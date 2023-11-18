The Empanada Spot 61-09 Springfield Blvd
Corn (Maiz) Flour Empanada
- Beef Corn$2.25
Shredded beef with potatoes
- Chicken Corn$2.25
Peas, carrots, and potatoes
- Vegetable Corn$2.25
Potatoes, carrots, peas, celery cabbage
- Rice & Beans Corn$2.25
- Broccoli & Cheese Corn$2.25
- Cheese Corn$2.25
Mozzarella Cheese
- Ground Beef Corn$2.25
- Sausage Corn$2.25
Chorizo
- Chili & Beef Corn$2.25
- Cocktail Size Corn$1.25
Order in advance • order anticipada
Wheat (Trigo) Flour Emp.
- Beef Wheat$2.65
Ground beef) carne molida
- Chicken Wheat$2.65
Shredded chicken
- Cheese Wheat$2.65
Mozzarella cheese
- Hawaiian Wheat$2.65
Ham, mozzarella cheese & pineapple
- Ham & Cheese Wheat$2.65
Pork ham & mozzarella cheese
- Chicharrón Wheat$2.65
Rice, beans, pork rind
- Pizza Wheat$2.65
Mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza Wheat$2.65
Mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce & pepperoni
- Pork Wheat$2.65
Pernil
- Spinach & Cheese Wheat$2.65
- Cuban Wheat$2.65
Ham, pork & mozzarella cheese
- Cheeseburger Wheat$2.65
Ground beef, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheese
- Mamis Wheat$2.65
Ground beef, eggs & rice
- Italian Sausage Wheat$2.65
Italian sausage, onions, peppers
- Cheese Steak Wheat$2.65
Steak, onions, peppers, Cheddar cheese
- Greek Wheat$2.65
Spinach, feta & mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp, Crab "Biagra" Wheat$3.65
Camaron y cangrejo
- Chicken Parmigian Wheat$2.65
Breaded chicken breast, tomato paste
- Macaroni & Cheese Wheat$2.65
Mozzarella cheese
- Bacon, Macaroni & Cheese Wheat$2.65
- Chicken Fajita Wheat$2.65
Sliced grilled chicken breast, cheese, pepper, and onion
- Spicy Chicken Wheat$2.65
Shredded chicken breast with red chili sauce
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wheat$3.15
Breaded chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- Chicharron Fried Pork Rind$6.75
- Chicken Tender$6.25
- Chicken Tender with Fries$9.00
- Chicken Wings$6.25
- Chicken Wings with Fries$9.00
- Colombian Style Sausage$3.75
- Filled Cassava$3.00
- Filled Corn Cake$5.99
- French Fries$5.50
- Fried Cassava$4.25
- Fries with Sausage$7.50
- Green Plantain$4.99
- Loaded Glizzy's Salchitodo$15.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Mozzarepa$4.99
- Sweet Plantains$5.99
- Extra Cheese$1.00
- little corn cake$1.50
- Corn cake$3.00
Breakfast / Desayunos
- Calentado$14.75
Grilled steak, mixed rice and beans, fried egg, and corn cake. (Carne asada, arroz y frijol revuelto, huevo frito y arepa)
- Colombian Eggs$7.95
Scrambled eggs with onions and tomatoes, served with corn cake or rice. (Huevos revueltos con cebolla y tomate y arepa grande o arroz)
- Tamal$10.00
Comes with rice or corn cake (Tamales: de pollo, cerdo, o mixto. Vienne con arroz o arepa)