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, American fries, Swiss chard, heirloom tomatoes, pickled onion, and eggs. A delicious and wholesome blend of flavors and textures.

Corned Beef Skillet

$13.00

tender and succulent corned beef, crispy potatoes, sautéed onions and perfectly cooked eggs.

Sweet Treats

Grandma Anna's Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

generously loaded with butter, cinnamon, and brown sugar, then it is lovingly frosted with a rich house-made cream cheese icing that perfectly complements the warm, gooey goodness of the cinnamon roll.

Dutch Baby Pankackes

Bourbon Peach Dutch Baby

$14.00

Succulent peaches, gently fried with a touch of bourbon, take center stage, offering a heavenly caramelized sweetness that harmonizes with every bite. A generous dollop of fresh whipped cream adds a creamy, luxurious element that perfectly complements the warm peaches. Lastly, a delicate dusting of powdered sugar adds a final touch of sweetness, turning this Dutch Baby into a delectable treat that will leave you craving for more.

Mixed Berry Dutch Baby

$12.00

Indulge in a Mixed Berry Dutch Baby Pancake adorned with a luscious berry compote, velvety whipped cream, fresh berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. It's a delightful blend of flavors and textures that will captivate your senses.

B.L.T. Dutch Baby

$14.00

B.L.T. Dutch Baby Pancake featuring pesto, dressed arugula, candied bacon, juicy medley tomatoes, creamy burrata, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. It's a unique and flavorful twist on the classic B.L.T. that will satisfy your cravings.

Southwest Dutch Baby

$14.00

featuring savory chorizo, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, smokey chipotle crema, vibrant Pico de Gallo, and a sprinkle of cotija cheese—a fiesta of bold flavors in every bite!

Bennies

Traditional Benedict

$12.00

a perfect poached egg, Canadian bacon, creamy hollandaise sauce, and a sprinkle of fresh green onions. It's a timeless delight that will satisfy your cravings. Served on biscuits with a side of American fries.

Carnitas Benedict

$13.00

a poached egg atop tender carnitas, topped with orange hollandaise sauce, peach apricot chamoy sauce, and garnished with fresh green onion. It's a unique and flavorful twist on a classic. Served on biscuits and side of American fries.

Griddle

Buttermilk Stack

$9.00

Buttermilk Stack Pancakes, a fluffy trio served with maple syrup, and butter. Add blueberries, dark chocolate chips, and bananas.

Chunky Monkey Pancake

$12.00

fluffy buttermilk pancakes are generously studded with dark chocolate chunks, topped with slices of fresh banana, toasted walnuts for a delightful crunch, gooey marshmallows for added sweetness, and drizzled with both chocolate and caramel syrup.

French Toast

$12.00

featuring three slices of cinnamon raisin bread, served with a delectable cinnamon maple butter syrup. It's a warm and sweet breakfast delight.

Oatmeal & Granola

Oatmeal

$8.00

Wholesome old-fashioned oats topped with tender bourbon peaches, brown sugar streusel, house-made granola, and a drizzle of honey. It's a delightful combination of flavors and textures that will warm your heart.

House Made Granola

$6.00

Crafted with care in-house, our special blend is baked to perfection, offering a delightful combination of crunch and flavor. Served alongside creamy vanilla yogurt, and mixed berry compote, adding a burst of fruity sweetness that perfectly complements the granola and yogurt.

Power Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Blending juicy blueberries with creamy vanilla yogurt, it creates a smooth and refreshing base. Drizzled with honey, it adds a touch of natural sweetness. Topped with our wholesome house-made granola, it provides a satisfying crunch and nourishing energy. Sprinkled with chia seeds for added fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, and finished with toasted coconut for a delightful tropical twist, this Power Bowl is a nutritious and delicious way to fuel your body and start your day on a high note.

Add To Any Order

Meat

$4.00

Eggs

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Flakey Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Add Side Of Fries

Add on Modifiers

Little Owlets Breakfast

Pancakes

$7.00

Two kid sized Pancakes served with choice of bacon or sausage.

Lincoln Log

$8.00

Six French toast sticks, served with choice of bacon or sausage.

Lunch

Appetizers

Chorizo Con Queso

$13.00

House-made chorizo with smooth and velvety queso Blanco dip. Our chorizo is lovingly crafted in-house, infusing it with a blend of savory spices and authentic ingredients that result in a sausage bursting with flavor. Served alongside freshly made tortilla chips.

Truffle Fries

$12.00

We start with our delicious fries, cooked to a golden crispness, and then toss them in truffle oil, infusing them with an aromatic and earthy essence. To add a touch of freshness, we sprinkle them with parsley, adding a vibrant pop of color. Grated Asiago cheese is generously sprinkled over the fries, providing a savory and creamy element that enhances every bite. As a perfect complement, we serve our Truffle Fries with a side of lemon pepper aioli, a zesty and tangy sauce that adds a delightful kick.

House Made Hummus

$13.00

Crafted in-house, our hummus combines the richness of chickpeas, the nuttiness of tahini, the pungency of garlic, and the brightness of lemon juice. To add a touch of excitement, we drizzle it with Calabrian chili oil, infusing it with a subtle yet tantalizing heat. Accompanying this delightful hummus is a vibrant olive medley, featuring marinated olives that bring a briny and robust flavor to the mix. To complete the experience, we serve it with warm grilled naan, providing the perfect vehicle to scoop up every bite.

Handhelds

Reuben

$15.00

Stacked between toasted marbled rye bread, you'll find tender pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, crunchy pickles, and a generous spread of zesty Russian dressing. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Cuban

$15.00

Juicy carnitas, savory sliced ham, crispy guanciale, tangy pickles, melty Swiss cheese, and a spread of bold brown mustard. All nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread, it's a mouthwatering combination of textures and flavors that will satisfy your cravings for a taste of Cuba. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Stacked Sandwich

$14.00

Choose between pastrami, ham, or turkey, and we'll pile it high with provolone cheese, a generous portion of crunchy and tangy slaw, slices of juicy tomato, and a surprising addition of crispy fries for an irresistible crunch. It's a flavor-packed combination that will leave you fully satisfied and coming back for more.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Crafted with care, it features a delectable blend of three cheeses, perfectly melted and nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. pair your Grilled Cheese with a cup of our rich and flavorful tomato soup. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Classic BLT

$12.00

Indulge in the timeless delight of our Classic BLT sandwich. We start with crispy bacon, cooked to perfection, adding a savory and smoky flavor. Layered on top is a generous amount of fresh lettuce, providing a crisp and refreshing texture. Juicy slices of tomato add a burst of sweetness and tang, perfectly complementing the other ingredients. To tie it all together, we spread a creamy and smooth mayo on toasted sourdough bread, adding a delightful richness. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Stacked between a soft hoagie bun is fresh turkey, savory ham, and crispy bacon, melted provolone cheese adds a creamy and melty element, while fresh lettuce and juicy tomato bring a refreshing crunch. Topped with a dollop of mayo and house-made pickles on the side. Prepare to savor every bite of our Club Sandwich, a timeless favorite that delivers a fulfilling and delicious meal experience. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Turkey Bacon

$14.00

Tender turkey and crispy bacon, melted Swiss and white cheddar cheeses add a rich and creamy layer, fresh avocado slices, sweet onion and dressed lettuce bring a satisfying crunch, all of this deliciousness is nestled between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. Served with house French fries or sub sweet potato fries/truffle fries.

Soup

Tomato Soup

Made with ripe tomatoes, this soup is rich, velvety, and bursting with flavor.

French Onion Soup

A savory broth made from slow-cooked caramelized onions, creating a deep and sweet flavor profile. Topped with a generous layer of melted cheese.

Salads

Half Spinach Salad

$8.00

Features a combination of tender spinach and peppery arugula, juicy strawberries, tangy red onions, and creamy goat cheese add a burst of sweetness, tanginess, and richness to each bite. Candied pecans bring a delightful crunch and a touch of sweetness, while slices of creamy avocado provide a velvety texture. Tying it all together is our apricot vinaigrette dressing, which adds a delicate sweetness and a tangy twist.

Half Kale Crunch Salad

$7.00

This invigorating salad features a blend of nutrient-packed kale and cabbage, combined with crisp cucumber, tart Granny Smith apples, and crunchy celery. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and sunflower seeds, it offers a creamy and nutty texture. To tie it all together, a zesty lime vinaigrette adds a burst of citrusy tang.

Half Grilled Romaine Salad

$5.00

Our expertly grilled romaine lettuce brings a perfect balance of smokiness and crunch to every bite. Miso butter, imparting a rich and savory umami flavor. Completing the salad is a drizzle of our tangy citrus ginger dressing, which adds a refreshing and zesty note.

Grilled Romaine Salad

$9.00

Our expertly grilled romaine lettuce brings a perfect balance of smokiness and crunch to every bite. Miso butter, imparting a rich and savory umami flavor. Completing the salad is a drizzle of our tangy citrus ginger dressing, which adds a refreshing and zesty note.

Kale Crunch Salad

$12.00

This invigorating salad features a blend of nutrient-packed kale and cabbage, combined with crisp cucumber, tart Granny Smith apples, and crunchy celery. Topped with crumbled feta cheese and sunflower seeds, it offers a creamy and nutty texture. To tie it all together, a zesty lime vinaigrette adds a burst of citrusy tang.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

crisp and fresh chopped salad greens, topped with creamy avocado, crispy bacon, and a vibrant tomato medley. Hard-boiled eggs, savory ham, and tender turkey add protein-packed goodness to the mix. To bring it all together, our Cobb Salad is generously drizzled with creamy ranch dressing. A timeless classic that brings a balance of freshness and heartiness to your plate.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Features a combination of tender spinach and peppery arugula, juicy strawberries, tangy red onions, and creamy goat cheese add a burst of sweetness, tanginess, and richness to each bite. Candied pecans bring a delightful crunch and a touch of sweetness, while slices of creamy avocado provide a velvety texture. Tying it all together is our apricot vinaigrette dressing, which adds a delicate sweetness and a tangy twist.

Smash Burger Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburger Smash

$14.00

Experience the best of both worlds with our Smash Burger Tacos: Bacon Cheeseburger. Two beef patties are expertly smashed onto warm flour tortillas, creating a mouthwatering base for this innovative creation. Topped with melted American cheese, crispy bacon, tangy pickles, sweet onions, and crisp lettuce, these tacos are a flavor explosion. A drizzle of creamy Russian dressing adds a zesty kick, while sesame seeds provide a delightful crunch.

Asian Smash

$14.00

We take succulent pork tenderloin patties and expertly smash them into soft flour tortillas, creating a flavorful and juicy base for these unique tacos. Topped with creamy muenster cheese, tangy Asian slaw, and a drizzle of savory Japanese BBQ sauce, each bite offers a delightful combination of sweet, tangy, and umami flavors.

Burgers

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Two beef-smash patties are seared to perfection, creating a juicy and flavorful base. Sautéed mushrooms and onions add a rich and savory element, while creamy Swiss cheese melts over the patties, a drizzle of balsamic aioli provides a tangy and slightly sweet contrast.

Hummus Olive Burger

$14.00

Our seasoned beef and lamb patty delivers a juicy and robust foundation for this unique creation. Spread generously with creamy hummus, Sprinkled with minced olives, it offers a delightful burst of briny goodness. The tangy and zesty notes of pickled onions perfectly complement the savory elements, while dressed spinach adds a refreshing and crisp bite. A dollop of mayo adds a creamy finish that brings all the flavors together.

Michigan Cherry Burger

$16.00

featuring a juicy beef patty topped with candied bacon, white cheddar, dressed spinach, cherry pepper jam, and mayo—a delightful blend of sweet, savory, tangy, and creamy flavors.

Classic Burger

$12.00

This iconic creation features a juicy burger patty cooked to perfection. Topped with a slice of melty American cheese, it adds a creamy and savory touch. Crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and fresh onion complete the ensemble, providing a refreshing crunch and a burst of freshness. Indulge in the simplicity and deliciousness of our Classic Burger, a true classic that satisfies the burger lover in you.

Veggie BBQ Toastado

$13.00

A crispy tostada serves as the base, generously topped with two flavorful veggie patties. On top, you'll find a vibrant Asian slaw, providing a refreshing and crunchy texture. Drizzled with savory Japanese BBQ sauce, the tostada is elevated with a touch of sweetness and umami richness. Garnished with fresh green onions, it adds a zesty and aromatic finish.

Little Owlets Lunch / Dinner

Ice Cream With Sprinkles

$3.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Desserts

Fruit Pie

$7.00

Cherry pie locally sourced from Woodland Farm Markets. Ask for additional fruit flavors.

Chocolate Pie

$7.00

Smooth and rich chocolate filling, buttery flaky crust, drizzled with chocolate and topped with house-made whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Smooth, sweet, and creamy filling with Graham cracker crust, house-made whipped cream.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Water

Soda Water

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Tigerade

$3.00

Tonic

$2.00

Juice

Small Apple Juice

$2.00

Large Apple Juice

$3.00

Small Tomato Juice

$2.00

Large Tomato Juice

$3.00

Small Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.00

Large Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Small Orange Juice

$2.00

Large Orange Juice

$4.00

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Small Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Large Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Small Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Large Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Coffee / Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Strawberry Milk

$3.00