The Evie 537 North Michigan Avenue
Popular Items
FOOD
Sushi
Crispy Jalapeno Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, No.1 Ahi Tuna, Unagi Sauce & Sweet Chili Mayo Allergy: Seafood, Gluten, Egg
Mag Mile Roll
No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon & Chili Oil Allergy: Sesame
Osaka Style' Pressed Roll
Sashimi Style No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Stacked w/Avocado & Spicy Tuna Allergy: Gluten, Egg
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber & Eel Sauce Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg
Shrimp Rangoon Roll
Spicy Shrimp, Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Cream Cheese & Scallions Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Signature Roll
No. 1 Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Mango, Salmon, Cucumber & Avocado Allergy: Seafood, Shellfish
Spicy Tuna Roll
Ahi Tuna, Cucumber & Tobanjan Sauce Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Sesame
Vegi Maki Roll
Cucumber, Avocado, Red Pepper & Mango
Volcano Roll
Maine Lobster, Chili Oil, Cucumber, Avocado, Sweet Chili Mayo & Tempura Battered Red Peppers Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten, Egg
Nigiri
Per Piece
Sashimi
Per Piece
Sushi Rice
Starters
California Grilled Artichokes
Limited Availability Served w/Remoulade Allergy: Egg
Chilled Shrimp Cocktail
Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips Allergy: Shellfish, Alcohol
House Smoked Faroe Island Salmon
Sourdough Points & Accompaniments Allergy: Fin Fish, Egg, Gluten
Mussels & Clams
White Wine Broth, Grilled Sourdough & Fines Herbs Allergy: Shellfish, Gluten
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with Roasted Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips Allergy: Gluten, Dairy
Salads
Baby Gem Caesar Salad
Little Gem, Parmigiano Reggiano, Toasted Bread Crumbs Allergy: Fish, Gluten, Eggs, Dairy
Greek Tavern Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Imported Feta Cheese & Evoo Allergy: Dairy
Summer Watermelon Salad
Fresh Mint, Imported Feta, Jalapeno, Watermelon Radish, Red Onion & Pistachios Allergy: Dairy, Nut
Thai Salad
Fresh Mango, Tomato, Bok Choy, Peanuts, Noodles, & Spicy Thai Dressing Allergy: Peanuts, Gluten, Seafood
Tuscan Kale Salad
Peanut Vinaigrette, Cabot Cheddar, Watermelon Radish, Fresh Herbs, Grapefruit, & Orange Segments Allergy: Peanuts, Soy, Dairy
Burgers & Sandwiches
American Wagyu Chicago Style Hot Dog
Fully Dressed on House Made Brioche Allergy: Gluten
Butter Poached Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster, Old Bay Seasoning on House Made Brioche Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Gluten
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cabbage & Kale Slaw, Tomato, Swiss Cheese. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Egg, Dairy
Crispy Fresh Fish Sandwich
Gulf Coast Grouper, Cabbage Slaw & Dill Pickles. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Seafood, Gluten, Egg
Evie Classic Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion & Pickle. House Made Brioche Bun Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Seed
Prime Rib Sandwich
Slowly Roasted Piled High on a Hoagie Roll. Homemade Au Jus Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
Veggie Burger
Teriyaki Glaze, Brown Rice, Beets, Spicy Aioli, Tomato, Monterey Jack, Avocado & House Made Brioche Allergy: Legumes, Gluten
Signature Entrees
Bone-in Ribeye
USDA Prime 30-Day Dry Aged Ribeye & Spicy Broccolini Allergy: Dairy
Chili Honey Glazed Salmon
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon, Bok Choy & Sticky Rice Allergy: Seafood, Soy
Herb Roasted Half Chicken
Pommes Puree Allergy: Dairy
Prime Filet Mignon
Barrel Cut, Garlic Herb Butter & Pomme Puree Allergy: Dairy
Ruby Red Trout
Seasoned and Grilled, Creamy Coleslaw & Mighty Vine Tomatoes Allergy: Seafood, Egg
Steak Frites
Prime Skirt Steak, Garlic Herb Butter & House Cut Fries Allergy: Dairy