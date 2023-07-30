Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Cabbage & Kale Slaw, Tomato, Swiss Cheese. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Egg, Dairy

Evie Classic Burger

$22.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion & Pickle. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Seed

Osaka Style' Pressed Roll

$20.00

Sashimi Style No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Stacked w/Avocado & Spicy Tuna Allergy: Gluten, Egg

BRUNCH

Brunch Menu

Only Available Sat/Sun

Skirt Steak and Eggs

$46.00

Spinach and Feta Omelet

$25.00

Prime Rib Benedict

$29.00

Fried Chicken and Biscuits

$27.00

Avocado Toast

$24.00

Brunch Roll

$20.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Brunch Potatoes

$7.00

Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Kids 2 scrambled w toast

$10.00

FOOD

Sushi

Crispy Jalapeno Hamachi Roll

$21.00

Yellowtail, No.1 Ahi Tuna, Unagi Sauce & Sweet Chili Mayo Allergy: Seafood, Gluten, Egg

Mag Mile Roll

$24.00

No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon & Chili Oil Allergy: Sesame

Red Dragon Roll

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber & Eel Sauce Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg

Shrimp Rangoon Roll

$21.00

Spicy Shrimp, Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Cream Cheese & Scallions Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Signature Roll

$22.00

No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Mango, Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado Allergy: Seafood, Shellfish

Spicy Tuna Roll

$17.00

Ahi Tuna, Cucumber & Tobanjan Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame

Vegi Maki Roll

$14.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Red Pepper & Mango

Volcano Roll

$28.00

Maine Lobster, Chili Oil, Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Chili Mayo & Tempura Battered Red Peppers Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg

Nigiri

Per Piece

Sashimi

Per Piece

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Starters

California Grilled Artichokes

$18.00

Limited Availability Served w/Remoulade Allergy: Egg

Chilled Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips Allergy: Shellfish, Alcohol

House Smoked Faroe Island Salmon

$23.00

Sourdough Points & Accompaniments Allergy: Fin Fish, Egg, Gluten

Mussels & Clams

$21.00

White Wine Broth, Grilled Sourdough & Fines Herbs Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$19.00

Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips Allergy: Gluten, Dairy

Salads

Baby Gem Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little Gem, Parmigiano Reggiano, Toasted Bread Crumbs Allergy: Fish, Gluten, Eggs, Dairy

Greek Tavern Salad

$22.00

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese & Evoo Allergy: Dairy

Summer Watermelon Salad

$18.00

Fresh Mint, Imported Feta, Jalapeno, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion & Pistachios Allergy: Dairy, Nut

Thai Salad

$19.00

Fresh Mango, Tomato, Bok Choy, Peanuts, Noodles, & Spicy Thai Dressing Allergy: Peanuts, Gluten, Seafood

Tuscan Kale Salad

$19.00

Peanut Vinaigrette, Cabot Cheddar, Watermelon Radish, Fresh Herbs, Grapefruit, & Orange Segments Allergy: Peanuts, Soy, Dairy

Burgers & Sandwiches

American Wagyu Chicago Style Hot Dog

$18.00

Fully Dressed on House Made Brioche Allergy: Gluten

Butter Poached Lobster Roll

$38.00

Maine Lobster, Old Bay Seasoning on House Made Brioche Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Cabbage & Kale Slaw, Tomato, Swiss Cheese. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Egg, Dairy

Crispy Fresh Fish Sandwich

$28.00

Gulf Coast Grouper, Cabbage Slaw & Dill Pickles. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Seafood, Gluten, Egg

Evie Classic Burger

$22.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion & Pickle. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Seed

Prime Rib Sandwich

$29.00

Slowly Roasted Piled High on a Hoagie Roll. Homemade Au Jus Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Veggie Burger

$21.00

Teriyaki Glaze, Brown Rice, Beets, Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Monterey Jack, Avocado & House Made Brioche Allergy: Legumes, Gluten

Signature Entrees

Bone-in Ribeye

$98.00

USDA Prime 30-Day Dry Aged Ribeye & Spicy Broccolini Allergy: Dairy

Chili Honey Glazed Salmon

$38.00

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon, Bok Choy & Sticky Rice Allergy: Seafood, Soy

Herb Roasted Half Chicken

$36.00

Pommes Puree Allergy: Dairy

Prime Filet Mignon

$65.00

Barrel Cut, Garlic Herb Butter & Pomme Puree Allergy: Dairy

Ruby Red Trout

$28.00

Seasoned and Grilled, Creamy Coleslaw & Mighty Vine Tomatoes Allergy: Seafood, Egg

Steak Frites

$46.00

Prime Skirt Steak, Garlic Herb Butter & House Cut Fries Allergy: Dairy

Vegetable & Sides

Cornbread

$7.00

Allergy: Gluten, Dairy

Creamy Coleslaw

$6.00

Allergy: Egg

Hand Cut Fries

$7.00

Pomme Puree

$6.00

Allergy: Dairy

Side Kale

$6.00

Allergy: Peanuts, Soy

Spicy Broccolini

$9.00

Sourdough Toast

$6.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$14.00

Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Allergy: Gluten, Egg, Dairy

Millionaire Ice Cream

$12.00

Allergy: Dairy, Gluten

Baked Alaska

$20.00

B-day Ice Cream

$5.00

Allergy: Dairy, Egg

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$15.00

Kids Hot Dog

$15.00

Kids 4oz NY Strip

$18.00