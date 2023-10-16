The Epicurean Table
FOOD/DRINK
BEVERAGES
APPETIZERS
CRISPY CORN RIBS DRIZZELED WITH SAUCE
CRISPY CORN RIBS
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
$8.99
Crispy fried Green Tomatoes served with pimento spread and candied bacon.
GIANT PRETZEL
$12.99
10" Pretzel served with SMOKED MEATS, SHEES, creamed collards dip and creamy mustard sauce.
SEASONED MEATBALLS
$10.99
Seasoned meat ball with marinara, sauce, herbal sauce, cheese crumbles and crispy chips
SALADS
ENTREES
5 CHEESE MAC
BEEF LASAGNA
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Crispy fried tenderloins served over a corn waffe
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Wing sections served with 2 sides.
EPICUREAN BURGER*
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, cheese and your choice of sides.
FILET*
FISH TACOS
FRIED FISH
FRIED SALMON NUGGETS
Out of stock
FRIED SHRIMP
GRILLED FISH
GRILLED SALMON*
LAMB CHOPS*
LOBSTER MAC N CHEESE
MEATBALLS*
$10.99Out of stock
Meat ball shaped meat loaf with marmara, sauce, herbal sauce, cheese crumbles and crispy chisp
NY STRIP*
PORK CHOPS
RIBEYE*
SALMON CROQUETTES
SHRIMP AND GRITS
RICE
VEGETARIAN
SIDES
DESSERT
The Epicurean Table Location and Ordering Hours
(803) 708-2372
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM