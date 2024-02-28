The Electric Cheetah LLC 1015 Wealthy St SE
Featured Items
- Tegan The Skanky Vegan$17.00
House-made black bean & apple vegan burger, with pickled red onions, tomatoes, lettuce & topped with vegan garlic mayo on a Nantucket pretzel bun
- Thai Town$14.00
Napa Cabbage, carrot ribbons, grilled scallions, fresh cilantro, peanuts & black sesame seeds. Tossed in orange-soy-peanut-ginger-chili dressing
Food
Snacks
- Ditch Pickle$5.00
A leaf of fresh romaine, layered gently with a fried dill pickle spear, white cheddar cheese, luscious bacon, topped with chili buttermilk dressing
- Hot Goat Blast$14.00
Goat cheese dip, garlic-grilled Roma’s, baked in a cast iron pan, topped with chive oil, toasted garlic bits., & grilled baguette
- SPICY Magic Garlic Ride$13.00
White cheddar & Ghost Pepper cheese curds. Served with a choice of sauce to smother them in. $13
- Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Choose Russets, sweet potatoes, or a combination of both. Served with ketchup and your choice of ONE sauce: Buttermilk, Lemon-Garlic, Charred Poblano, Vegan Truffle, Vegan Garlic, Charred Chili, Honey, & Chili-Buttermilk aioli. Add a 5 sauce caddy and increase your dipping pleasure-additional
- Enhanced Pickle Tickle$5.00
A leaf of fresh romaine, layered gently with a dill pickle spear, sharp cheddar cheese, luscious bacon and velvety lemon-garlic mayo. Just try one and you’ll want to give someone you know a lil’ pickle tickle too ;)
- Magic Garlic Ride$13.00
White Cheddar & Garlic cheese curds. Served with a choice of sauce to smother them in
- The Muscles from Brussels$15.00
Roasted Brussel sprouts, sliced ham, sliced green apples, cashews & tossed in Maple-Dijon vinaigrette & topped with Queso Fresco
- Southern Raw Fries$10.00
Thin sliced Michigan potatoes, fried so that they are kind of crispy & kind of floppy. Topped with a smidge of kosher salt & drizzled with white balsamic vinegar
- Cup of Soup$6.00
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
- Sauce Caddy$3.00
- Extra Bread$2.00
Soups N' Combos
Green Cuisine
- Uncle Cheetah's Caesar$15.00
Fresh romaine, house-made Caesar dressing, char-grilled baguette, fresh grated Parmesan, char-grilled lemon & topped with breadcrumbs
- Jive Turkey$18.00
House-brined, slow-roasted turkey breast, red grapes, orange & cinnamon quinoa, fresh spinach, toasted pine nuts, & tossed in sherry vinaigrette. Topped with haystack onions & crumbled Gorgonzola
- Jawbreaker$17.00
Shaved brussels sprouts, Napa Cabbage, pickled red onion, sliced green apples, Gorgonzola crumbles, & fried sweet potato cubes. The “goods” are then tossed in a house-made Maple-Dijon vinaigrette
- After Hours Entrance$16.00
Fresh spinach & Napa cabbage, orange & cinnamon quinoa, orange segments, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, Michigan Gala apples, & sliced red onion. Tossed is our house-made sweet onion vinaigrette & topped with goat cheese crumbles
- Where's Waldorf?$16.00
Michigan Gala apples, roasted sweet potato cubes, house-made honey aioli, dried cranberries, celery, & candied pecans. Served on romaine
- Side Caesar$5.00
Macaroni
- House Mac$15.00
Our house-made seven-cheese blend mac sauce & cavatappi noodles, smothered in cheddar and breadcrumbs.
- Small House Mac$8.00
Our house-made seven-cheese blend mac sauce & cavatappi noodles, smothered in cheddar and breadcrumbs.
- I'm Not My Brother's Mac$19.00
Our house-made seven-cheese blend mac sauce, with garlic grilled Roma's & luscious bacon. Baked with provolone and topped with chargrilled chicken, buttermilk-garlic-herb dressing, & topped with chives.
- Cucumber Eyes$19.00
House-made seven-cheese blend mac sauce, dill pickles, chips, sweet hottie pickle chips & dill Havarti cheese. Topped with a fried pickle spear, garlic-cheddar cheese curds, chli-buttermilk dressing & fresh dill.
- Buff Chick$23.00
Our house-made seven-cheese blend mac sauce, infused with some “cheetah” heat, fried chicken with some MORE “cheetah” heat, luscious bacon, pickled jalapenos, & melted bleu cheese crumbles. Drizzled with house-made buttermilk & topped with a celery stick...or two.
- Rusty's Boots$20.00
Our house-made, seven-cheese blend mac sauce, smoked pork & pickled jalapenos. Topped with fried haystack onions & charred-poblano-pineapple BBQ sauce.
- Penny Loaf-ers$22.00
Our house-made, seven-cheese blend mac sauce, pieces of our house-made beef & lamb meatloaf, haystack onions, brussels, & topped with chipotle ketchup.
Dinners
- Foghorn Leghorn$21.00
House- made, French-cut, fried chicken, fresh whipped potatoes, sauteed broccolini. Oh! Don’t forget the small side of mac to make it complete.
- I Would Do Anything For Loaf$23.00
Our house-made Lamb & beef meatloaf, whipped potatoes & sauteed brussels. Topped with haystack onions & chipotle ketchup.
- Veg Head$23.00
House-made vegan meatloaf with sautéed brussels, & fresh whipped potatoes. Topped with caramelized onions & chipotle ketchup.
- The Health Hutt$22.00
Warm orange & cinnamon quinoa with lentils, wilted spinach, fresh garlic, cumin, shaved carrots & cilantro salad with Dijon vinaigrette and char-grilled salmon.
- Perch Dinner$23.00
Betwixt Bread
- Cheetah Grilled Cheese$14.00
A classic Electric Cheetah staple. Sliced Provolone, cheddar, goat mousse, sliced tomatoes, caramelized red onion on grilled sourdough that has been smothered with Asiago cheese butter and fresh rosemary.
- Club Tickle$18.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, roasted turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, romaine lettuce & charred poblano aioli. Served on grilled Naan bread
- Grilled Cheese Smash Burger$20.00
1/2 lb. smash burger, luscious bacon, pickles, caramelized onions and house made buttermilk dressing nestled in between a rosemary-Asiago buttered grilled cheese, with cheddar and Provolone. SMASH!
- He Stole My Mojo$19.00
Smoke & braised pulled pork, Tasso ham, Swiss cheese, pickle slices, pickled red onions, Dijon mustard & Lemon-Garlic Aioli, on a pretzel hoagie. Served with Mojo Jus for your dipping pleasure
- I'm Not My Brother's Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken, luscious bacon, Provolone cheese, House-made Thousand Island dressing, & grilled tomatoes. Served on Asiago buttered sourdough bread and a side of ketchup for your dipping pleasure
- Regular A$$ Kaz$16.00
House seasoned all beef 1/2lb. butter burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & garlic aioli. Served on a Nantucket challah roll with fries.
- Shotgun Wedding$20.00
House smoked Tasso ham & pulled pork, tossed in poblano-pineapple BBQ sauce, melted white cheddar, spicy red cabbage slaw, dill pickle chips, topped with house-made buttermilk. Served on a Challah roll.
- Sticky Bandit$20.00
HOT or NOT ! Fried chicken,-with or without heat sauce, spicy house made slaw, pickle chips, Chili-buttermilk, OR regular buttermilk & garlic cheese curds on an Asiago buttered Challah roll.
- The Famous Reuben Gonzalez$19.00
Slow-roasted corned beef, caramelized onions, dill Havarti cheese, spicy red cabbage & dill slaw, house-made thousand island dressing on grilled Nantucket Telera bread.
- Vegan Yahtzee$21.00
- Yahtzee$19.00
House-made lamb & beef meatloaf with Brussel sprouts, dill Havarti, chipotle ketchup & haystack onions, on grilled sourdough
- Perch Sandwich$20.00
For The Modern Child
Decadent Delights
Drinks
Cocktails
Wine
- Dreaming Tree Glass$10.00
- Avalon Cab Glass$10.00
- Maipe Malbec Glass$10.00
- Coretenova Pinot Grigio Glass$9.00
- Robert Mondavi Chard Glass$9.00
- Babich Sauvignon Blanc Glass$9.00
- Bottle Avalon Cab$35.00
- Bottle Maipe Malbec$35.00
- Bottle Dreaming Tree Crush$35.00
- Bottle Robert Mondavi$33.00
- Bnottle Babich SB$33.00
- Bottle Coretenova PG$33.00
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Electric Cheetah House Root Beer$3.00
- Cheetah RB Float$7.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade$5.00
- TOST$6.00
- Citrus Spritz Tea$5.00
- Peach Spritz Tea$5.00
- Athletic Brewing N/A Beer$6.00
- Lgnd Noortropic$5.00
- Sprecher Caffeinated Lemonade$5.50
- Sprecher Caffeinated Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Boylan Grape Soda$5.00
- Boylan Cherry Soda$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
Bottled Root Beer
- Berghoff$5.00
- Diet Berghoff$5.00
- Boylan$5.00
- Dang$5.00
- Diet Dang$5.00
- Dang Butterscotch$5.00
- Diet Dang Butterscotch$5.00
- Faygo$5.00
- Gale's Soda$5.00
- Henry Weinhard$5.00
- Jones$5.00
- Maine Root$5.00
- Maine Root Sarsaprilla$5.00
- Sprecher$5.00
- Sprecher Caffeinated$5.00
- Sprecher Lo Cal$5.00
- Sprecher Maple$5.00
- Wild Bill's$5.00
- Wild Bill's Diet$5.00
- Wild Bill's Espresso$5.00