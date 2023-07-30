MENU

Empanadas

3 pack

$25.00

Nada Avg Lunch

$19.00Out of stock

This includes 1 Nada 1 Side 1 Cupcake and 1 Can Soda Seafood NADA's, Bread Pudding and Seafood Salad are available with a small upcharge

Make it a Combo!

$10.00

1 Nada cocktail strawberry mango and pineapple, peach

Pork Nada

$9.00

Shredded pork loin sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Crab

$17.00

Jumbo lump crab meat seasoned in a house blend with peppers, onions, and cheese

Vegan

$12.00

Fresh cut multi-color peppers, red onion, Rice minced garlic, broccoli, black beans and spinach lightly seasoned in house blend

Salmon

$12.00

Juicy salmon seasoned in a house blend with peppers, onions, and cheese

Apple Nada

$9.00

Thin sliced apples with cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, in a caramelized crust, drizzled in caramel, honey, and powdered sugar

Veggie Nada

$9.00

Multi-color peppers, red onion, minced garlic, and spinach with cheese

Turkey Nada

$9.00

Ground turkey sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Chicken Nada

$9.00

Oven roasted chicken, hand pulled and sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Beef Nada

$9.00

Ground beef sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Shrimp Nada

$12.00

5 jumbo shrimp sautéed in peppers and onions, seasoned in house blend with cheese

Small Bites & Salads

Ceviche

Out of stock

Chefs choice of fish or shrimp marinated I’m citrus served with plantain and house chips

Pinchos

Out of stock

Skewered meat served with a nada sauce and a fresh fruit relish

Puerto Rican Motz

$10.00Out of stock

Corn fritters with a cheese filling with chucky tomato salsa

Tropical Storm Chef Moon

$22.00Out of stock

Mango Salsa, tomatoes, onion, avacado, fresh pan seared cod served on mixed greens

Summer Time Joy Chef E Special

$18.00Out of stock

Chef E Special Arugula, feta, peacans, raspberries,heirloom, tomatoes, smoked bacon,cucumbers, paired witha a raspberry vinigerette

Baltimore Jumbo Stuffed Crab + Shrimp Ball

$25.00Out of stock

Chef E Special - Jumbo shrimp snuggled up in fresh Maryland crab deep fried and served with old bay aioli

Beef Papi

$17.00Out of stock

Fried mashed potato balls stuffed with savory beef served with basil and garlic aioli

Wings

Out of stock

Naked + Hard or Fried +Juicy sweet thai chili-mango haberno-old bay-hot spicy + garlic parm

Salsa and chips

$7.00Out of stock

3 of your favorite Salsa + our house chips Mango, Spicey Chunky tomatoes +Corn Salsa

Entrées

Nada Bowl

$12.00Out of stock
Nada Nachos

$18.00Out of stock
Open Nada

$9.00Out of stock

Platters

You gotta try these***LARGE SIDES

$144.00Out of stock

12 nadas 2 large sides 6 cupcakes

We eat'n good***** MEDIUM sides

$100.00Out of stock

9 nadas 2 large sides 3 cupcakes

Sharing is caring

$60.00Out of stock

6 nadas 2 sides 1 dessert

Just enough for you

$35.00Out of stock

3 nadas 2 sides 1 dessert

Sides

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00Out of stock

Traditional puerto rican serving of arroz con gandules (yellow rice and peas) *vegetarian

Broccoli

$5.00Out of stock

Freshly steamed broccoli seasoned in house blend

Platanos

$5.00Out of stock

Depending on availability, chef's choice of either maduros or tostones.Platano Maduro - Thick slices of ripe sweet plantain deep fried to orderPlatano Tostones - Slices of unripe, green plantains that have been smashed fried until crisp and lightly tossed in adobe

Seafood Salad

$15.00Out of stock

12 oz with lump and jumbo shrimp

String beans

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh String beans sautéed in garlic, sesame oil and spicy Thai chili sauce.

AFO- street Corn

$7.00Out of stock

Roasted corn rolled in lime crema and covered in cotija cheese, topped with cayenne and parsley

Nada Sauce

$0.50

Spicey house aloil

Blue cheese

$0.50Out of stock

Raspberry Vin

$0.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Drinks

Bottles Drinks

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Desserts

Coconut Rice Pudding

$7.00

A creamy rice custard that can be served warm or chilled

Chefs choice bread pudding

$8.00

Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Just like ya grandma made it

Limoncello Cupcake

$3.50

A lemon cupcake with a house made lemon buttercream frosting

Ameretto Strawberry Cupcake

$3.50

An almond flavored cupcake with buttercream frosting drizzled in strawberry sauce with a fresh strawberry on top

Nadas by the Pan

Half Pan Nadas (8)

$72.00Out of stock

8 Nadas You Choose * upcharge for seafood and vegan nadas

Full Pan Nadas (16)

$120.00Out of stock

16 Nadas of your choice Choose 4 fillings. *Upcharge for Seafood and Vegan Nadas

Half Pan Side

$50.00Out of stock

Full Pan Side

$65.00Out of stock

Frozen

Frozen Nadas Choose 12

$85.00

The same great quality but ready when you want them! Deep fry to golden perfection and serve anytime. Pan Fry, Deep fry, Air fry or bake till golden brown.

BAR MENU

Bottled Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Heineken

$6.00Out of stock

CORONA

$5.00

NAT BOH

$5.00

Cognac

Nyak - House Cognac

$10.00

Dusse

Out of stock

Henessey VSOP

$16.00

Remy 1738

$20.00

Courvoisier

Out of stock

Gin

Engine (house gin)

$8.00

Botanist

$13.00

Akori (Cherry Blossom)

Out of stock

Bombay

Out of stock

Empress

$14.00Out of stock

Tanqueray

Out of stock

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

Out of stock

Aperol

Out of stock

Campari

Out of stock

Chartreuse, Green

Out of stock

Cointreau

Out of stock

Drambuie

Out of stock

Frangelico

Out of stock

Godiva Chocolate

Out of stock

Dulce Vida

Irish Mist

Out of stock

Jagermeister

Out of stock

Kahlua

Out of stock

Lemoncello

Out of stock

Licor 43

Out of stock

Mathilde Cassis

Out of stock

St.Elder

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Signature Sodas

$3.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Orange

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

Red Wine

House Red Blend Lagado

$8.00

Rose Wine

Touraine Rosé

$10.00

HH Touraine Rose

$8.00

Rum

Plantation

Out of stock

Bumbu

$12.00

Kula

Out of stock

Brugal (house rum)

$9.00

Appleton

Out of stock

Toppers Rhum

Out of stock

Don Q silver (house rum)

$9.00

Wrey & Nephew

Out of stock

Rhum Barbancourt

$11.00

Diplomatic

Out of stock

Pango

Sparkling Wine/Champagne

Cava Brut (house)

$10.00

Flare Sparkling Moscato

$9.00

Biutiful Sparkling Wine

$10.00

Tequila

Dulce Vida (house)

$10.00

Casamigos blanco

$16.00

Teremana

Out of stock

Clase Azul

Out of stock

Milagro

Out of stock

Casamigos Rep

$15.00

Heradura

Out of stock

Deleon

Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Repasado

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$52.00

Tres Agave (house)

$9.00

Patron Repasado

Out of stock

Patron Anejo

Out of stock

Vodka

Hanson (house)

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Reyka

Out of stock

Absolut

Out of stock

Belvedere

Out of stock

Grey Goose

Out of stock

Skyy

Out of stock

Circoc

Out of stock

Whiskey

Jack Daniels (House Whiskey)

$9.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson

$15.00

Angels Envy

Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

Out of stock

Uncle Nearest

Out of stock

Elijah Craig

Out of stock

Makers Mark

Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

Out of stock

Basil Hayden

Out of stock

Old Forester

Out of stock

Bulleit

$12.00

Macallan

Out of stock

Knob Creek

Out of stock

Sagamore RYE

$17.00

White Wine

Sauvigon

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

HH Sauvigon

$8.00

HH Chardonnay

$8.00

BOTTLES

sauvignon BBTL

$25.00

chardonnay BBTL

$20.00

house red BBTL

$25.00

rose BBTL

$25.00

mascato BBTL

$25.00

Biutiful cava BBTL

$30.00

DON JULIO blanco BBTL

$180.00

Jameson BBTL

$150.00

Remy BBTL

$175.00

Hennessey BBTL

$200.00

Tito BBTL

$120.00

Kettle BBTL

$160.00

Casa Reposado BBTL

$200.00

Jack daniels BTTL

$150.00

Crown BBTL

$175.00

Hendricks BBTL

$170.00Out of stock

1942 BBTL

$300.00Out of stock

Don Rep BBTL

$200.00

Casa Blanco BBTL

$250.00

Bumbu BBTL

$160.00

Mocktails

Craft Mocktails

$7.00

Bodega

Bottles Sodas

Berry Fanta

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Bottled Juice

Pineapple orange

$3.50

Glass Soda

SPRITE

$3.50

COKE

$3.50

Orange

$3.50

Self serve

coffee

$3.00

tea

$2.00

RAP Snacks

Salt and vinegar lil baby

$4.00

OG BBQ CHEDDAR

$4.00

SWEET CHILLI LEMON PEPPER

$4.00

CANDY

SNICKERS

$1.75

TWIX

$1.75

MILKYWAY

$1.75

3MUSKETEERS

$1.75

Canned sodas

Red bull

$5.00

Brisk

$1.50

Ginger

$1.50

Nada Cocktail

Nada Cocktail

$7.00

Dessert

Strawberry Amaretto cupcake

$3.50

Limonchello cupcake

$3.50

Coconut rice pudding

$7.00

Chef E bread pudding

$8.00

Caramel Bread Pudding

$8.00

Oven mitt

2 for 15$

$15.00

Nada Sauce

nada sauce 16oz bottle

$12.00

water

fiji

$4.00

deer park

$1.50

Brunch Menu

Brunch Food

Jumbo Lumb Crab omelet

$25.00

3egg omelette with jumbo lump crabmeat, spinach, and feta cheese

Nada roasted salmon

$25.00

Baked salmon with roasted potatoes

Shrimp and grits

Shrimp and grits

$25.00

Grits topped with savory shrimp topped with cheese

Eggs

$5.00

Roasted Potatoes

$7.00
Waffles

$6.00

Turkey sausage

$8.00

Pork bacon

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

Nada Bloody Mary

$23.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$35.00

Mimosa Refill

A La Carte

3 eggs

$5.00

Choice between scramble, over easy, fried hard, sunny side up

Roasted potatoes

$7.00

Oven roasted potatoes

Waffles

$6.00

Sweet beilguim waffle with honey, powdered sugar and berries

2 turkey sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Pan fried turkey sausage

Pork bacon

$6.00

3 strips of crispy bacon

Crab pricing

Steamed shrimp

1 lb of shrimp

$23.00

Male

Male Jumbo

$140.00Out of stock

Male M/L mix

$85.00

Male Large

$100.00

Male XL

$120.00

Female

F M/L mix

$80.00Out of stock

F XL

$110.00Out of stock

F Large

$95.00Out of stock

M\F mix

Large

$100.00Out of stock

XL

$120.00Out of stock

M/L mixed

$85.00

Sides/Extras

Corn

$3.00

Extra butter

$3.00

Seasoning

$17.00

1/2 Dozen

1/2 XL

$60.00

1/2 L

$55.00

1/2 M/L

$45.00

Black Restaurant Week Specials

Black Restaurant Week Special Vegan Nada

Vegan Empanada

$9.00

Nada Bowl

$19.00

Nada Bowl Chicken

$12.00

Nada Bowl Veggie

$12.00

Limonchello Cupcake

$3.00

Yelp Elite

Pork Nada

$9.00

Shredded pork loin sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Apple Nada

$9.00

Thin sliced apples with cinnamon, brown sugar, and vanilla, in a caramelized crust, drizzled in caramel, honey, and powdered sugar

Veggie Nada

$9.00

Multi-color peppers, red onion, minced garlic, and spinach with cheese

Turkey Nada

$9.00

Ground turkey sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Chicken Nada

$9.00

Oven roasted chicken, hand pulled and sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

Beef Nada

$9.00

Ground beef sautéed with fresh herbs, peppers, and onions seasoned in house blend with cheese

after 8

after 8 fee

$10.00