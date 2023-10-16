FOOD/DRINK

BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

MT. DEW

$2.50

SIERRA MIST

$2.50

TROPICANNA FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

APPETIZERS

CRISPY CORN RIBS DRIZZELED WITH SAUCE
CRISPY CORN RIBS

CRISPY CORN RIBS

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$8.99

Crispy fried Green Tomatoes served with pimento spread and candied bacon.

GIANT PRETZEL

GIANT PRETZEL

$12.99

10" Pretzel served with SMOKED MEATS, SHEES, creamed collards dip and creamy mustard sauce.

SEASONED MEATBALLS

SEASONED MEATBALLS

$10.99

Seasoned meat ball with marinara, sauce, herbal sauce, cheese crumbles and crispy chips

SALADS

EPICUREAN SALAD

FRESH MIXED GREENS WITH CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, TRI-COLORED PEPPERS, CHERRY TOMATOES AND CHEESE

CAESAR

CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH GARLIC CROUTONS, CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONIONS AND FETA CHEESE

WEDGE

WEDGE OF ICEBURG LETTUCE WITH BACON CRUMBLES, CHERRY TOMATOES AND CHEESE

ENTREES

5 CHEESE MAC

BEEF LASAGNA

BEEF LASAGNA

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

Crispy fried tenderloins served over a corn waffe

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

6 Wing sections served with 2 sides.

EPICUREAN BURGER*

EPICUREAN BURGER*

Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, cheese and your choice of sides.

FILET*

FILET*

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

FRIED FISH

FRIED FISH

FRIED SALMON NUGGETS

Out of stock
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

GRILLED FISH

GRILLED FISH

GRILLED SALMON*

GRILLED SALMON*

LAMB CHOPS*

LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE

MEATBALLS*

MEATBALLS*

$10.99Out of stock

Meat ball shaped meat loaf with marmara, sauce, herbal sauce, cheese crumbles and crispy chisp

NY STRIP*

NY STRIP*

PORK CHOPS

PORK CHOPS

RIBEYE*

RIBEYE*

SALMON CROQUETTES

SALMON CROQUETTES

SHRIMP AND GRITS

SHRIMP AND GRITS

RICE

VEGETARIAN

CRISPY CORN RIBS

CRISPY CORN RIBS

VEGETABLE LASAGNA

SIDES

BLACK EYED PEAS

BROCCOLI

COLLARDS

CORN MUFFIN

FRIES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

GREEN BEANS

LIMA BEANS

MAC & CHEESE

SIDE SALAD

SWEET POTATO FRIES

DESSERT

APPLE PIE TART

APPLE PIE TART

BANANNA PUDDING ICE CREAM SANDWICH

BANANNA PUDDING ICE CREAM SANDWICH

CHOCOLATE CAKE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

MIXED BERRY TART

MIXED BERRY TART

SWEET POTATO PIE

SWEET POTATO PIE

COCKTAILS

Amaretto Sour

Bahama Mama

Cucumber Martini

Champagne Cocktail

Grand Margarita

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Manhattan

Mimosa

Moscow Mule

Pina Colada

Pomegranate Martini

Whiskey Sour

Signature Drinks

Ambition

Between the Sheets

Curiosity

Epicurean Exp

Indulgence

Luxarita

Pleasure

Red Snapper

Sin City

Volcano